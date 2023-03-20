Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  12:38:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
3.226 EUR   +2.77%
06:39pADRs End Higher, Banco Santander and Volkswagen Trade Actively
DJ
04:54aEuropean Banking Shares Slide on UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse
DJ
03/17Redemption delay fears send yields on European banks' CoCo bonds spiking
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADRs End Higher, Banco Santander and Volkswagen Trade Actively

03/20/2023 | 06:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed higher Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.2% to 143.75. The European index jumped 1.6% to 139.55, the Asian index increased 0.5% to 166.80, the Latin American index rose 0.2% to 176.91, and the emerging markets index climbed 0.02% to 276.50.

ADRs of Banco Santander S.A. on Monday closed up 3.3% after UBS Group AG agreed to buy its crosstown peer Credit Suisse Group AG in a government-brokered deal that rattled the wider sector.

ADRs of Volkswagen AG rose 0.5% after the German car maker said it is requesting approval from Russian authorities to sell its subsidiary in the country, a year after it suspended activities there following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and just days after a Russian court froze Volkswagen's assets in the country.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1838ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 2.77% 3.2255 Delayed Quote.11.99%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.83% 21.025 Real-time Quote.-9.71%
UBS GROUP AG 1.26% 17.325 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.05% 77.495 Delayed Quote.6.86%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.17% 120.24 Delayed Quote.3.45%
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
06:39pADRs End Higher, Banco Santander and Volkswagen Trade Actively
DJ
04:54aEuropean Banking Shares Slide on UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse
DJ
03/17Redemption delay fears send yields on European banks' CoCo bonds spiking
RE
03/17Banco Santander's Mexican Unit to Launch Digital Bank in March 2024
MT
03/16Santander's Mexico arm to launch digital bank by March 2024
RE
03/16SHARES IN FOCUS 2: Rescue package for Credit Suisse helps banks get ba..
DP
03/16Market Volatility Pushes Santander Unit to Shelve $942 Million Asset-backed Securities ..
MT
03/15ADRs End Lower; Credit Suisse, Banco Santander Trade Actively
DJ
03/15European Stocks Plunge as Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
MT
03/15European Equities Slump in Wednesday Trading on Bank Fears
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 55 752 M 59 723 M 59 723 M
Net income 2023 9 416 M 10 087 M 10 087 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,58x
Yield 2023 5,33%
Capitalization 52 799 M 56 560 M 56 560 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 191 038
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,23 €
Average target price 4,49 €
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hector Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.11.99%54 765
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623