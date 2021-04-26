Banco Santander, Peel Hunt Sign Underwriting Collaboration Agreement

By Adria Calatayud

Spain's Banco Santander SA and U.K. investment bank Peel Hunt have signed a collaboration agreement to underwrite U.K. equity-capital-market transactions, they said Monday.

The agreement covers primary offerings such as rights issues and placings to support merger-and-acquisition activity or bolster corporate balance sheets, as well as secondary offerings such as sales of large stakes by major shareholders, the banks said.

The banks said the collaboration seeks to combine Peel Hunt's equity-capital-market expertise with the underwriting capabilities of Santander's wholesale investment banking division.

