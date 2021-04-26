Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander, Peel Hunt Sign Underwriting Collaboration Agreement

04/26/2021 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud

Spain's Banco Santander SA and U.K. investment bank Peel Hunt have signed a collaboration agreement to underwrite U.K. equity-capital-market transactions, they said Monday.

The agreement covers primary offerings such as rights issues and placings to support merger-and-acquisition activity or bolster corporate balance sheets, as well as secondary offerings such as sales of large stakes by major shareholders, the banks said.

The banks said the collaboration seeks to combine Peel Hunt's equity-capital-market expertise with the underwriting capabilities of Santander's wholesale investment banking division.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 0416ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 1.49% 2.8875 Delayed Quote.12.17%
KBC GROUPE SA 1.29% 62.68 Real-time Quote.8.10%
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
03:55aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander, UK broker Peel Hunt to offer joint fundraising..
RE
02:30aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Peel Hunt y Santander firman un acuerdo de colaboración p..
PU
02:16aBanco Santander, Peel Hunt Sign Underwriting Collaboration Agreement
DJ
04/23Opdenergy Sets Price Range for IPO On Spanish Stock Exchange
MT
04/23BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.  : quaterly earnings release
04/23DGAP-ADHOC : OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A.: CNMV approves the prospectus for the initi..
DJ
04/23BANCO SANTANDER S A  : Openbank, new official sponsor of the Mutua Madrid Open
PU
04/22CELLNEX TELECOM S A  : Wraps Up $8.42 Billion Capital Raise To Fund Project Port..
MT
04/21European ADRs Climb Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/21BANCO SANTANDER S A  : 21% of students with a disability have experienced discri..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 610 M 52 755 M 52 755 M
Net income 2021 4 919 M 5 951 M 5 951 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,85x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 49 332 M 59 501 M 59 678 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 184 667
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,17 €
Last Close Price 2,85 €
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.12.17%59 501
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%280 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%213 068
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%206 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ