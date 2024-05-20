Capital ratios
CET1 ratio
(March 2024)
GRUPO SANTANDER
BANCO SANTANDER S.A.
12.28%
16.72%
Note: Figures are subject to usual regulatory approval.
Note: The phased-in ratio includes the transitory treatment of IFRS 9, calculated in accordance with article 473 bis of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR2) and
subsequent modifications introduced by Regulation 2020/873 of the European Union. Total phased-in capital ratios include the transitory treatment according to 1 chapter 4, title 1, part 10 of the CRR2.
