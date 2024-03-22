BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - 22 MARCH 2024
VOTES (1)
Votes: For
Votes: Against
Votes: Blank
Abstention
Quorum
Total
%(2)
Total
%(2)
Total
%(3)
Abstention
%(3)
Total
%(4)
1.- Annual accounts and corporate management.
1A. Annual accounts and directors' reports of Banco Santander, S.A. and of its consolidated group for 2023.
10,478,795,310
99.71
30,726,268
0.29
5,619,315
0.05
32,024,874
0.30
10,547,165,767
66.65
1B. Consolidated statement of non-financial information for 2023, which is part of the consolidated
10,469,983,649
99.70
31,130,034
0.30
5,839,099
0.06
40,212,985
0.38
10,547,165,767
66.65
directors' report.
1C. Corporate management for 2023.
10,302,419,411
99.36
66,198,697
0.64
6,597,468
0.06
171,950,191
1.63
10,547,165,767
66.65
2.- Application of results obtained during 2023.
10,488,853,638
99.70
31,382,398
0.30
5,170,573
0.05
21,759,158
0.21
10,547,165,767
66.65
3.- Board of directors: appointment and re-election of directors.
3A. Setting of the number of directors.
10,471,222,069
99.63
39,138,307
0.37
7,024,647
0.07
29,780,744
0.28
10,547,165,767
66.65
3B. Appointment of Mr. Juan Carlos Barrabés Cónsul.
10,465,221,356
99.62
40,002,280
0.38
7,529,569
0.07
34,412,562
0.33
10,547,165,767
66.65
3C. Appointment of Mr. Antonio Francesco Weiss.
10,464,244,517
99.61
41,006,992
0.39
6,541,192
0.06
35,373,066
0.34
10,547,165,767
66.65
3D. Re-election of Mr. Javier Botín-Sanz de Sautuola y O´Shea.
10,166,792,904
96.77
339,431,278
3.23
6,071,583
0.06
34,870,002
0.33
10,547,165,767
66.65
3E. Re-election of Mr. Germán de la Fuente Escamilla.
10,466,245,060
99.62
39,663,990
0.38
7,405,264
0.07
33,851,453
0.32
10,547,165,767
66.65
3F. Re-election of Mr. Henrique de Castro.
10,027,973,928
95.45
477,811,637
4.55
6,511,959
0.06
34,868,243
0.33
10,547,165,767
66.65
3G. Re-election of Mr. José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez.
10,266,407,994
97.70
242,006,468
2.30
6,360,301
0.06
32,391,004
0.31
10,547,165,767
66.65
3H. Re-election of Ms. Belén Romana García.
10,419,791,505
99.21
82,952,968
0.79
7,443,357
0.07
36,977,937
0.35
10,547,165,767
66.65
4.- Re-election of the external auditor for financial year 2024.
10,453,694,988
99.48
55,091,009
0.52
5,265,043
0.05
33,114,727
0.31
10,547,165,767
66.65
5.- Share capital.
5A. Authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Bank on one or more
occasions and at any time, within a 3-year period, through cash contributions in the maximum nominal
10,010,338,230
95.16
509,119,384
4.84
4,641,718
0.04
23,066,435
0.22
10,547,165,767
66.65
amount of EUR 3,956,394,643. Delegation of the power to exclude pre-emptive rights.
5B. Reduction in share capital in the maximum amount of EUR 783,428,928.50, through the cancellation of
10,463,653,862
99.44
58,558,600
0.56
4,498,691
0.04
20,454,614
0.19
10,547,165,767
66.65
a maximum of 1,566,857,857 own shares. Delegation of powers.
5C. Reduction in share capital in the maximum amount of EUR 791,278,928.50, through the cancellation of
10,437,329,330
99.22
81,777,346
0.78
4,390,718
0.04
23,668,373
0.22
10,547,165,767
66.65
a maximum of 1,582,557,857 own shares. Delegation of powers.
6.- Remuneration.
6A. Directors' remuneration policy.
7,864,115,740
74.82
2,647,122,776
25.18
5,232,644
0.05
30,694,607
0.29
10,547,165,767
66.65
6B. Setting of the maximum amount of annual remuneration to be paid to all the directors in their capacity
10,241,125,462
97.43
270,024,894
2.57
5,013,425
0.05
31,001,986
0.29
10,547,165,767
66.65
as such.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - 22 MARCH 2024
VOTES (1)
Votes: For
Votes: Against
Votes: Blank
Abstention
Quorum
Total
%(2)
Total
%(2)
Total
%(3)
Abstention
%(3)
Total
%(4)
6C. Approval of maximum ratio between fixed and variable components of total remuneration of executive
directors and other employees belonging to categories with professional activities that have a material
10,324,558,617
98.84
120,980,495
1.16
5,091,952
0.05
27,929,509
0.27
10,478,560,573
66.21
impact on the risk profile.
6D. Deferred Multiyear Objectives Variable Remuneration Plan.
10,052,665,671
95.63
458,871,228
4.37
5,480,814
0.05
30,148,054
0.29
10,547,165,767
66.65
6E. Application of the Group's buy-out regulations.
10,375,915,353
98.75
130,959,426
1.25
6,541,259
0.06
33,749,729
0.32
10,547,165,767
66.65
6F. Annual directors' remuneration report (consultative vote).
9,381,395,305
90.18
1,021,578,768
9.82
5,497,367
0.05
138,694,327
1.31
10,547,165,767
66.65
7.- Authorisation to the board and grant of powers for conversion into public instrument.
10,483,997,656
99.70
31,652,790
0.30
5,626,944
0.05
25,888,377
0.25
10,547,165,767
66.65
8.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
9.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
10.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
11.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
12.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
13.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
14.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
15.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
16.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
17.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
18.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,532
100.00
4,271
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
19.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
20.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
21.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
22.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
23.-(5)
81,183
0.00
10,011,777,530
100.00
4,273
0.00
5,331,911
0.05
10,017,194,897
63.30
- Each Banco Santander share grants one vote.
- Percentage of total for and against votes.
- Percentage of total share capital present and attending by proxy at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting.
- Percentage of Banco Santander's share capital on the date of the ordinary genral shareholders' meeting.
- Items 8 to 23, not included in the agenda, were put to a separate vote. Each item refers to the proposal to bring of corporate action to demand director liability (acción social de responsabilidad) against all directors in office (8) and to the proposal of dismissal and removal of the following directors: Ms. Ana Botín-Sanz de Sautuola y O'Shea (9), Mr. Héctor Blas Grisi Checa (10), Mr. Glenn Hogan Hutchins (11), Mr. José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez (12), Ms. Homaira Akbari (13), Mr. Javier Botín-Sanz de Sautuola y O'Shea (14), Mr. Bruce Carnegie-Brown (15), Ms. Sol Daurella Comadrán (16), Mr. Henrique de Castro (17), Mr. Germán de la Fuente Escamilla (18), Ms. Gina Lorenza Díez Barroso (19), Mr. Luis Isasi Fernández de Bobadilla (20), Mr. Ramiro Mato García-Ansorena (21), Ms. Belén Romana García (22) and Mrs. Pamela Walkden (23).
The resolutions approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 March 2024 were as follows.
1º A To approve the annual accounts (balance sheet, profit and loss statement, statement of recognised income and expense, statement of changes in total equity, cash flow statement, and notes) and the directors' reports of Banco Santander, S.A. and of its consolidated Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, all drawn up in eXtensible HyperText Markup Language (XHTML) format, with the consolidated financial statements tagged using standard eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL), in accordance with Directive 2004/109/EC and Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2019/815.
1º B To approve the consolidated statement of non-financial information for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, which is part of the consolidated directors' report for said financial year ("Responsible banking" chapter of the 2023 annual report).
1º C To approve the corporate management for financial year 2023.
2º To approve the application of the separate results obtained by the Bank during financial year 2023 as follows:
Separate results obtained during financial year 2023 (profit)
EUR 9,238,753,947.14
Application
To dividends
EUR 2,769,018,708.97
Dividend paid prior to the date of the meeting(1)
EUR 1,298,075,010.94
Final dividend(2)
EUR 1,470,943,698.03
To Voluntary Reserves(3)
EUR 6,469,735,238.17
- Total amount paid as interim dividend, at a fixed rate of 8.10 euro cents per share entitled to receive the dividend.
-
Fixed final dividend of 9.50 euro cents gross per share entitled to receive the dividend, payable in cash as from 2 May 2024. The total amount has been estimated assuming that, as a consequence of the partial implementation of the buyback programme announced on 19 February 2024, 15,483,617,874 of the Bank's outstanding shares will be entitled to receive the dividend.
Therefore, the total amount of the final dividend may be higher if fewer shares than anticipated are acquired under the buyback programme, or lower in the opposite case.
- Estimated amount corresponding to a final dividend of EUR 1,470,943,698.03. This figure will increase or decrease by the same amount by which the total amount of the final dividend is lower or higher, respectively, than the estimate of such final dividend.
3º A To set the number of directors at 15, which is within the maximum and the minimum established by the Bylaws.
3º B To appoint Mr. Juan Carlos Barrabés Cónsul as a director, with the classification of independent director, for the Bylaw-mandated period of 3 years.
The effectiveness of this appointment is subject to obtaining the regulatory approval provided for in Law 10/2014 of 26 June on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions, in Council Regulation (EU) No 1024/2013 of 15 October 2013 and in Regulation (EU) No 468/2014 of the European Central Bank regarding suitability.
3º C To appoint Mr. Antonio Francesco Weiss as a director, with the classification of independent director, for the Bylaw-mandated period of 3 years.
The effectiveness of this appointment is subject to obtaining the regulatory approval provided for in Law 10/2014 of 26 June on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions, in Council Regulation (EU) No 1024/2013 of 15 October 2013 and in Regulation (EU) No 468/2014 of the European Central Bank regarding suitability.
3º D To re-elect Mr. Javier Botín-Sanz de Sautuola y O´Shea as a director, with the classification of external director, for the Bylaw-mandated period of 3 years.
This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.
3º E To re-elect Mr. Germán de la Fuente Escamilla as a director, with the classification of independent director, for the Bylaw-mandated period of 3 years.
3º F To re-elect Mr. Henrique Manuel Drummond Borges Cirne de Castro as a director, with the classification of independent director, for the Bylaw-mandated period of 3 years.
3º G To re-elect Mr. José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez as a director, with the classification of external director, for the Bylaw-mandated period of 3 years.
3º H To re-elect Ms. Belén Romana García as a director, with the classification of independent director, for the Bylaw-mandated period of 3 years.
4º To re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L., with registered office in Madrid at Paseo de la Castellana, nº 259 B, with Tax ID Code B-79031290 and registered in the Official Registry of Auditors of Accounts (Registro Oficial de Auditores de Cuentas) of the Accounting and Audit Institute (Instituto de Contabilidad y Auditoría de Cuentas) of the Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Business under number S0242, as external auditor for the verification of the annual accounts and of the directors' report of the Bank and of the consolidated Group for financial year 2024.
5º A
-
Revocation of prior authorisation
To rescind and deprive of effect, to the extent unused, the authorisation granted pursuant to resolution 7 A (second paragraph) approved at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 1 April 2022.
- New authorisation
To again authorise the board of directors, as broadly as may be necessary under the law:
- so that it can increase the share capital pursuant to the provisions of Section 297.1.b) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law:
- on one or more occasions and at any time, within a period of 3 years from the date of this meeting;
- by the maximum amount of EUR 3,956,394,643;
- through the issue of new shares (with or without a premium);
- with cash contributions as consideration for the new shares to be issued;
- with the ability to set the terms and conditions of the capital increase and the characteristics of the shares, as well as to freely offer the new shares unsubscribed during the pre-emptive subscription period or periods, and to establish that, in the case of an incomplete subscription, the capital shall be increased only by the amount of subscriptions made;
- to amend the article of the Bylaws relating to capital;
- to totally or partially exclude pre-emptive rights upon the terms of Section 506 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, provided, however, that this power shall be limited to capital increases carried out under this delegation of powers up to the amount of EUR 791,278,928.50 (10% of the current share capital of the Bank, once rounded down to the nearest multiple of the par value per unit of the share); and
- to delegate (with the power of substitution when appropriate) to the executive committee or to any director with delegated powers, those delegable powers granted pursuant to this resolution, all without prejudice to the representative powers that currently exist or may be granted.
-
Calculation of the authorisation and convertible debentures
The amount of the capital increases, if any, made to accommodate the conversion of debentures under the provisions of resolution 5 D (second paragraph) adopted by the shareholders at the ordinary
This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.
general shareholders' meeting of 31 March 2023 or any other resolution adopted in this connection by the shareholders at a general meeting shall be deemed to be included within the limit available at any time in the maximum amount of EUR 3,956,394,643 authorised by this resolution.
-
Issue of CoCos and maximum limit
For the purposes of the limit available for the total or partial exclusion of pre-emptive rights (10% of the Bank's current share capital), issues that are perpetual or that have no conversion and/or repayment period and under which conversion is contingent and contemplated to meet regulatory requirements for the computability of the securities issued as equity instruments pursuant to the solvency regulations applicable at any time ("Contingently Convertible Issues" or "CoCos"), in which pre-emptive rights are excluded and which may be approved under the provisions of resolution 5 D
(second paragraph) adopted by the shareholders at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 31
March 2023 or pursuant to any other resolution on this issue that the shareholders may adopt at a general meeting, shall not be counted. Pursuant to Additional Provision Fifteen of the Spanish Capital
Corporations Law, the general limit of 50% of the Bank's share capital shall apply to increases in capital carried out to cover the conversion of such issues if pre-emptive rights are excluded.
5º B
- Reduction in share capital through the cancellation of own shares
It is hereby resolved to reduce the Bank's share capital in the aggregate nominal value, subject to the maximum amount indicated below, represented by the shares, with a nominal value of fifty euro cents each, to be acquired through a share buyback programme (the "Programme") addressed to all shareholders, which was approved by the board at its meeting held on 19 February 2024 and that is implemented pursuant to applicable legal provisions and under the authorisation for the acquisition of own shares granted by the shareholders at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on 31 March 2023 under item 5C of the agenda (the "Shareholder Approval"). The maximum amount of the Programme is EUR 1,459 million and the maximum number of own shares to be acquired is 1,566,857,857 (the "MNOSA"). Accordingly, the maximum amount of the capital reduction will be EUR 783,428,928.50, which corresponds to the aggregate nominal value of the shares, each having a nominal value of fifty euro cents, to be acquired through the Programme, up to the stated maximum of 1,566,857,857 shares (the "Programme Reduction").
- Purpose of the Programme Reduction
The purpose of the Programme Reduction is to cancel own shares, contributing to the remuneration of the Company's shareholders by increasing the earnings per share, which is inherent to the decrease in the number of shares. This reduction is a nominal or write-down reduction, as the implementation thereof does not entail a return of contributions to the shareholders.
- Procedure, implementation period and reserves to which the Programme Reduction will be charged
The shares to be cancelled will be acquired pursuant to the Shareholder Approval and in accordance with applicable legal provisions on market abuse and the securities market, for which reason it will not be necessary to make a public takeover bid for shares of the Company acquired under the Programme. The shares will be acquired on the price and volume conditions established in applicable legal provisions.
Pursuant to Section 340.3 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, if the Bank does not reach the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Programme, the capital will be reduced by the nominal value corresponding to the number of shares actually acquired under the Programme.
The own shares acquired by the Company under the Programme will be cancelled within one month of the latest of the approval of this resolution by the shareholders, the termination of the Programme, or the receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals. Therefore, the Programme Reduction must be implemented within that period.
This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.
The Programme Reduction will not entail the return of contributions to the shareholders, given that, at the time of implementation of the reduction, the Bank will be the owner of the shares to be cancelled.
The cancellation of own shares to implement the Programme Reduction will be booked to the reduction of share capital by an amount equivalent to the nominal value of the shares cancelled, and the excess, up to the price paid for their acquisition, will be charged against the share premium reserve.
Furthermore, for purposes of the provisions of Section 335 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, it is stated for the record that a reserve for amortised capital in an amount equal to the nominal value of the cancelled shares, which may only be used subject to the same requirements as for a reduction in share capital, will be funded from the share premium reserve. Therefore, pursuant to the provisions of Section 335 c) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, the creditors' right of opposition set out in Section 334 of said law shall not apply.
For purposes of the provisions of Section 411 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law and in accordance with Additional Provision One of Law 10/2014 of 26 June on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions, it is hereby stated for the record that, as the Bank is a credit institution and the other requirements set forth in the aforementioned Additional Provision are met, the consent of the bondholder syndicates for the outstanding debenture and bond issues is not required for the implementation of the Programme Reduction.
- Update of legal reserve and voluntary reserves.
The excess of the balance of the legal reserve account over an amount equal to 20% of the share capital arising after the implementation of the reduction will be reclassified to the voluntary reserves account once such reduction in capital becomes effective.
- Delegation of powers
The power to establish the terms and conditions of this resolution as to all matters not expressly provided for herein is delegated to the board of directors. Specifically, and for illustrative purposes only, the following powers are delegated to the board of directors:
- To proceed with the implementation of the Programme Reduction and declare the approved Programme Reduction to be closed and executed, determining the cancellation of the shares acquired under the Programme. To determine the reserves against which the excess of the price paid over the nominal value of the shares to be cancelled is to be charged, as well as the reserve provided for in Section 335 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law.
- To request and obtain from the competent regulators in each case such authorisations, consents or permits as may be necessary for the full implementation of the Programme Reduction.
- To amend the article of the Bylaws relating to capital and the number of shares.
- To take any actions, make any statements or engage in any formalities that may be required in relation to the provision of public information and any actions that may be required before the National Securities Market Commission and the Stock Exchanges on which the shares of the Company are admitted to trading, as well as before the regulators and governing bodies of the markets on which the Company's shares are traded.
- To publish such announcements as may be necessary or appropriate in relation to the Programme Reduction and take all actions necessary for the effective cancellation of the own shares referred to in this resolution.
- To engage in such formalities and take such actions as are necessary and to submit to the competent bodies such documents as may be required such that, once the cancellation of the shares of the Company and the execution of the corresponding capital reduction instrument and the registration thereof with the Commercial Registry have occurred, the cancelled shares will be excluded from trading through the Automated Quotation System (Sistema de Interconexión Bursátil) (Continuous
This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.
Market) on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges and the corresponding book- entry records will be cancelled; and to make such requests and engage in such formalities and actions as may be necessary to exclude the cancelled shares from trading on any other stock exchanges or securities markets on which the Company's shares are or may be listed, in accordance with the procedures established on each such stock exchange or securities market, and to cancel the corresponding book-entry records.
- To take such actions as may be necessary or appropriate to implement and formalise the Programme Reduction before any public or private, Spanish or foreign authorities or agencies, including actions for purposes of statement, supplementation, or correction of defects or omissions that might prevent or hinder the full effectiveness of the preceding resolutions, all on the broadest terms thereof.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 249bis.l) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, the board of directors is expressly authorised to delegate in turn (with the power of substitution when appropriate) to the executive committee and/or to any director with delegated powers, all delegable powers referred to in this resolution, all without prejudice to the representative powers that currently exist or may be granted in relation to this resolution.
Furthermore, and in relation to the current authorisation to acquire own shares that the shareholders approved at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 31 March 2023 under item 5C of the agenda, and to any other authorisation that may hereafter replace it, it is stated for the record that the shares cancelled pursuant to this resolution are excluded from the calculation corresponding to the aforementioned authorisations.
5º C
- Reduction in share capital through the cancellation of own shares
It is hereby resolved to reduce the share capital of the Bank by up to a maximum amount of EUR 791,278,928.50 , which is equal to 10% of the share capital of the Bank as of the date of this report, once rounded down to the nearest multiple of the par value per unit of the share, corresponding to a maximum of 1,582,557,857 shares having a nominal value of fifty euro cents each, through the cancellation of the own shares acquired by the Company under the current authorisation to acquire own shares approved by the shareholders at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 31 March 2023 under item 5C of the agenda, any other resolution that may hereafter replace it, or any resolution of the shareholders relating to the acquisition of own shares, all pursuant to the provisions of applicable law and regulations and after obtaining any relevant regulatory approvals (the "Capital Reduction").
In addition, the resolution for a reduction in share capital approved by the shareholders at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on 31 March 2023 under item 5B of the agenda is cancelled to the extent necessary and for the part that has not been implemented.
- Implementation period
The period for implementation of this resolution shall be the shorter of one year or by the date of the next ordinary general meeting, and this resolution shall be deprived of effect to the extent of the capital reduction not implemented by the end of such period.
During the effective period of the authorisation, the Capital Reduction may be implemented in whole or in part in the manner and on the occasions that the board of directors or, by delegation thereof, the executive committee and/or any director with delegated powers, deems most appropriate, within the limits established in this resolution and by law. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the board of directors (with express powers of substitution to the executive committee or any director with delegated powers) does not consider it advisable to implement the Capital Reduction within the aforementioned period in consideration of market conditions, conditions of the Bank itself or those arising from any significant social or economic fact or event, it may submit to the shareholders the possibility of revoking it.
This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.
The Capital Reduction shall also be deprived of all effect if the board of directors, or by substitution, the executive committee or any director with delegated powers, does not exercise the powers delegated thereto within the period set by the shareholders for the implementation thereof, in which case this will be reported to the shareholders at the next general meeting to be held.
- Final amount
The final amount of the Capital Reduction shall be set by the board of directors or, by delegation, by the executive committee and/or any director with delegated powers, within the maximum limit set forth above, based on the final number of own shares that the board of directors (or, by delegation, the executive committee and/or any director with delegated powers) cancels pursuant to the provisions of this resolution.
- Purpose of the Capital Reduction
The purpose of the Capital Reduction is to cancel own shares, such as those that may be acquired within the framework of the shareholder remuneration policy, that is supported by the increase in the earnings per share, inherent to the decrease in the number of shares. This reduction is a nominal or write-down reduction, as the implementation thereof will not entail a return of contributions to the shareholders.
- Reserves to which the Capital Reduction will be charged
The cancellation of own shares to implement the Capital Reduction will be booked to the reduction of share capital by an amount equivalent to the nominal value of the shares cancelled, and the excess, up to the price paid for their acquisition, will be charged against the share premium reserve or against other unrestricted reserves accounts.
Furthermore, for purposes of Section 335 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, it is stated for the record that at the time the Capital Reduction is implemented, the board of directors may resolve to fund a reserve for amortised capital from the share premium reserve or, in the absence of regulatory authorisation, from other unrestricted reserves accounts in an amount equal to the nominal value of the cancelled shares, which may only be used subject to the same requirements as for a reduction in share capital. Pursuant to Section 335 c) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, if such a reserve were to be funded, the creditors' right of opposition set out in Section 334 of said law shall not apply.
For purposes of the provisions of Section 411 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law and in accordance with Additional Provision One of Law 10/2014 of 26 June on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions, it is hereby stated for the record that, as the Bank is a credit institution and the other requirements set forth in the aforementioned Additional Provision are met, the consent of the bondholder syndicates for the outstanding debenture and bond issues is not required for the implementation of the Capital Reduction.
- Update of legal reserve and voluntary reserves.
The excess of the balance of the legal reserve account over an amount equal to 20% of the share capital arising after the implementation of the reduction will be reclassified to the voluntary reserves account once the reduction in capital becomes effective.
- Delegation of powers
Delegation to the board of directors of the power to establish the terms and conditions of this resolution as to all matters not expressly provided for herein. Specifically, and for illustrative purposes only, the following powers are delegated to the board of directors:
- To determine the number of shares to be cancelled in each implementation, with the power to decide to refrain from implementing the resolution in whole or in part if no acquisition of own shares for cancellation ultimately occurs or if, the shares having been acquired, it is advisable to refrain from doing so in the corporate interest due to market conditions, conditions of the Bank itself or any
This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.
significant social or economic condition. All of the foregoing shall be reported to the shareholders at the general meeting.
- To declare executed each of the implementations of the Capital Reduction to be finally approved, setting, where appropriate, the final number of shares to be cancelled in each implementation, and therefore the amount by which the share capital of the Company must be reduced in each implementation, all subject to the limits established in this resolution. To determine the reserves against which the excess of the price paid over the nominal value of the shares to be cancelled is to be charged. To resolve to fund a reserve for amortised capital in an amount equal to the nominal value of the cancelled shares, for purposes of the provisions of Section 335 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law.
- To request and obtain from the competent regulators in each case such authorisations, consents or permits as may be necessary for the full implementation of the Capital Reduction.
- To amend the article of the Bylaws relating to capital and the number of shares.
- To take any actions, make any statements or engage in any formalities that may be required in relation to the provision of public information and any actions that may be required before the National Securities Market Commission and the Stock Exchanges on which the shares of the Company are admitted to trading, as well as before the regulators and governing bodies of the markets on which the Company's shares are traded.
- To publish such announcements as may be necessary or appropriate in relation to the Capital Reduction and each implementation thereof and take all actions necessary for the effective cancellation of the own shares referred to in this resolution.
- To engage in such formalities and take such actions as are necessary and to submit to the competent bodies such documents as may be required such that, once the cancellation of the shares of the Company and the execution of the corresponding capital reduction instrument and the registration thereof with the Commercial Registry have occurred, the cancelled shares will be excluded from trading through the Automated Quotation System (Sistema de Interconexión Bursátil) (Continuous Market) on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges and the corresponding book- entry records will be cancelled; and to make such requests and engage in such formalities and actions as may be necessary to exclude the cancelled shares from trading on any other stock exchanges or securities markets on which the Company's shares are or may be listed, in accordance with the procedures established on each such stock exchange or securities market, and to cancel the corresponding book-entry records.
- To take such actions as may be necessary or appropriate to implement and formalise the Capital Reduction before any public or private, Spanish or foreign authorities or agencies, including actions for purposes of statement, supplementation, or correction of defects or omissions that might prevent or hinder the full effectiveness of the preceding resolutions, all on the broadest terms thereof.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 249bis.l) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, the board of directors is expressly authorised to delegate in turn (with the power of substitution when appropriate) to the executive committee and/or to any director with delegated powers, all delegable powers referred to in this resolution, all without prejudice to the representative powers that currently exist or may be granted in relation to this resolution.
Furthermore, and in relation to the current authorisation to acquire own shares that the shareholders approved at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 31 March 2023 under item 5C of the agenda, and to any other authorisation that may hereafter replace it, it is stated for the record that the shares cancelled pursuant to this resolution are excluded from the calculation corresponding to the aforementioned authorisations.
This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.
6º A To approve, pursuant to the provisions of Section 529 novodecies of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law (Ley de Sociedades de Capital), the directors' remuneration policy of the Bank for financial years 2024, 2025 and 2026, the text of which has been made available to the shareholders within the framework of the call to the general meeting, which appears in sections 6.4 and 6.5 of the "Corporate governance" chapter of the consolidated directors' report included in the 2023 annual report and which, regarding the variable components of the remuneration of executive directors for year 2024 and to the extent that they make up a remuneration system that includes the delivery of shares of the Bank, is also submitted to the shareholders at the general shareholders' meeting under item 6D.
6º B To approve, for purposes of the provisions of section 2 of Article 58 of the Bylaws, the establishment of the fixed annual amount of remuneration of the directors in their capacity as such at EUR 6,000,000, which amount shall be applicable to remuneration corresponding to financial year 2024 and shall remain effective for so long as the shareholders acting at a general shareholders' meeting do not resolve to amend it, the board of directors being able to reduce it on the terms established in the aforementioned provision of the Bylaws.
6º C To approve a maximum ratio of 200% between the variable and fixed components of the total remuneration of the executive directors and of certain employees belonging to categories with professional activities that have a material impact on the risk profile of the Group upon the terms set forth below:
-
Number of affected persons: certain members of the Identified Staff (805 at 31 December 2023, as itemised in the Exhibitto the detailed recommendation prepared by the board of directors), and up to 50 additional beneficiaries, up to a total maximum of 855 persons.
The beneficiaries of this resolution include the executive directors of Banco Santander and other employees of the Bank or other companies of the Group belonging to the "Identified Staff", i.e. to categories with professional activities that have a material impact on the risk profile of the Bank or of the Group, including senior executives, risk-taking employees or employees engaged in control functions, as well as other workers whose total remuneration places them within the same remuneration bracket as that of the foregoing categories. However, it is noted that the categories of personnel who engage in control duties are generally excluded from the scope of this resolution. The members of the Identified Staff have been selected pursuant to Article 32.1 of Law 10/2014 of 26 June on the organisation, supervision and solvency of credit institutions and the standards established in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/923 of 25 March 2021, supplementing Directive 2013/36/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards setting out the criteria to define managerial responsibility, control functions, material business units and a significant impact on a material business unit's risk profile, and setting out criteria for identifying staff members or categories of staff whose professional activities have an impact on the institution's risk profile that is comparably as material as that of staff members or categories of staff referred to in Article 92(3) of that Directive.
- Grant of powers
Without prejudice to the provisions of item 7 of the agenda or to the powers of the board of directors in remuneration matters, the board is hereby authorised to implement this resolution, with the power to elaborate, as necessary, on the content hereof and that of the agreements and other documents to be used or adapted for such purpose. Specifically, and merely by way of example, the board of directors shall have the following powers:
- To determine any modifications that should be made in the group of Identified Staff members that benefit from the resolution, within the maximum limit established by the shareholders at
This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco Santander SA published this content on 22 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2024 20:40:08 UTC.