Market) on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges and the corresponding book- entry records will be cancelled; and to make such requests and engage in such formalities and actions as may be necessary to exclude the cancelled shares from trading on any other stock exchanges or securities markets on which the Company's shares are or may be listed, in accordance with the procedures established on each such stock exchange or securities market, and to cancel the corresponding book-entry records.

To take such actions as may be necessary or appropriate to implement and formalise the Programme Reduction before any public or private, Spanish or foreign authorities or agencies, including actions for purposes of statement, supplementation, or correction of defects or omissions that might prevent or hinder the full effectiveness of the preceding resolutions, all on the broadest terms thereof.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 249bis.l) of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law, the board of directors is expressly authorised to delegate in turn (with the power of substitution when appropriate) to the executive committee and/or to any director with delegated powers, all delegable powers referred to in this resolution, all without prejudice to the representative powers that currently exist or may be granted in relation to this resolution.

Furthermore, and in relation to the current authorisation to acquire own shares that the shareholders approved at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 31 March 2023 under item 5C of the agenda, and to any other authorisation that may hereafter replace it, it is stated for the record that the shares cancelled pursuant to this resolution are excluded from the calculation corresponding to the aforementioned authorisations.

5º C

Reduction in share capital through the cancellation of own shares

It is hereby resolved to reduce the share capital of the Bank by up to a maximum amount of EUR 791,278,928.50 , which is equal to 10% of the share capital of the Bank as of the date of this report, once rounded down to the nearest multiple of the par value per unit of the share, corresponding to a maximum of 1,582,557,857 shares having a nominal value of fifty euro cents each, through the cancellation of the own shares acquired by the Company under the current authorisation to acquire own shares approved by the shareholders at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of 31 March 2023 under item 5C of the agenda, any other resolution that may hereafter replace it, or any resolution of the shareholders relating to the acquisition of own shares, all pursuant to the provisions of applicable law and regulations and after obtaining any relevant regulatory approvals (the "Capital Reduction").

In addition, the resolution for a reduction in share capital approved by the shareholders at the ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on 31 March 2023 under item 5B of the agenda is cancelled to the extent necessary and for the part that has not been implemented.

Implementation period

The period for implementation of this resolution shall be the shorter of one year or by the date of the next ordinary general meeting, and this resolution shall be deprived of effect to the extent of the capital reduction not implemented by the end of such period.

During the effective period of the authorisation, the Capital Reduction may be implemented in whole or in part in the manner and on the occasions that the board of directors or, by delegation thereof, the executive committee and/or any director with delegated powers, deems most appropriate, within the limits established in this resolution and by law. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the board of directors (with express powers of substitution to the executive committee or any director with delegated powers) does not consider it advisable to implement the Capital Reduction within the aforementioned period in consideration of market conditions, conditions of the Bank itself or those arising from any significant social or economic fact or event, it may submit to the shareholders the possibility of revoking it.