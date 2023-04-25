Advanced search
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
3.542 EUR   -0.08%
01:08aBanco Santander S A : 1Q 2023 financial results | Banco Santander
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Financial Report
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation (Supplementary information)
PU
Banco Santander S A : Argentina

04/25/2023 | 01:08am EDT
25 April 2023

Argentina

Q1'23

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Important Information

´

Index

1 2 3 4 5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Transactional and well capitalized financial system

YoY

(%)

  

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 56 014 M 61 758 M 61 758 M
Net income 2023 9 609 M 10 595 M 10 595 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,99x
Yield 2023 4,87%
Capitalization 57 342 M 63 221 M 63 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 191 038
Free-Float 97,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,54 €
Average target price 4,66 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hector Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.26.37%63 221
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
