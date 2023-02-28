Banco Santander S A : Attendance / Proxy / Distance voting card

A confict of interest shall arise in the event that matters are submitted to the shareholders at the meeting that are not included in the agenda and that refer

Unless otherwise indicated by checking the following NO box (in which case it shall be deemed that the shareholder specifcally instructs the proxy-holder

If the proxy-holder appointed as provided above is afected by a confict of interest regarding the voting on any of the proposals, whether or not included in the agenda, to be submitted at the meeting, and the shareholder granting the proxy has not given precise voting instructions as provided on this card, the proxy shall be deemed granted to the general secretary. In any event, if the appointed proxy-holder is the general secretary, he may be afected by a potential confict of interest in connection with items 6 C and 6 D on the agenda, on which he shall abstain from voting if he has not received precise instructions to that efect.

If any of the boxes is not checked, it shall be deemed that the precise instruction given by the shareholder granting the proxy is to vote in favour of the proposal of the board of directors.

It should be noted that if the proxy-holder appointed as provided above is a director of the Bank, such director may be afected by a potential confict of interest in connection with items 1 C, 3 B to 3 H (if the director's appointment, re-election or ratifcation is submitted to the shareholders at the meeting under this item), 6 A, 6 B and 6 F and, in the case of an executive director1, also in connection with items 6 C and 6 D. Furthermore, the proxy granted to the chair shall be deemed granted to whomever chairs the meeting in the event that the chair is unable to attend the meeting.

Any proxy that does not contain a statement naming the individual or legal entity to whom the proxy is granted shall be deemed to have been granted to the chair of the board of directors.

(Check only one of the following boxes and name the proxy-holder, if applicable. In order for this proxy to be valid, the shareholder granting the proxy must sign in the place indicated for such purpose).

The holder of this card may delegate the right to attend or vote from a distance by checking the corresponding boxes in the table setting forth the items on the agenda and

A shareholder who wishes to physically attend the meeting must sign this card in the space below and produce it on the day of the meeting at the place where the meeting is held.

Shareholders may also grant a proxy or vote from a distance by electronic means or attend remotely as indicated on the reverse of this card and on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com).

Attendance, proxy and distance voting card for the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of Banco Santander, S.A. to be held at Centro de Formaci Solaruco (Ciudad Grupo Santander), Avenida de Cantabria s/n, Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on 30 March 2023, on frst call, or the following day, 31 March, on second call (it being customary for the meeting to be held on second call).

RIGHT TO ATTEND

Shareholders holding one or more shares registered in the book-entry registry at least 5 days prior to the date of the meeting may attend the meeting.

SHAREHOLDERS WHO WISH TO GRANT A PROXY USING THIS CARD

If the shareholder does not intend to attend, the shareholder may grant a proxy to any other individual or legal entity. To do so, the shareholder must complete the proxy on the face of this card and sign in the space provided for such purpose. The person representing him/her at the meeting must also sign such proxy. Pursuant to the provisions of the Bylaws and the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting, the proxy may be delivered to the Bank in person or by postal correspondence. In addition, the rules included in the notice of the meeting and on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com) must be complied with.

SHAREHOLDERS WHO WISH TO VOTE FROM A DISTANCE PRIOR TO THE MEETING USING THIS CARD

If the shareholder does not intend to attend and does not wish to grant a proxy, the shareholder may cast a distance vote regarding the items on the agenda. In order to do so, the shareholder must complete the distance voting section below and sign in the space provided for such purpose. A shareholder casting his/her vote from a distance shall be deemed present for purposes of establishing a quorum at the general meeting. Pursuant to the provisions of the Bylaws and the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting, the vote thus cast may be delivered to the Bank in person or by postal correspondence. In addition, the rules included in the notice of the meeting and on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com) must be complied with. If both the proxy and distance voting sections are signed, the distance vote shall prevail and the proxy shall be rendered inefective.

PROXY-GRANTING AND DISTANCE VOTING PRIOR TO THE MEETING BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

Shareholders may also grant a proxy, as well as vote with respect to the items on the agenda for the meeting, by electronic means, in accordance with the provisions of the Bylaws and the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting. The rules included in the notice of the meeting and on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com) must be complied with for such purpose.

REAL-TIME ATTENDANCE BY REMOTE MEANS OF COMMUNICATION (REMOTE ATTENDANCE)

Shareholders having the right to attend (or their representatives) may also attend the general meeting through the use of data transmission means pursuant to the provisions of the Bylaws and the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting and as provided by the board of directors in that regard. The rules included in the notice of the meeting and on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com) must be complied with for such purpose.

DISTANCE VOTING ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING, MARCH 2023

Shareholders who wish to vote from a distance regarding the proposals on the agenda

If, prior to the holding of the meeting, the shareholder in whose favour this card was issued wishes to cast a distance vote with respect to the proposals on the agenda for this meeting, such shareholder must check the corresponding box with an "x" in accordance with the direction of the shareholder's vote or abstention. Distance votes cannot be cast on possible proposals not included in the agenda. If none of the boxes provided with respect to an item on the agenda is checked, it shall be deemed that the vote is in favour of the proposal of the board of directors. In any event, shareholders must adhere to the provisions of Law, the Bylaws and the Rules and Regulations for the General Shareholders' Meeting as well as to the rules included in the notice of the meeting and on the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com).

Vote on the proposals of the board of directors

Item on 1 A 1 B 1 C 2 3 A 3 B 3 C 3 D 3 E 3 F 3 G 3 H 4 5 A 5 B 5 C 5 D 6 A 6 B 6 C 6 D 6 E 6 F 7 the agenda For Against Abstain Blank

A shareholder who casts a distance vote shall be deemed present for purposes of forming a quorum at the general meeting.

DISTANCE VOTING

Signature of shareholder casting a distance vote

In , on 2023

Shareholder Number:

Number of Shares:

AGENDA

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 186 of the Spanish Capital Corporations Law (Ley de Sociedades de Capital), the agenda for the general shareholders' meeting of Banco Santander, S.A. to be held on 30 March 2023 on frst call or, if applicable, on the following day, 31 March, on second call, is attached to this document as an annex, which is an integral part hereof.

PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION

The entity responsible for processing is Banco Santander, S.A., Paseo de Pereda, nos 9 al 12, 39004 Santander (the "Company"). The Company's Data Protection Ofcer can be contacted at calle Juan Ignacio Luca de Tena, 11, 28027 Madrid; privacidad@gruposantander.es. The personal data set forth herein, those that the shareholders provide to the Company in exercising their attendance, proxy-granting and voting rights at the general shareholders' meeting, including those stated in the attendance, proxy and voting card, or that are provided by the banks or brokerage frms or companies with whom shareholders have deposited their shares, through the entity legally entrusted with the book-entry register, Sociedad de Gestide los Sistemas de Registro, Compensaciy Liquidacide Valores, S.A. (IBERCLEAR), as well as the data generated at the general meeting and the data that will be obtained through the recording thereof (i.e. image and voice), will be processed by the Company in its capacity as data controller ("Personal Data"). The Personal Data will be processed for the following purposes and with the following bases for legitimate use: (a) in order to manage and control both the shareholding relationship and the call to and holding of the general shareholders' meeting, on the basis of fulflling the performance of the contractual relationship; (b) the audiovisual recording and public broadcasting of the general shareholders' meeting on the corporate website (www.santander.com), the legitimacy of which is based on the general interest of the Company in complying with the principle of transparency; and (c) to comply with its obligations under the law. In compliance with Basic Law 1/1982 of 5 May on the protection of the right to honour, personal and family privacy, and one's own image (Ley Orgánica 1/1982, de 5 de mayo, de protección del derecho al honor a la intimidad personal y familiar y a la propia imagen), by attending the general shareholders' meeting (in person or remotely), the attendee authorises the taking of photographs, the audiovisual recording of image and/or voice, and the reproduction and/or publication and dissemination thereof upon the terms stated above. Attendees may exercise their right to object to the processing of Personal Data derived from the recording of their image at any time by the means specifed in this clause. In this regard, a space that is not being recorded will be provided in the room where the general meeting is held. The Personal Data will be made available to the notary who is to attend the general shareholders' meeting, and may be made available to third parties in the exercise of their right to receive information laid down in the law or be made accessible to the public from any territory, including from outside the European Union, to the extent that they are included in the documents available on the corporate website (www.santander.com) or are mentioned at the general shareholders' meeting, the proceedings of which may be subject to public dissemination on such website, on social media and in accredited media. As a general rule, Personal Data will be processed during the course of the shareholding relationship, and once it has ended, during the limitation period applicable to any legal or contractual liability that may be incurred by the Company. As regards the processing of Personal Data subject to consent, said Personal Data will be processed until the Personal Data subject withdraws such previously given consent. Personal Data subjects may send their requests for access, correction, erasure, objection, restriction of processing, portability, and for exercise of the rightnotto be subjectto decisions based exclusively on automated processing, as well as withdraw consentpreviously given and exercise any other rights recognised by data protection laws, all pursuant to General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 and other applicable legal provisions, by written communication addressed to Ciudad Grupo Santander, Avda. de Cantabria, edifcio de Pereda 2ª Planta, 28660 Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), Spain, or by writing to the following email address: protecciondedatosaccionistassan@gruposantander.com. Personal Data subjects may also fle claims with the competent data protection authority, which in Spain is the Spanish Data Protection Agency (Agencia Española de Protección de Datos) (www.aepd.es). If the attendance, proxy and voting card includes Personal Data relating to individuals other than the holder and if a third party attends the meeting as a representative of the shareholder, the shareholder must inform said person of the particulars stated above in relation to the processing of Personal Data and comply with any other requirements that might apply for the proper transfer of the Personal Data to Banco Santander, S.A., without Banco Santander, S.A. having to take any additional action with respect to the Personal Data subjects.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.