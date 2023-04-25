Banco Santander S A : Digital Consumer Bank

This presentation contains financial information prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and taken from our consolidated financial statements, as well as alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015, and other non-IFRS measures. The APMs and non- IFRS measures were calculated with information from Grupo Santander; however, they are neither defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework nor audited or reviewed by our auditors.
Digital Consumer Bank is #1 consumer finance player in Europe in profitability and scale
KEY DATA
Q1'23
YoY Var.4
1
€126.5bn
+10.8%
Customer loans
2
€63.9bn
+9.8%
Customer funds
Attributable profit
€244mn
-11.6%
RoTE
9.9%
-2.7pp
Efficiency ratio
49.1%
-0.1pp
Market share
#1 European
Consumer Bank
3
18
Countries
Active customers
19.8mn
+2.5%
Employees
16,642
+5.0%
Consumer
Strategic Priorities
Digital
Bank
Maintain strong relationships with our auto OEMs and retail partners, leverage our proprietary platforms at scale and provide a full suite of innovative products and services to differentiate our value proposition
Gain market share though specialization and tech platforms in buy now, pay later (BNPL), checkout lending, credit cards and direct loans
Reduce our cost-to-serve through organizational simplification, automation and common IT to defend our best-in-class efficiency
Reduce sensitivity to rising interest rates by increasing retail deposit funding
Focus on global relationships and new product placement opportunities to boost growth
(1)
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
5
(2)
Excluding repos.
(3)
Footprint in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, China and
