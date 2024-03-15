Q4'23

ESG

Towards a more sustainable world

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

This document contains financial information prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and taken from our consolidated financial statements, as well as alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015, and other non-IFRS measures. The APMs and non-IFRS measures were calculated with information from Grupo Santander; however, they are neither defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework nor audited or reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider them to be useful metrics for our management and investors to compare operating performance between periods. APMs we use are presented unless otherwise specified on a constant FX basis, which is computed by adjusting comparative period reported data for the effects of foreign currency translation differences, which distort period-on-period comparisons. Nonetheless, the APMs and non-IFRS measures are supplemental information; their purpose is not to substitute IFRS measures. Furthermore, companies in our industry and others may calculate or use APMs and non-IFRS measures differently, thus making them less useful for comparison purposes. APMs using ESG labels have not been calculated in accordance with the Taxonomy Regulation or with the indicators for principal adverse impact in SFDR. For further details on APMs and Non-IFRS Measures, including their definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on 1 March 2023 (https://www.santander.com/content/dam/santander-com/en/documentos/informacion-sobre-resultados-semestrales-y-anuales-suministrada-a-la-sec/2023/sec-2022-annual-20-f-2022-en.pdf), as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander) Q4 2023 Financial Report, published on 31 January 2024 (https://www.santander.com/en/shareholders- and-investors/financial-and-economic-information#quarterly-results). Underlying measures, which are included in this document, are non- IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the businesses included and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries.

Non-financial information

This document contains, in addition to financial information, non-financial information (NFI), including environmental, social and governance- related metrics, statements, goals, commitments and opinions.

NFI is included to comply with Spanish Act 11/2018 on non-financial information and diversity and to provide a broader view of our impact. NFI is not audited nor reviewed by an external auditor. NFI is prepared following various external and internal frameworks, reporting guidelines and measurement, collection and verification methods and practices, which are materially different from those applicable to financial information and are in many cases emerging and evolving. NFI is based on various materiality thresholds, estimates, assumptions, judgments and underlying data derived internally and from third parties. NFI is thus subject to significant measurement uncertainties, may not be comparable to NFI of other companies or over time or across periods and its inclusion is not meant to imply that the information is fit for any particular purpose or that it is material to us under mandatory reporting standards. NFI is for informational purposes only and without any liability being accepted in connection with it except where such liability cannot be limited under overriding provisions of applicable law.

Forward-looking statements

Santander hereby warns that this document contains "forward-looking statements" as per the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be understood through words and expressions like "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future", "commitment", "commit", "focus", "pledge" and similar expressions. They include (but are not limited to) statements on future business development, shareholder remuneration policy and NFI.

While these forward-looking statements represent our judgement and future expectations concerning our business developments and results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward looking statements are based on current expectations and future estimates about Santander's and third-parties' operations and businesses and address matters that are uncertain to varying degrees and may change, including, but not limited to (a) expectations, targets, objectives, strategies and goals relating to environmental, social, safety and governance performance, including expectations regarding future execution of Santander's and third-parties' (including governments and other public actors) energy and climate strategies, and the underlying assumptions and estimated impacts on Santander's and third-parties' businesses related thereto; (b) Santander's and third-parties' approach, plans and expectations in relation to carbon use and targeted reductions of emissions, which may be affected by conflicting interests such as energy security; (c) changes in operations or investments under existing or future environmental laws and regulations; (d) changes in rules and regulations, regulatory requirements and internal policies, including those related to climate-related initiatives; (e) our own decisions and actions including those affecting or changing our practices, operations, priorities, strategies, policies or procedures; and (f) the uncertainty over the scope of actions that may be required by us, governments and others to achieve goals relating to climate, environmental and social matters, as well as the evolving nature of underlying science and industry and governmental standards and regulations.

In addition, the important factors described in this document and other risk factors, uncertainties or contingencies detailed in our most recent Form 20-F and subsequent 6-Ks filed with, or furnished to, the SEC, as well as other unknown or unpredictable factors, could affect our future development and results and could lead to outcomes materially different from what our forward-looking statements anticipate, expect, project or assume.

Forward-looking statements are therefore aspirational, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only, speak only as of the date of this document, are informed by the knowledge, information and views available on such date and are subject to change without notice. Santander is not required to update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Santander does not accept any liability in connection with forward-looking statements except where such liability cannot be limited under overriding provisions of applicable law.

Not a securities offer

This document and the information it contains does not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Past performance does not indicate future outcomes

Statements about historical performance or growth rates must not be construed as suggesting that future performance, share price or results (including earnings per share) will necessarily be the same or higher than in a previous period. Nothing in this document should be taken as a profit and loss forecast.

Third Party Information

In this document, Santander relies on and refers to certain information and statistics obtained from publicly-available information and third- party sources, which it believes to be reliable. Neither Santander nor its directors, officers and employees have independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such publicly-available and third-party information, make any representation or warranty as to the quality, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement, accuracy or completeness of such information or undertake any obligation to update such information after the date of this document. In no event shall Santander be liable for any use by any party of, for any decision made or action taken by any party in reliance upon, or for inaccuracies or errors in, or omission from, such publicly-available and third-party information contained herein. Any sources of publicly-available information and third-party information referred or contained herein retain all rights with respect to such information and use of such information herein shall not be deemed to grant a license to any third party.

Index

01

02

03

04

05

06

ESGDecarbonization

strategyambition

Financing the

Financial

Corporate

External

green transition

Inclusion,

Governance

engagement

Empowerment

& Recognition

& Community

support

01

ESG strategy

ESG strategy | Our approach

What makes us different

Financial Inclusion

Green Finance

Awarded Best Bank for Financial

#1 worldwide Bank in the

Inclusion in 2023 by Euromoney

financing Renewable Energy¹

Decarbonization

Governance

Net-zero decarbonization

Best practices and robust

targets as founding members

board composition

of the NZBA

1. Renewable energy finance ranking based on the league tables provided by Infralogic as of January 2023 for the last 10 years as of FY2022.

ESG strategy | Our approach

As a responsible bank we place sustainability at the centre of our core activities to deliver on our purpose of helping people & business prosper

Our vision

Our strategy

Our actions

is to play a major role in the

focuses on delivering our Net

materialize the Group's ESG strategy,

transition to a low carbon economy,

zero ambition by 2050, while

as we continue progressing and

supporting inclusive & sustainable

we continue helping customers

delivering on our responsible

growth and taking into account

transition to a low carbon economy,

banking commitments, to help

social and environmental risks &

develop best in class sustainable

tackle global challenges

opportunities

propositions, and do things in a

simple, personal and fair way

Founding

Member 2021

Best bank for

Financial

Inclusion 2022

Principles for Responsible Banking, Founding Member 2019

Signing member 2009

Good Corporate

Governance

Certificate 2021

ESG strategy

Overarching goal: Focus on most material items

Ambition

Support the transition to a low carbon economy

Promote inclusive growth

Strong governance and culture across the organization

Goals

Deliver our Net zero ambition by 2050

Support productive inclusion across our main stakeholders: employees, customers and communities

Incorporate ESG in behaviors, policies, processes and governance throughout the Group

Priority action plans

SDG's

Set targets in our portfolios to align with pathways to net zero, while taking into consideration other environmental goals as Nature

Support customers in their transition, engaging with them and developing a best-in-class sustainable finance and investment proposition

Diverse and inclusive workplace that fosters employee wellbeing

Support financial inclusion of the most vulnerable customers, promoting access to banking products and services and offering financial education

Community support, with focus on Education, Employability and Entrepreneurship

Consistent tone from the top to drive cultural change and deliver on our commitments (climate, diversity, training…)

Integrate ESG into strategic processes, Risk Management & rest of relevant functions and build capabilities

ESG strategy | Our journey

Our journey over the past

years highlights Santander's

ongoing commitment to fight climate change and contribute to a more sustainable future

TCFD

Started

Endorsement

Signed the

managing our

Equator

environmental

Principles

footprint

Approved

1st sectorial

2017

policies

2011

2009

Top Risk exercise began covering Climate Risk

Creation of

The Responsible Banking Board Committee & Responsible Banking corporate team & network

Creation of

ESG Wealth

Management team, ESG Risk team

2018

Responsible Banking Commitments under each sustainability theme

Joined UN

Collective Commitment to Climate Action

Global Sustainable Bonds Framework creation

Founding members of the Principles for Responsible Banking

SCIB global ESG Solutions team creation

2019

Became carbon neutral in our own operations

Pledged to reduce our carbon footprint focusing on the most material sectors to climate risk

Creation of a dedicated ESG within Investor relations

2020

Set an ambition to be net zero by 2050 and became Founding Member of the Net Zero Banking Alliance

Development of internal Taxonomy - Sustainable Finance Classification System (SFCS)

Creation of an ESG dedicated Investor Relations team

2021

Creation of a Global Green Finance Team and Risk team reporting directly to the CRO

Publication of our Green, Social and Sustainability Funding Global Framework

We continued to embed climate management in business as usual across SCIB units and Risks

2022

ESG strategy | Responsible Banking ambition

From…to…

Accumulated

Target achieved

We have set targets in those areas where we have the greatest potential impact. Thanks to the progress we have made towards some of the targets we set in 2019, we are considering revising our ambition in a few of them.

NEW IN 2023

Electricity from renewable sources

Carbon neutral in our own operations

Green finance raised and facilitated (€bn)

AuMs in Socially Responsible Investments (SRI) (€bn)

Thermal coal related power & mining phase out (€bn)

Emission intensity of power generation portfolio Absolute emissions of energy (oil & gas) portfolio Emissions intensity of aviation portfolio Emissions intensity of steel portfolio

Emissions intensity of auto manufacturing portfolio Emissions intensity of auto lending portfolio

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2025/2030 target

43%

50%

57%

75%

88%

97%

100% by 2025

Every year

19

33.8

65.7

94.5

114.6

120bn by 2025

220bn by 2030

27.1

53.2

67.7

100 bn by 2025

7

5.9

4.9

0 by 2030

0.21

0.17

0.19

0.11 tCO2e / MWh in 2030

23.84

22.58

27.43

16.98 mtCO2e in 2030

92.47

93.05

97.21

61.71 gCO² e / RPK in 2030

1.58

1.40

1.36

1.07 tCO 2 e / ts in 2030

149

138

103 gCO2/vkm in 2030

137

75-89 gCO2e/vkm in 2030

Commitment achieved

Cumulative target

1. We increased the target at the Investor Day: additional 5mn people with financial inclusion proposals (access and finance, not including financial education).

ESG strategy | Our achievements

We want to make a positive impact with actions that reflect our sustainability strategy and commitment

1,8 mn

Financial inclusion (#People)1

#1 bank worldwide

by number of deals in renewable project finance2

€114,6 bn

of Green Finance mobilized since 2019

3 Green bonds

issued since 2019 for an amount of EUR 1 bn each

>€1.1bn mn

Raised to support microentrepreneurs in 2023

97%

of electricity used from renewable resources already

€6.4 bn

in the financing of electric vehicles under our consumer businesses

66,6%

of independent directors and 40% of women representation at Board level

Note: Latest data available for FY2022

1. Starting Jan-23. Does not include financial education10

2. Renewable energy finance ranking based on the league tables provided by Infralogic as of January 2023 for the last 10 years as of FY2022.

