    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:54:17 2023-02-28 am EST
3.726 EUR   +4.88%
Banco Santander S A : Euronext Dublin Market Notice

02/28/2023 | 09:28am EST
CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

1st March 2023

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

Series 4,255 - Issue of 31,000,000 Euro Commercial Paper Notes due February 2024 XS2595409256

Final Terms

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided "as is" based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's s ubsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2023 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
