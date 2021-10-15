Log in
Banco Santander S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

10/15/2021

10/15/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of October, 2021

Commission File Number: 001-12518

Banco Santander, S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ciudad Grupo Santander

28660 Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) Spain

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F

X

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

X

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No

X

Banco Santander, S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item

1 Report of Other Relevant Information dated October 15, 2021

Item 1

Banco Santander, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Reference is made to our notice of inside information of 6 October, 2021 (official registry number 1086), relating to the buyback programme of own shares (the "Buy-back Programme") approved by the Board of Directors of Banco Santander, S.A. Pursuant to article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse of 16 April 2014, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, Banco Santander, S.A. informs -on the basis of the information received from Morgan Stanley Europe SE as intermediary in charge of executing the Buy-back Programme- that it has carried out the following transactions over its own shares between 6 October and 14 October, 2021 (both included):

Date Security Transaction Trading Venue Number of shares Weighted average price (€)
6/10/2021 SAN.MC Purchase XMAD 5,799,954 €3.2229
7/10/2021 SAN.MC Purchase XMAD 5,772,396 €3.3114
8/10/2021 SAN.MC Purchase XMAD 5,229,125 €3.3562
11/10/2021 SAN.MC Purchase XMAD 5,507,157 €3.3555
12/10/2021 SAN.MC Purchase XMAD 5,909,094 €3.3490
13/10/2021 SAN.MC Purchase XMAD 6,090,491 €3.3213
14/10/2021 SAN.MC Purchase XMAD 6,983,255 €3.3157
TOTAL 41,291,472

Issuer name: Banco Santander, S.A. - LEI 5493006QMFDDMYWIAM13

Reference of the financial instrument: ordinary shares - Code ISIN ES0113900J37

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex I.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 15 October 2021

ANNEX I

Detailed information on each of the transactions carried out within the context of the Buy-back Programme between 6 October and 14 October 2021 (both included)

https://www.santander.com/content/dam/santander-com/en/documentos/compliance/do-santander-buyback-disclosure-annex-i-en.pdf

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Banco Santander, S.A.
Date: October 15, 2021 By: /s/ Pedro de Mingo Kaminouchi
Name: Pedro de Mingo Kaminouchi
Title: Head of Regulatory Compliance

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 20:21:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
