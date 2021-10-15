Banco Santander S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

FORM 6-K
For the month of October, 2021
Commission File Number: 001-12518
Banco Santander, S.A.
Ciudad Grupo Santander
28660 Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) Spain
Banco Santander, S.A.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Report of Other Relevant Information dated October 15, 2021
Item 1
Banco Santander, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Reference is made to our notice of inside information of 6 October, 2021 (official registry number 1086), relating to the buyback programme of own shares (the "Buy-back Programme") approved by the Board of Directors of Banco Santander, S.A. Pursuant to article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse of 16 April 2014, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, Banco Santander, S.A. informs -on the basis of the information received from Morgan Stanley Europe SE as intermediary in charge of executing the Buy-back Programme- that it has carried out the following transactions over its own shares between 6 October and 14 October, 2021 (both included):
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading Venue
Number of shares
Weighted average price (€)
6/10/2021
SAN.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5,799,954
€3.2229
7/10/2021
SAN.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5,772,396
€3.3114
8/10/2021
SAN.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5,229,125
€3.3562
11/10/2021
SAN.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5,507,157
€3.3555
12/10/2021
SAN.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5,909,094
€3.3490
13/10/2021
SAN.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6,090,491
€3.3213
14/10/2021
SAN.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6,983,255
€3.3157
TOTAL
41,291,472
Issuer name: Banco Santander, S.A. - LEI 5493006QMFDDMYWIAM13
Reference of the financial instrument: ordinary shares - Code ISIN ES0113900J37
Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex I.
Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 15 October 2021
ANNEX I
Detailed information on each of the transactions carried out within the context of the Buy-back Programme between 6 October and 14 October 2021 (both included)
https://www.santander.com/content/dam/santander-com/en/documentos/compliance/do-santander-buyback-disclosure-annex-i-en.pdf
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
