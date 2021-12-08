Banco Santander S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

FORM 6-K

Banco Santander, S.A.

Ciudad Grupo Santander

28660 Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) Spain

Banco Santander, S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item 1 Report of Other Material Information dated November 7, 2021

Item 1

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Banco Santander"), in compliance with the Spanish, Mexican and U.S. Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION

Banco Santander informs of the expiration of the acceptance period of the tender offers launched in Mexico (the "Mexican Offer") and the United States of America on 3 November 2021 (the "US Offer" and both together, the "Offers") for all the issued and outstanding Series B shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (the "Santander Mexico Shares" and "Santander Mexico", respectively) and American Depositary Shares (each of which represents five Santander Mexico Shares) (the "Santander Mexico ADSs") not held, directly or indirectly, by Banco Santander for 26.50 Mexican pesos in cash per Santander Mexico Share, and 6.2486 U.S. dollars in cash per Santander Mexico ADS (the U.S. dollar equivalent of 132.50 Mexican pesos per Santander Mexico ADS based on the U.S. dollar/Mexican peso exchange rate on the expiration date of 7 December, 2021 as published in the Mexican Federal Official Gazette (Diario Oficial de la Federación).

The results of the Offers have been as follows:

Offer Santander Mexico Shares tendered and not withdrawn1 Santander Mexico Shares tendered pursuant to Notice of Guaranteed Delivery % out of total number of shares to which the Offer was addressed % of share capital of Santander Mexico Mexican Offer 195,263,732.00 0.00 34.78% 2.88% US Offer2 104,784,139.06 6,048,500.00 19.74% 1.63% Total 300,047,871.06 6,048,500.00 54.53% 4.51%

Banco Santander has accepted all of the Santander Mexico Shares and Santander Mexico ADSs tendered and not withdrawn. Therefore, assuming all Santander Mexico ADSs tendered via notice of guaranteed delivery were timely delivered, Grupo Santander's shareholding in Santander Mexico will have increased from 91.64% to 96.16% of its share capital as a result of the Offers.

To satisfy the payment for tendered shares Banco Santander will pay 5,174,488,898.00 Mexican pesos for the tendered Santander Mexico Shares and 138,510,091.40 U.S. dollars for the tendered Santander Mexico ADSs on 10 December, 2021, the settlement date of the Offers and only in the case of ADSs validly tendered during the Guaranteed Delivery period, promptly following such valid tender.

Ciudad de México, 7 December 2021

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 8 December 2021

1 Not considering tenders via notice of guaranteed delivery.

2 Including the Santander Mexico Shares underlying Santander Mexico ADSs.

1/2

