Banco Santander S A : Green Bond Report 2021 (solo disponible en inglés)
12/22/2022 | 11:01am EST
Green Bond report 2021
Banco Santander S.A.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Introduction
Overview of
Calculation
Key figures
Green bond
Disclaimer
Annex
Santander Group
methodology
allocation &
Green, Social &
impact report
Sustainability
Funding Global
Framework
Banco Santander
Green Bond report
2021
Table of contents
1. Introduction
3
2. Overview of Santander Group Green Social &
Sustainability Funding Global Framework
7
3. Calculation methodology
9
4. Key figures
11
5. Green bond allocation & impact report
12
6. Disclaimer
17
7. Annex
20
I.PWC Independent Limited Assurance Report...
20
Green Bond report 2021
2
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Introduction
Overview of
Calculation
Key figures
Green bond
Disclaimer
Annex
Santander Group
methodology
allocation &
Green, Social &
impact report
Sustainability
Funding Global
Framework
Introduction
By delivering on our purpose to help people and businesses prosper, we grow as a business while helping address society's challenges.
We translated this overarching objective into a strategy that is based on the three ESG pillars (Environmental, Social and Governance):
E
S
G
Deliver our net zero carbon ambition by 2050 by setting decarbonization targets, helping our customers transition and remaining carbon neutral in our own operations.
Support inclusive growth through financial empowerment; support education, enterprise and employment; and build a diverse, talented workforce.
Embed behaviours, processes, policies and governance to ensure we are acting responsibly, listening to our stakeholders, and treating them in a Simple, Personal and Fair way - all based on solid governance and prudent risk management.
This strategy led us to announce in 2019 public commitments that reflect our ambition to embed ESG criteria in our operations1. In 2021 we achieved (or exceeded) all our targets set for this
period and made new commitments related to our decarbonization targets. This report refers to the use of proceeds of green bonds issued between 2019 and 2021 allocated to renewable energy projects.
Our activity and investments contribute to several
United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
Our skilled and committed team enables us to respond to customers' needs; help entrepreneurs create businesses and jobs; and strengthen local economies
We tackle climate change by reducing our own carbon footprint and environmental impact while helping our customers transition to a sustainable economy.
We promote transparency, the fight against corruption and robust institutions for sustainable development. We have policies and codes of conduct that regulate our activity and behaviour and steer our commitments towards a more responsible banking system.
The SDGs on which we have the greatest impact are SDG 8, SDG 13 and SDG 16. We also have impact on:
Tackling climate change is one of our priorities. We support the Paris Agreement goals and our ambition is to be net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and our four-pronged climate strategy consider:
Aligning our portfolio to meet
Supporting our customers
Reducing our
Embedding climate
the Paris Agreement goals
in the green transition
environmental impact
in risk management
Align portfolios to contribute
Help our customers transition
Remain carbon neutral
Integrate climate
to limiting temperature
to a low carbon economy
and source electricity from
considerations into risk
increases to 1.5ºC in line with
renewable energy by 2025
management frameworks.
NZBA and NZAMi
Ensure we meet regulatory
and supervisory expectations
Green Bond report 2021
4
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Introduction
Overview of
Calculation
Key figures
Green bond
Disclaimer
Annex
Santander Group
methodology
allocation &
Green, Social &
impact report
Sustainability
Funding Global
Framework
We are aware that enhancing our sustainable finance proposition across all our divisions and regions is critical to meet our climate ambition and our commitment to support our customers in the green transition. To help us achieve this, in 2021 we created the Sustainable Finance Classification System (SFCS)2, an internal guide that enables us to recognize sustainable finance activities
and measure them consistently throughout the
Group. The SFCS is a key enabler to develop our sustainable finance proposition.
We remain focused on doing all we can to support our customers in an orderly, just transition, working with others to both cut emissions and to realize the opportunities that transition presents.
Financing the green transition
We have a commitment to raise or facilitate EUR 120 bn between 2019 and 2025, and EUR 220 bn between 2019 and 2030, as well as to reach EUR 100 bn in sustainable Assets under Management (AuM) by 2025
In 2021 we raised or facilitated EUR 32.3 bn (EUR 65.7 bn accumulated since 20193).
We're expanding our range of Socially Responsible Investments (SRI) products. We had over EUR 27 bn Assets under Management (AuM) until the end of 20214.
We've been a leading bank in renewable energy finance for the past 10 years
The greenfield renewable energy projects that we financed and advised
on in 2021 have a total installed capacity of 13,604 MW and prevent the emission of 251 million tons of CO2, while the brownfield projects have a total installed capacity of 1,776 MW.
The renewable energy projects we financed or advised on in 2021 powered 9.2 million households per year.
We continue to strengthen our sustainable finance proposition with dedicated purpose and sustainability-linked financing
We set up a global Green Finance team in 2022 to embed green finance in all business areas, ensure consistency and make the most of the Group's scale, unifying our retail, commercial and investment banking green finance business proposition under the same umbrella.
We disclosed our Sustainable finance Classification System (SFCS), which enables us to identify lending for economic activities that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation and to track these volumes consistently across the Group.
One of our key priorities is to grow the green finance business, which entails defining a complete green finance strategy for the Group, deliver a best-in- class value proposition for our customers and deploy well-trained commercial teams to capture the opportunity.
We are stepping up our efforts to align our portfolios to net zero, and help businesses decarbonize
In 2021 we set the first decarbonization targets to support the green transition: reduce our thermal coal exposure to zero and align our power generation portfolio to the Paris Agreement by 20305.
We're disclosing the financed emissions (absolute and emissions intensity) for the financed sectors we have set decarbonization targets: power generation, energy, aviation and steel.
Banco Santander SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 16:00:02 UTC.