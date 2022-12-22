Banco Santander S A : Green Bond Report 2021 (solo disponible en inglés)

1. For more information, please see our Annual Report 2021

Carbon neutral in our own operations

period and made new commitments related to our decarbonization targets. This report refers to the use of proceeds of green bonds issued between 2019 and 2021 allocated to renewable energy projects.

This strategy led us to announce in 2019 public commitments that reflect our ambition to embed ESG criteria in our operations1. In 2021 we achieved (or exceeded) all our targets set for this

Embed behaviours, processes, policies and governance to ensure we are acting responsibly, listening to our stakeholders, and treating them in a Simple, Personal and Fair way - all based on solid governance and prudent risk management.

Support inclusive growth through financial empowerment; support education, enterprise and employment; and build a diverse, talented workforce.

Deliver our net zero carbon ambition by 2050 by setting decarbonization targets, helping our customers transition and remaining carbon neutral in our own operations.

We translated this overarching objective into a strategy that is based on the three ESG pillars (Environmental, Social and Governance):

By delivering on our purpose to help people and businesses prosper, we grow as a business while helping address society's challenges.

Our activity and investments contribute to several

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Our skilled and committed team enables us to respond to customers' needs; help entrepreneurs create businesses and jobs; and strengthen local economies

We tackle climate change by reducing our own carbon footprint and environmental impact while helping our customers transition to a sustainable economy.

We promote transparency, the fight against corruption and robust institutions for sustainable development. We have policies and codes of conduct that regulate our activity and behaviour and steer our commitments towards a more responsible banking system.

The SDGs on which we have the greatest impact are SDG 8, SDG 13 and SDG 16. We also have impact on:

Tackling climate change is one of our priorities. We support the Paris Agreement goals and our ambition is to be net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and our four-pronged climate strategy consider:

Aligning our portfolio to meet Supporting our customers Reducing our Embedding climate the Paris Agreement goals in the green transition environmental impact in risk management

Align portfolios to contribute Help our customers transition Remain carbon neutral Integrate climate to limiting temperature to a low carbon economy and source electricity from considerations into risk increases to 1.5ºC in line with renewable energy by 2025 management frameworks. NZBA and NZAMi Ensure we meet regulatory and supervisory expectations