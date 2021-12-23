Banco Santander S A : Green Bond report 2020

At Santander, we've always been aware of our responsibility towards society. By delivering on our purpose to help people and businesses prosper, we address key global challenges while growing as a business. Our culture, The Santander Way, aligns with our corporate strategy and includes our purpose and ways of working. It's the cornerstone of our bank; a responsible bank.

We focus on the areas where our operations can have the greatest impact. We embed environmental, social and governance criteria into our decision-making and commit to promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.