    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/23 01:04:01 pm
2.893 EUR   +2.75%
Banco Santander S A : Green Bond report 2020

12/23/2021 | 12:47pm EST
Banco Santander Green Bond report 2020

santander.com

Introduction

Climate change is a global challenge that requires everyone's commitment and engagement. At Santander, we want to play our part in supporting our customers and the economy on our journey to become net zero carbon by 2050 for a greener, more sustainable world. This ambition applies to the Group's operations (which have been carbon neutral since 2020) and emissions from our lending, advisory and investment services and our four-pronged climate strategy is based on:

Aligning our portfolio to meet

Supporting our customers

Reducing our

Embedding climate in

the Paris Agreement goals

in the green transition

environmental impact

risk management

At Santander, we've always been aware of our responsibility towards society. By delivering on our purpose to help people and businesses prosper, we address key global challenges while growing as a business. Our culture, The Santander Way, aligns with our corporate strategy and includes our purpose and ways of working. It's the cornerstone of our bank; a responsible bank.

We focus on the areas where our operations can have the greatest impact. We embed environmental, social and governance criteria into our decision-making and commit to promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

Our operations and investments contribute to several of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The three main SDGs we have the greatest impact on, as well as another eight that our operations also have a bearing on, are:

The SDGs on which Banco Santander has the greatest impact

Other SDGs on which Banco Santander also has an impact

Green Bond report 2020

3

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Introduction

Overview of Banco

Calculation

Key figures

Green bond

Disclaimer

Annex

Santander´s Global

methodology

allocation &

Sustainable Bonds

impact report

Framework

We are fully committed to promoting a low- carbon economy: we are founder member of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking and the Collective Commitment to Climate Action; a founder of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA); and joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

Additionally to our NetZero 2050 commitment, we're one of the world's largest green finance providers and will continue to bolster our commitment to the transition towards a more

sustainable economy. As a tangible way of supporting our strategy and meeting new green investment targets, we developed the Santander Global Sustainable Bond Framework and issued our first green bond. To kick off our global sustainable issuance plan, in October 2019 we issued a €1 billion, seven-year green bond to fund wind and solar power projects. The following year, we issued another green bond and a green note for €1 billion and €1 million, respectively.

Financing the green transition

Raise or facilitate the

Maintain our leadership

Continue to develop our

Santander AM has joined

mobilization of 120 billion

position in renewables,

green product proposition

the global Net Zero Asset

euros in green finance by

as well as leveraging our

Managers initiative

2025 and 220 billion euros

origination capabilities to

by 2030

issue more green bonds

  • As of September 2021, Santander CIB had contributed 51.2 billion euros*. Moreover, Santander's Retail and Commercial divisions.

* Non-audited data

  • Santander is a leading bank in financing renewable energies, ranking consistently in the Top 3 by number of deals and Top 5 by transaction value globally.
  • In 2020, we invested over 6 billion dollars in 143 renewable energy finance deals.
  • Focus on green mortgages; energy efficiency loans; loans to install solar panels, for electric vehicles, and for low-carbon agriculture; ESG investment solutions incentivizing our clients
    to improve their ESG performance through Sustainability linked Loans (SLLs); and additional services such as eco-cards and carbon footprint measurement tools, which enable customers to offset emissions.
  • Santander AM will halve the net emissions of 50% of its portfolio across the entire range of assets in which it has set targets to align with Net Zero Asset Managers, the global initiative that it joined in March, becoming the first Spanish asset manager to do so.
  • As part of commitment, SAN will measure portfolio greenhouse emissions, create climate- related investment products, define climate stewardship & disclose its progress towards
    the Net Zero pledge.

Green Bond report 2020

4

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Introduction

Overview of Banco

Calculation

Key figures

Green bond

Disclaimer

Annex

Santander´s Global

methodology

allocation &

Sustainable Bonds

impact report

Framework

For the last 10 years Santander has been the leader in renewables financing, since 2014 ranking consistently among the banks in the top 3 by value of deals and top 1 by number of deals. The following data shows the evolution of the renewable financing offered by Santander in the last decade by value and number of deals1:

Value of deals (USD Mn)

#1

#1

6284

#1

5786

5771

#1

#3

4322

4079

#2

#2

3208

#1

2740

#2

2311

1873

#3

#5

1431

1114

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Number of deals (#)

#1

171

#1

#1

149

143

#1

#1

111

102

#1

#1

72

63

#1

#1

38

#3

36

#2

28

23

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

For more details on Santander's approach and performance regarding sustainable and climate finance, see our Climate Finance Report

  • June 2021. For additional information on how Santander conducts business, please read our policies.

1. Source: Dealogic League tables Role: Mandated Lead Arranger Sectors: Wind + Renewable Fuel (solar, hydroelectric, biomass, geothermal and other).

Green Bond report 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
