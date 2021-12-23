Banco Santander S A : Green Bond report 2020 (disponible solo en inglés)

Climate change is a global challenge that requires everyone's commitment and engagement. At Santander, we want to play our part in supporting our customers and the economy on our journey to become net zero carbon by 2050 for a greener, more sustainable world. This ambition applies to the Group's operations (which have been carbon neutral since 2020) and emissions from our lending, advisory and investment services and our four-pronged climate strategy is based on:
Aligning our portfolio to meet
Supporting our customers
Reducing our
Embedding climate in
the Paris Agreement goals
in the green transition
environmental impact
risk management
At Santander, we've always been aware of our responsibility towards society. By delivering on our purpose to help people and businesses prosper, we address key global challenges while growing as a business. Our culture, The Santander Way, aligns with our corporate strategy and includes our purpose and ways of working. It's the cornerstone of our bank; a responsible bank.
We focus on the areas where our operations can have the greatest impact. We embed environmental, social and governance criteria into our decision-making and commit to promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.
Our operations and investments contribute to several of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The three main SDGs we have the greatest impact on, as well as another eight that our operations also have a bearing on, are:
The SDGs on which Banco Santander has the greatest impact
Other SDGs on which Banco Santander also has an impact
Green Bond report 2020
3
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Introduction
Overview of Banco
Calculation
Key figures
Green bond
Disclaimer
Annex
Santander´s Global
methodology
allocation &
Sustainable Bonds
impact report
Framework
We are fully committed to promoting a low- carbon economy: we are founder member of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking and the Collective Commitment to Climate Action; a founder of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA); and joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.
Additionally to our NetZero 2050 commitment, we're one of the world's largest green finance providers and will continue to bolster our commitment to the transition towards a more
sustainable economy. As a tangible way of supporting our strategy and meeting new green investment targets, we developed the Santander Global Sustainable Bond Framework and issued our first green bond. To kick off our global sustainable issuance plan, in October 2019 we issued a €1 billion, seven-year green bond to fund wind and solar power projects. The following year, we issued another green bond and a green note for €1 billion and €1 million, respectively.
Financing the green transition
Raise or facilitate the
Maintain our leadership
Continue to develop our
Santander AM has joined
mobilization of 120 billion
position in renewables,
green product proposition
the global Net Zero Asset
euros in green finance by
as well as leveraging our
Managers initiative
2025 and 220 billion euros
origination capabilities to
by 2030
issue more green bonds
As of September 2021, Santander CIB had contributed 51.2 billion euros*. Moreover, Santander's Retail and Commercial divisions.
* Non-audited data
Santander is a leading bank in financing renewable energies, ranking consistently in the Top 3 by number of deals and Top 5 by transaction value globally.
In 2020, we invested over 6 billion dollars in 143 renewable energy finance deals.
Focus on green mortgages; energy efficiency loans; loans to install solar panels, for electric vehicles, and for low-carbon agriculture; ESG investment solutions incentivizing our clients
to improve their ESG performance through Sustainability linked Loans (SLLs); and additional services such as eco-cards and carbon footprint measurement tools, which enable customers to offset emissions.
Santander AM will halve the net emissions of 50% of its portfolio across the entire range of assets in which it has set targets to align with Net Zero Asset Managers, the global initiative that it joined in March, becoming the first Spanish asset manager to do so.
As part of commitment, SAN will measure portfolio greenhouse emissions, create climate- related investment products, define climate stewardship & disclose its progress towards
the Net Zero pledge.
Green Bond report 2020
4
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Introduction
Overview of Banco
Calculation
Key figures
Green bond
Disclaimer
Annex
Santander´s Global
methodology
allocation &
Sustainable Bonds
impact report
Framework
For the last 10 years Santander has been the leader in renewables financing, since 2014 ranking consistently among the banks in the top 3 by value of deals and top 1 by number of deals. The following data shows the evolution of the renewable financing offered by Santander in the last decade by value and number of deals1:
Value of deals (USD Mn)
#1
#1
6284
#1
5786
5771
#1
#3
4322
4079
#2
#2
3208
#1
2740
#2
2311
1873
#3
#5
1431
1114
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Number of deals (#)
#1
171
#1
#1
149
143
#1
#1
111
102
#1
#1
72
63
#1
#1
38
#3
36
#2
28
23
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
For more details on Santander's approach and performance regarding sustainable and climate finance, see our Climate Finance Report
June 2021. For additional information on how Santander conducts business, please read our policies.
1. Source: Dealogic League tables Role: Mandated Lead Arranger Sectors: Wind + Renewable Fuel (solar, hydroelectric, biomass, geothermal and other).
Green Bond report 2020
5
