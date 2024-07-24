scale allows us to be among the most profitable banks in our markets

Retail & Digital Corporate & Wealth Commercial Consumer Investment Management & Payments Banking Bank Banking Insurance

Market share data: as at Mar-24 or latest available. Spain includes Santander España + Hub Madrid + SCF España + Openbank and Other Resident sectors in deposits. The UK: includes London Branch. Poland: 10

including SCF business in Poland. The US: retail auto loans includes Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital combined (12 month rolling). Deposits market share in the US as of 30/06/2023 considering all

states where Santander Bank operates. Brazil: deposits including debenture, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes), financial bills (letras financeiras), COE (certificates of structured operations) and LIG (Letras inmobiliarias Grantidas).