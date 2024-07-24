Strategic and Financial Analysis. Financial Division
Institutional
Presentation
H1'24
INDEX
Group
H1'24 results
Final
Links to
structure and
& activity
remarks
public
businesses
materials
01
Our business model and strategy
Santander, a leading financial group
H1'24 Highlights
Total assets (€ bn)
1,786
Customer loans (€ bn excluding reverse repos)
1,027
Customer deposits + mutual funds (€ bn excluding repos)
1,171
Branches
8,285
H1'24 Net operating income (pre-provision profit) (€ mn)
18,137
H1'24 Attributable profit (€ mn)
6,059
Market capitalization (€ bn; 28-06-24)
67
People (headcount)
209,553
Customers (mn)
168
Shareholders (mn)
3.5
Financial inclusion (mn people)
2.8
4
The Santander
Way
Who we are and what guides us
5
Santander business model
Our business model based on unique competitive advantages
is the foundation for generating value for our shareholders
Business
Digital bank
In-market
Geographical
with branches
& Global
Balance sheet
Second year of our phase of value creation
6
01
Customer focus
We have grown our customer base in recent years, with
balanced growth by business and regions
Total customers
168 mn
(+4 mn)
Active customers
101 mn
(+2 mn)
Digital customers
57.0 mn
(+9%)
+9%
59%
Transactions per
Products/services
active customer
digitally available
Note: YoY changes.
7
Transactions include merchant acquiring, cards and electronic A2A payments.
01
Customer focus
To bring all our customers to a common operating model, while converging to a common technology
to build a digital bank with branches
Note: data as of Mar-24.
Traditional banking
Branches,
ATMs,
retail agents, …
Branches: >8,000
Best omni-channel experience,
while we guarantee access to all segments
Digital banking
Internet,
mobiles,
tablets,
smartphones,
smartwatches,…
Collaborative spaces and increased digital capabilities
Sparsely populated communities
Low-income communities
Most vulnerable groups
University students
8
02
Scale
ONE Santander:
Five global businesses across our regions
Retail Retail & Commercial Banking
Consumer Digital Consumer Bank
CIB
Corporate & Investment Banking
ONE
Santander
Wealth Wealth Management & Insurance
Payments
Payments
DCB
North
South
Europe
Europe
America
America
9
02
Scale
Our unique combination
of in-market and global
scale allows us to be among the most profitable banks in our markets
In-market scale
Market shares
North America
4%
Auto lending
2%
Deposits
13%
South America
Loans
12%
Deposits
18%
9%
Loans
Loans
10%
18%
Deposits
Deposits
13% Loans
10%
Deposits
Global scale
Five global businesses
Europe
9%
Loans
DCB
7%
Deposits
Europe
12%
17%
Loans
Loans
13%
9%
Deposits
Deposits
#1 European
17%
Consumer
Bank
Loans
20%
Deposits
Retail &
Digital
Corporate &
Wealth
Commercial
Consumer
Investment
Management &
Payments
Banking
Bank
Banking
Insurance
Market share data: as at Mar-24 or latest available. Spain includes Santander España + Hub Madrid + SCF España + Openbank and Other Resident sectors in deposits. The UK: includes London Branch. Poland: 10
including SCF business in Poland. The US: retail auto loans includes Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital combined (12 month rolling). Deposits market share in the US as of 30/06/2023 considering all
states where Santander Bank operates. Brazil: deposits including debenture, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes), financial bills (letras financeiras), COE (certificates of structured operations) and LIG (Letras inmobiliarias Grantidas).
