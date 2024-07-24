Strategic and Financial Analysis. Financial Division

01

Our business model and strategy

Santander, a leading financial group

H1'24 Highlights

Total assets (€ bn)

1,786

Customer loans (€ bn excluding reverse repos)

1,027

Customer deposits + mutual funds (€ bn excluding repos)

1,171

Branches

8,285

H1'24 Net operating income (pre-provision profit) (€ mn)

18,137

H1'24 Attributable profit (€ mn)

6,059

Market capitalization (€ bn; 28-06-24)

67

People (headcount)

209,553

Customers (mn)

168

Shareholders (mn)

3.5

Financial inclusion (mn people)

2.8

4

The Santander

Way

Who we are and what guides us

5

Santander business model

Our business model based on unique competitive advantages

is the foundation for generating value for our shareholders

Business

Digital bank

In-market

Geographical

with branches

& Global

Balance sheet

Second year of our phase of value creation

6

01

Customer focus

We have grown our customer base in recent years, with

balanced growth by business and regions

Total customers

168 mn

(+4 mn)

Active customers

101 mn

(+2 mn)

Digital customers

57.0 mn

(+9%)

+9%

59%

Transactions per

Products/services

active customer

digitally available

Note: YoY changes.

7

Transactions include merchant acquiring, cards and electronic A2A payments.

01

Customer focus

To bring all our customers to a common operating model, while converging to a common technology

to build a digital bank with branches

Note: data as of Mar-24.

Traditional banking

Branches,

ATMs,

retail agents, …

Branches: >8,000

Best omni-channel experience,

while we guarantee access to all segments

Digital banking

Internet,

mobiles,

tablets,

smartphones,

smartwatches,…

Collaborative spaces and increased digital capabilities

Sparsely populated communities

Low-income communities

Most vulnerable groups

University students

8

02

Scale

ONE Santander:

Five global businesses across our regions

Retail Retail & Commercial Banking

Consumer Digital Consumer Bank

CIB

Corporate & Investment Banking

ONE

Santander

Wealth Wealth Management & Insurance

Payments

Payments

DCB

North

South

Europe

Europe

America

America

9

02

Scale

Our unique combination

of in-market and global

scale allows us to be among the most profitable banks in our markets

In-market scale

Market shares

North America

4%

Auto lending

2%

Deposits

13%

South America

Loans

12%

Deposits

18%

9%

Loans

Loans

10%

18%

Deposits

Deposits

13% Loans

10%

Deposits

Global scale

Five global businesses

Europe

9%

Loans

DCB

7%

Deposits

Europe

12%

17%

Loans

Loans

13%

9%

Deposits

Deposits

#1 European

17%

Consumer

Bank

Loans

20%

Deposits

Retail &

Digital

Corporate &

Wealth

Commercial

Consumer

Investment

Management &

Payments

Banking

Bank

Banking

Insurance

Market share data: as at Mar-24 or latest available. Spain includes Santander España + Hub Madrid + SCF España + Openbank and Other Resident sectors in deposits. The UK: includes London Branch. Poland: 10

including SCF business in Poland. The US: retail auto loans includes Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital combined (12 month rolling). Deposits market share in the US as of 30/06/2023 considering all

states where Santander Bank operates. Brazil: deposits including debenture, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes), financial bills (letras financeiras), COE (certificates of structured operations) and LIG (Letras inmobiliarias Grantidas).

