    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : Institutional Presentation H1'21

07/29/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
Strategic and Financial Analysis. Financial Division

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Our business

Group structure

H1'21 results

Key takeaways

Links to

model and

and businesses

& activity

Grupo Santander

strategy

public materials

2

1.Our business model and strategy

Santander, a leading financial group

Simple Personal Fair

H1'21 Highlights

Total assets (EUR bn)

1,569

Customer loans (EUR bn excluding reverse repos)

940

Customer deposits + mutual funds (EUR bn; excluding repos)

1,037

Branches

10,073

H1'21 Net operating income (pre-provision profit) (EUR mn)

12,318

H1'21 Underlying attributable profit (EUR mn)

4,205

H1'21 Attributable profit (EUR mn)

3,675

Market capitalization (EUR bn; 30-06-21)

56

People (headcount)

190,751

Customers (mn)

150.4

Shareholders (mn)

3.9

Communities since 2019 (mn; financially empowered people)

6.0

4

Our corporate culture: The Santander Way

It is the bedrock on which we are building a more

responsible Bank

Our purpose

To help people and businesses prosper.

Our aim

To be the best open financial services platform, by acting responsibly and earning the lasting loyalty of our people, customers, shareholders and communities.

Our stakeholders

We are earning the loyalty of all our stakeholders, generating a virtuous circle of growth.

Our how

Everything we do should be

Simple, Personal and Fair.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 19:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 45 183 M 53 709 M 53 709 M
Net income 2021 6 915 M 8 219 M 8 219 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,80x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 54 306 M 64 558 M 64 554 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 190 751
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3,06 €
Average target price 3,59 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.20.55%62 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.19%453 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%243 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY50.80%186 955
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.9.10%186 568