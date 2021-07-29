Banco Santander S A : Institutional Presentation H1'21

Strategic and Financial Analysis. Financial Division
2
1.Our business model and strategy
Santander, a leading financial group
Simple Personal Fair
H1'21 Highlights
|
|
Total assets (EUR bn)
|
1,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer loans (EUR bn excluding reverse repos)
|
940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer deposits + mutual funds (EUR bn; excluding repos)
|
1,037
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branches
|
10,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1'21 Net operating income (pre-provision profit) (EUR mn)
|
12,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1'21 Underlying attributable profit (EUR mn)
|
4,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1'21 Attributable profit (EUR mn)
|
3,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market capitalization (EUR bn; 30-06-21)
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
People (headcount)
|
190,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customers (mn)
|
150.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders (mn)
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communities since 2019 (mn; financially empowered people)
|
6.0
|
4
Our corporate culture: The Santander Way
It is the bedrock on which we are building a more
responsible Bank
Our purpose
To help people and businesses prosper.
Our aim
To be the best open financial services platform, by acting responsibly and earning the lasting loyalty of our people, customers, shareholders and communities.
Our stakeholders
We are earning the loyalty of all our stakeholders, generating a virtuous circle of growth.
Our how
Everything we do should be
Simple, Personal and Fair.
5
