    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 10:38:57 am EDT
3.093 EUR   -2.31%
10:19aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Notice of First Quarter 2022 Results presentation on April 26
PU
02:26aSpain's BBVA ups lira offer for Turkish bank Garanti
RE
04/22Santander UK to Trim Operating Hours For Branches Starting Mid-July
MT
Banco Santander S A : Notice of First Quarter 2022 Results presentation on April 26

04/25/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Banco Santander, S.A. ("Banco Santander" or the "Bank"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Santander hereby announces that the presentation of its first quarter results for 2022 will take place tomorrow, Tuesday April 26, 2022.

To this end, a presentation will be given to analysts via webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Madrid time), which can be followed through the bank's corporate website www.santander.com.The associated documentation will be made public prior to its commencement through a communication to the CNMV and publication on the aforementioned corporate website.

At 12:00 p.m. (Madrid time), a presentation to media will take place at the Ciudad Grupo Santander in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid).

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), April 25, 2022

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 258 M 53 097 M 53 097 M
Net income 2022 8 246 M 8 888 M 8 888 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,44x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 53 563 M 57 737 M 57 737 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 182 672
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3,17 €
Average target price 4,04 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.7.67%57 737
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624