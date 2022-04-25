Banco Santander S A : Notice of First Quarter 2022 Results presentation on April 26

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Banco Santander" or the "Bank"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Santander hereby announces that the presentation of its first quarter results for 2022 will take place tomorrow, Tuesday April 26, 2022.
To this end, a presentation will be given to analysts via webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Madrid time), which can be followed through the bank's corporate website www.santander.com.The associated documentation will be made public prior to its commencement through a communication to the CNMV and publication on the aforementioned corporate website.
At 12:00 p.m. (Madrid time), a presentation to media will take place at the Ciudad Grupo Santander in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid).
Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), April 25, 2022
