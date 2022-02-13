Banco Santander S A : Presentación ESG 1S'22 (disponible solo en inglés)

Confidential
Index
1 ESG strategy
2 Decarbonization Targets
3 Financing the green transition
4 Financial Inclusion, Empowerment & Community support
5 Corporate Governance
6 External engagement & Recognition
ESG strategy
01
Confidential
ESG strategy
Our approach
What makes us different
Financial Inclusion
Best Bank for Financial
Inclusion in 2021
Decarbonization
Net-zero decarbonization targets as founding members of the
NZBA
Full alignment with our Corporate & Sustainability strategy
Green Finance
#1 worldwide Bank in financing Renewable Energy
Governance
Best practices and robust board composition
4
As a responsible bank we place sustainability at the centre of our core activities
Our vision
Our strategy
Our actions
is to play a major role in the
focuses on delivering our Net zero
materialize the Group's ESG
transition to a low carbon
ambition by 2050, while we
strategy, as we continue
economy, supporting inclusive &
continue helping customers
progressing and delivering on
sustainable growth and taking
our responsible banking
into account social and
economy, develop best in class
commitments, to help tackle
environmental risks &
sustainable propositions, and do
global challenges
opportunities
things in a simple, personal and
fair way
Founding Member 2021
Best bank for Financial Inclusion 2021
Principles for Responsible Banking, Founding Member 2019
Signing member 2009
Good Corporate Governance
Certificate 2021
5
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Banco Santander SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 20:21:01 UTC.