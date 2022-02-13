Log in
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : Presentación ESG 1S'22 (disponible solo en inglés)

02/13/2022 | 03:22pm EST
Confidential

Index

1 ESG strategy

2 Decarbonization Targets

3 Financing the green transition

4 Financial Inclusion, Empowerment & Community support

5 Corporate Governance

6 External engagement & Recognition

ESG strategy

01

Confidential

ESG strategy

Our approach

What makes us different

Financial Inclusion

Best Bank for Financial

Inclusion in 2021

Decarbonization

Net-zero decarbonization targets as founding members of the

NZBA

Full alignment with our Corporate & Sustainability strategy

Green Finance

#1 worldwide Bank in financing Renewable Energy

Governance

Best practices and robust board composition

4

Confidential

ESG strategy

Our approach

As a responsible bank we place sustainability at the centre of our core activities

Our vision

Our strategy

Our actions

is to play a major role in the

focuses on delivering our Net zero

materialize the Group's ESG

transition to a low carbon

ambition by 2050, while we

strategy, as we continue

economy, supporting inclusive &

continue helping customers

progressing and delivering on

sustainable growth and taking

transition to a low carbon

our responsible banking

into account social and

economy, develop best in class

commitments, to help tackle

environmental risks &

sustainable propositions, and do

global challenges

opportunities

things in a simple, personal and

fair way

Founding Member 2021

Best bank for Financial Inclusion 2021

Principles for Responsible Banking, Founding Member 2019

Signing member 2009

Good Corporate Governance

Certificate 2021

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 20:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 46 217 M 52 711 M 52 711 M
Net income 2021 7 854 M 8 958 M 8 958 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 59 405 M 67 752 M 67 752 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 197 070
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3,48 €
Average target price 3,91 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.18.40%67 752
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.07%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.31%212 570