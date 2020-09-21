Banco Santander S A : Proposal for the application of results obtained during financial year 2019 and communication from the auditor of Banco Santander

ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. - OCTOBER 2020

Item One.- Application of results obtained during financial year 2019.

RATIONALE SUBMITTED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. REGARDING THE PROPOSAL REFERRED TO IN ITEM ONE ON THE AGENDA FOR THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED FOR 26 OCTOBER 2020, ON FIRST CALL, AND FOR 27 OCTOBER 2020, ON SECOND CALL

This rationale is submitted in compliance with the provisions of section 40.6.bis of Royal Decree-Law 8/2020 of 17 March on urgent extraordinary measures to address the economic and social impact of COVID-19, and is intended to report on the reasons why the board of directors of Banco Santander, S.A. ("Banco Santander" or the "Bank") has chosen to replace the proposed application of results contained in the notes to the annual accounts corresponding to financial year 2019, which were already approved by the shareholders at the general shareholders' meeting held on 3 April 2020, with the proposed application of results that is submitted for approval by the shareholders under item One on the agenda.

The notes to the Bank's annual accounts for financial year 2019 included a proposed application of results that contemplated the use of an amount of up to 1,761,520,145.69 euros to pay a portion of the 2019 final dividend and the acquisition of bonus share rights that were to be provided to the shareholders through the Santander Dividendo Elección scrip dividend scheme within the framework of the dividend policy for 2019.

On 27 February 2020 the board of directors resolved to submit the above-described application of results to the shareholders at the general shareholders' meeting called to be held on 2 April 2020, on first call, and 3 April 2020, on second call, under item Two on the agenda (Application of results obtained during Financial Year 2019).

However, on 27 March 2020 the European Central Bank (ECB) issued a recommendation in which it asked all European credit institutions under its supervision to refrain, at least until 1 October 2020, from paying out dividends with a charge to the results from financial years 2019 and 2020 or to make irrevocable commitments to pay out them, in order to preserve capital ("Recommendation I").

Taking into account Recommendation I and in line with the Bank's mission to help people and businesses prosper, on 2 April 2020 the board of directors thus decided to cancel the payment of the 2019 final dividend and the dividend policy for 2020, resolving to this