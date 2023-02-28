Banco Santander S A : Proposed resolutions and explanatory reports. It includes general information on the general meeting, a summary of the proposed resolutions and supplementary information

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between both texts, the Spanish version will prevail.

Ordinary general shareholders' meeting 2023 Proposed resolutions

Letter from the general secretary

Dear shareholder,

Once again this year, I am pleased to make this document available to you, which includes:

the basic information on how you can participate in the 2023 ordinary general shareholders' meeting;

the agenda, together with an executive summary of the proposed resolutions submitted for approval under each of the items; and

the full text of the proposed resolutions with the mandatory reports of the board or its committees.

Continuing with our efforts to present the information for the 2022 ordinary general shareholders' meeting in a simpler and more accessible form, this year we have included supplementary information in the executive summary of proposed resolutions, which we hope you will find useful.

I encourage you to read this document and to participate in our general meeting, to be held on 31 March 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on second call, at Centro de Formación El Solaruco (Ciudad Grupo Santander), Avenida de Cantabria s/n, Boadilla del Monte. You may participate by any of the means and channels that Banco Santander makes available, which are explained in more detail in this document.

Yours faithfully,

Jaime Pérez Renovales

General Secretary