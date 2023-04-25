Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
3.542 EUR   -0.08%
01:08aBanco Santander S A : 1Q 2023 financial results | Banco Santander
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Financial Report
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation (Supplementary information)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Financial Report

04/25/2023 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January - March

2023

Index

Key consolidated data

3

Business model

5

Investor Day

6

Group financial information

8

Group performance

8

Income statement and balance sheet

10

Solvency ratios

19

Risk management

20

General background

23

Financial information by segment

24

Primary segments

24

Secondary segments

42

Responsible banking

49

Corporate governance

51

The Santander share

52

Appendix

54

Financial information

55

Alternative performance measures

76

Condensed consolidated financial statements

87

Glossary

90

Important information

91

This report was approved by the board of directors on 24 April 2023, following a favourable report from the audit committee. Important information regarding this report can be found on pages 91 and 92.

Key consolidated data

Group financial

Financial information

Responsible banking

Business model

Corporate governance

Appendix

Investor Day

information

by segment

Santander share

Key consolidated data

BALANCE SHEET (EUR million)

Mar-23

Dec-22

%

Mar-22

%

Dec-22

Total assets

1,749,402

1,734,659

0.8

1,666,012

5.0

1,734,659

Loans and advances to customers

1,041,388

1,036,004

0.5

1,011,497

3.0

1,036,004

Customer deposits

998,949

1,009,722

(1.1)

941,081

6.1

1,009,722

Total funds

1,237,015

1,239,981

(0.2)

1,179,805

4.8

1,239,981

Total equity

99,490

97,585

2.0

99,378

0.1

97,585

Note: total funds includes customer deposits, mutual funds, pension funds and managed portfolios.

INCOME STATEMENT (EUR million)

Q1'23

Q4'22

%

Q1'22

%

2022

Net interest income

10,396

10,159

2.3

8,855

17.4

38,619

Total income

13,922

13,523

3.0

12,305

13.1

52,117

Net operating income

7,777

7,215

7.8

6,770

14.9

28,214

Profit before tax

3,832

3,489

9.8

4,171

(8.1)

15,250

Profit attributable to the parent

2,571

2,289

12.3

2,543

1.1

9,605

Changes in constant euros:

Q1'23 / Q4'22: NII: +2.0%; Total income: +3.2%; Net operating income: +9.1%; Profit before tax: +10.4%; Attributable profit: +12.9%.

Q1'23 / Q1'22: NII: +16.3%; Total income: +11.7%; Net operating income: +12.6%; Profit before tax: -10.0%; Attributable profit: -1.0%.

EPS, PROFITABILITY AND EFFICIENCY (%)

Q1'23

Q4'22

%

Q1'22

%

2022

EPS (euros)

0.15

0.13

15.3

0.14

6.4

0.54

RoE

11.38

10.11

11.49

10.67

RoTE

14.38

12.76

14.21

13.37

RoA

0.66

0.57

0.71

0.63

RoRWA

1.86

1.64

1.95

1.77

Efficiency ratio

44.1

46.6

45.0

45.8

UNDERLYING INCOME STATEMENT 1 (EUR million)

Q1'23

Q4'22

%

Q1'22

%

2022

Net interest income

10,185

10,159

0.3

8,855

15.0

38,619

Total income

13,935

13,525

3.0

12,305

13.2

52,154

Net operating income

7,790

7,217

7.9

6,770

15.1

28,251

Profit before tax

4,095

3,489

17.4

4,171

(1.8)

15,250

Profit attributable to the parent

2,571

2,289

12.3

2,543

1.1

9,605

Changes in constant euros:

Q1'23 / Q4'22: NII: -0.1%; Total income: +3.1%; Net operating income: +8.7%; Profit before tax: +18.0%; Attributable profit: +12.9%.

Q1'23 / Q1'22: NII: +13.9%; Total income: +11.9%; Net operating income: +12.8%; Profit before tax: -3.8%; Attributable profit: -1.0%.

SOLVENCY (%)

Mar-23

Dec-22

Mar-22

Dec-22

Fully-loaded CET1 ratio

12.2

12.0

12.1

12.0

Fully-loaded total capital ratio

15.8

15.8

16.2

15.8

CREDIT QUALITY (%)

Q1'23

Q4'22

Q1'22

2022

Cost of risk2

1.05

0.99

0.77

0.99

NPL ratio

3.05

3.08

3.26

3.08

NPL coverage ratio

68

68

69

68

January - March 2023

3

Key consolidated data

Group financial

Financial information

Responsible banking

Business model

Corporate governance

Appendix

Investor Day

information

by segment

Santander share

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND SHARES

Mar-23

Dec-22

%

Mar-22

%

Dec-22

Shares (millions)

16,454

16,794

(2.0)

17,341

(5.1)

16,794

Share price (euros)

3.426

2.803

22.2

3.100

10.5

2.803

Market capitalization (EUR million)

56,371

47,066

19.8

53,756

4.9

47,066

Tangible book value per share (euros)

4.41

4.26

4.29

4.26

Price / Tangible book value per share (X)

0.78

0.66

0.72

0.66

CUSTOMERS (thousands)

Q1'23

Q4'22

%

Q1'22

%

2022

Total customers

161,155

159,844

0.8

152,492

5.7

159,844

Active customers

99,261

99,190

0.1

96,901

2.4

99,190

Loyal customers

27,464

27,456

0.0

25,953

5.8

27,456

Digital customers

51,919

51,471

0.9

49,159

5.6

51,471

Digital sales / Total sales (%)

54.7

54.0

56.4

55.1

OTHER DATA

Mar-23

Dec-22

%

Mar-22

%

Dec-22

Number of shareholders

3,881,758

3,915,388

(0.9)

3,975,210

(2.4)

3,915,388

Number of employees

210,169

206,462

1.8

200,294

4.9

206,462

Number of branches

8,993

9,019

(0.3)

9,248

(2.8)

9,019

  1. In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and derived from our consolidated financial statements, this report contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015, and other non-IFRS measures, including the figures related to "underlying" results, which do not include factors that are outside the ordinary course of our business, or have been reclassified within the underlying income statement. Further details are provided in the "Alternative performance measures" section of the appendix to this report. For further details on the APMs and non-IFRS measures used, including their definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see our 2022 Annual Financial Report, published in the CNMV on 28 February 2023, our 20-F report for the year ending 31 December 2022 filed with the SEC in the United States on 1 March 2023 as well as the "Alternative performance measures" section of the appendix to this report.
  2. Allowances for loan-loss provisions over the last 12 months / Average loans and advances to customers over the last 12 months.

4

January - March 2023

Key consolidated data

Group financial

Financial information

Responsible banking

Business model

Corporate governance

Appendix

Investor Day

information

by segment

Santander share

Our business model is based on three pillars

01. Customer focus

Digital bank with branches

Transform our business and operating model through our global technology initiatives to build a digital bank with branches that provides access to financial services for our customers through several channels.

02. Our scale

Local and global scale

In-market scale in each of our core markets in volumes combined with our global scale support greater profitability and provide a competitive advantage over local peers.

03. Diversification

Geographic and business diversification. Solid and diversified balance sheet

Our well balanced diversification between developing and mature markets, as well as between business and customer segments, delivers recurrent pre-provision profit with low volatility.

Top 3 NPS1

Top 3 in lending2

Contribution to Group profit3

in 8 markets

in 10 of our markets

161 mn

total customers

99 mn

active customers

Our business model remains a source of great strength and resilience

Our corporate culture

The Santander Way remains unchanged to continue to deliver for all our stakeholders

Our purpose

To help people and businesses prosper.

Our aim

To be the best open financial services platform, by acting responsibly and earning the lasting loyalty of our people, customers, shareholders and communities.

Our how

Everything we do should be

Simple, Personal and Fair.

  1. NPS - internal benchmark of individual customers' satisfaction audited by Stiga/Deloitte in H2'22.
  2. Market share in lending as of December 2022 including only privately-owned banks. UK benchmark refers to the mortgage market. Digital Consumer Bank (DCB) refers to auto in Europe.
  3. Q1'23 attributable profit by region. Operating areas excluding the Corporate Centre.

January - March 2023

5

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 05:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
01:08aBanco Santander S A : 1Q 2023 financial results | Banco Santander
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Financial Report
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation (Supplementary information)
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Spain
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : United Kingdom
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Portugal
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Poland
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : United States
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Mexico
PU
01:08aBanco Santander S A : Chile
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 56 014 M 61 758 M 61 758 M
Net income 2023 9 609 M 10 595 M 10 595 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,99x
Yield 2023 4,87%
Capitalization 57 342 M 63 221 M 63 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 191 038
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,54 €
Average target price 4,66 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hector Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.26.37%63 221
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer