Banco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Financial Report

Our business model is based on three pillars

Our well balanced diversification between developing and mature markets, as well as between business and customer segments, delivers recurrent pre-provision profit with low volatility.

Geographic and business diversification. Solid and diversified balance sheet

In-market scale in each of our core markets in volumes combined with our global scale support greater profitability and provide a competitive advantage over local peers.

Transform our business and operating model through our global technology initiatives to build a digital bank with branches that provides access to financial services for our customers through several channels.

Top 3 NPS1 Top 3 in lending2 Contribution to Group profit3 in 8 markets in 10 of our markets 161 mn total customers 99 mn active customers

Our business model remains a source of great strength and resilience

Our corporate culture

The Santander Way remains unchanged to continue to deliver for all our stakeholders

Our purpose

To help people and businesses prosper.

Our aim

To be the best open financial services platform, by acting responsibly and earning the lasting loyalty of our people, customers, shareholders and communities.

Our how

Everything we do should be

Simple, Personal and Fair.

