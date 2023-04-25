Banco Santander S A : Q1 2023 Financial Report

This report was approved by the board of directors on 24 April 2023, following a favourable report from the audit committee. Important information regarding this report can be found on pages 91 and 92.
Key consolidated data
Group financial
Financial information
Responsible banking
Business model
Corporate governance
Appendix
Investor Day
information
by segment
Santander share
Key consolidated data
BALANCE SHEET (EUR million)
Mar-23
Dec-22
%
Mar-22
%
Dec-22
Total assets
1,749,402
1,734,659
0.8
1,666,012
5.0
1,734,659
Loans and advances to customers
1,041,388
1,036,004
0.5
1,011,497
3.0
1,036,004
Customer deposits
998,949
1,009,722
(1.1)
941,081
6.1
1,009,722
Total funds
1,237,015
1,239,981
(0.2)
1,179,805
4.8
1,239,981
Total equity
99,490
97,585
2.0
99,378
0.1
97,585
Note: total funds includes customer deposits, mutual funds, pension funds and managed portfolios.
INCOME STATEMENT (EUR million)
Q1'23
Q4'22
%
Q1'22
%
2022
Net interest income
10,396
10,159
2.3
8,855
17.4
38,619
Total income
13,922
13,523
3.0
12,305
13.1
52,117
Net operating income
7,777
7,215
7.8
6,770
14.9
28,214
Profit before tax
3,832
3,489
9.8
4,171
(8.1)
15,250
Profit attributable to the parent
2,571
2,289
12.3
2,543
1.1
9,605
Changes in constant euros:
Q1'23 / Q4'22: NII: +2.0%; Total income: +3.2%; Net operating income: +9.1%; Profit before tax: +10.4%; Attributable profit: +12.9%.
Q1'23 / Q1'22: NII: +16.3%; Total income: +11.7%; Net operating income: +12.6%; Profit before tax: -10.0%; Attributable profit: -1.0%.
EPS, PROFITABILITY AND EFFICIENCY (%)
Q1'23
Q4'22
%
Q1'22
%
2022
EPS (euros)
0.15
0.13
15.3
0.14
6.4
0.54
RoE
11.38
10.11
11.49
10.67
RoTE
14.38
12.76
14.21
13.37
RoA
0.66
0.57
0.71
0.63
RoRWA
1.86
1.64
1.95
1.77
Efficiency ratio
44.1
46.6
45.0
45.8
UNDERLYING INCOME STATEMENT 1 (EUR million)
Q1'23
Q4'22
%
Q1'22
%
2022
Net interest income
10,185
10,159
0.3
8,855
15.0
38,619
Total income
13,935
13,525
3.0
12,305
13.2
52,154
Net operating income
7,790
7,217
7.9
6,770
15.1
28,251
Profit before tax
4,095
3,489
17.4
4,171
(1.8)
15,250
Profit attributable to the parent
2,571
2,289
12.3
2,543
1.1
9,605
Changes in constant euros:
Q1'23 / Q4'22: NII: -0.1%; Total income: +3.1%; Net operating income: +8.7%; Profit before tax: +18.0%; Attributable profit: +12.9%.
Q1'23 / Q1'22: NII: +13.9%; Total income: +11.9%; Net operating income: +12.8%; Profit before tax: -3.8%; Attributable profit: -1.0%.
SOLVENCY (%)
Mar-23
Dec-22
Mar-22
Dec-22
Fully-loaded CET1 ratio
12.2
12.0
12.1
12.0
Fully-loaded total capital ratio
15.8
15.8
16.2
15.8
CREDIT QUALITY (%)
Q1'23
Q4'22
Q1'22
2022
Cost of risk2
1.05
0.99
0.77
0.99
NPL ratio
3.05
3.08
3.26
3.08
NPL coverage ratio
68
68
69
68
January - March 2023
3
Key consolidated data
Group financial
Financial information
Responsible banking
Business model
Corporate governance
Appendix
Investor Day
information
by segment
Santander share
MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND SHARES
Mar-23
Dec-22
%
Mar-22
%
Dec-22
Shares (millions)
16,454
16,794
(2.0)
17,341
(5.1)
16,794
Share price (euros)
3.426
2.803
22.2
3.100
10.5
2.803
Market capitalization (EUR million)
56,371
47,066
19.8
53,756
4.9
47,066
Tangible book value per share (euros)
4.41
4.26
4.29
4.26
Price / Tangible book value per share (X)
0.78
0.66
0.72
0.66
CUSTOMERS (thousands)
Q1'23
Q4'22
%
Q1'22
%
2022
Total customers
161,155
159,844
0.8
152,492
5.7
159,844
Active customers
99,261
99,190
0.1
96,901
2.4
99,190
Loyal customers
27,464
27,456
0.0
25,953
5.8
27,456
Digital customers
51,919
51,471
0.9
49,159
5.6
51,471
Digital sales / Total sales (%)
54.7
54.0
56.4
55.1
OTHER DATA
Mar-23
Dec-22
%
Mar-22
%
Dec-22
Number of shareholders
3,881,758
3,915,388
(0.9)
3,975,210
(2.4)
3,915,388
Number of employees
210,169
206,462
1.8
200,294
4.9
206,462
Number of branches
8,993
9,019
(0.3)
9,248
(2.8)
9,019
In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and derived from our consolidated financial statements, this report contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015, and other non-IFRS measures, including the figures related to "underlying" results, which do not include factors that are outside the ordinary course of our business, or have been reclassified within the underlying income statement. Further details are provided in the "Alternative performance measures" section of the appendix to this report. For further details on the APMs and non-IFRS measures used, including their definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see our 2022 Annual Financial Report, published in the CNMV on 28 February 2023, our 20-F report for the year ending 31 December 2022 filed with the SEC in the United States on 1 March 2023 as well as the "Alternative performance measures" section of the appendix to this report.
Allowances for loan-loss provisions over the last 12 months / Average loans and advances to customers over the last 12 months.
4
January - March 2023
Key consolidated data
Group financial
Financial information
Responsible banking
Business model
Corporate governance
Appendix
Investor Day
information
by segment
Santander share
Our business model is based on three pillars
01. Customer focus
Digital bank with branches
Transform our business and operating model through our global technology initiatives to build a digital bank with branches that provides access to financial services for our customers through several channels.
02. Our scale
Local and global scale
In-market scale in each of our core markets in volumes combined with our global scale support greater profitability and provide a competitive advantage over local peers.
03. Diversification
Geographic and business diversification. Solid and diversified balance sheet
Our well balanced diversification between developing and mature markets, as well as between business and customer segments, delivers recurrent pre-provision profit with low volatility.
Top 3 NPS1
Top 3 in lending2
Contribution to Group profit3
in 8 markets
in 10 of our markets
161 mn
total customers
99 mn
active customers
Our business model remains a source of great strength and resilience
Our corporate culture
The Santander Way remains unchanged to continue to deliver for all our stakeholders
Our purpose
To help people and businesses prosper.
Our aim
To be the best open financial services platform, by acting responsibly and earning the lasting loyalty of our people, customers, shareholders and communities.
Our how
Everything we do should be
Simple, Personal and Fair.
NPS - internal benchmark of individual customers' satisfaction audited by Stiga/Deloitte in H2'22.
Market share in lending as of December 2022 including only privately-owned banks. UK benchmark refers to the mortgage market. Digital Consumer Bank (DCB) refers to auto in Europe.
Q1'23 attributable profit by region. Operating areas excluding the Corporate Centre.
Banco Santander SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 05:07:02 UTC.