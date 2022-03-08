Banco Santander S A : Remote Attendance Manual

This manual sets out the procedure our shareholders or their representatives should follow to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely by connecting to the venue where the Meeting is held in real time.
Remote attendance ofers the same opportunities to participate in ourGeneral Shareholders' Meeting as attending physically. Shareholders will be able to follow the entire Meeting through its live broadcast, vote, participate or send communications to the Notary. Remote attendees' shares will be considered for quorum purposes in terms of validly establishing the General Meeting.
Shareholders or representatives who attend remotely by registering on the corporate website (www.santander.com) or at www.juntasantander.com, should bear in mind that if they have previously granted a proxy or voted remotely, regardless how they have done so, that proxy or vote will be rendered null. For those who only wish to follow the Meeting in real time, a link will be provided on the corporate website (www.santander.com), in the General Shareholders' Meeting section, which will give them access to the Meeting's broadcast, without having to register.
In order to attend remotely, please take the following into account:
Shareholders of Banco Santander, S.A. or those validly representing them may use the remote attendance mechanisms, whether or not they are customers of the Bank.
Shareholders must have a set of passwords and, through them, an electronic signature in advance, covered by a contract that necessarily guarantees security and the attendee's identity.
Shareholdersmustaccesstheremoteattendancebetween11:30a.m.and 12:30 p.m. (CEST) on the day of the Meeting, through the website
www.juntasantander.com, or through the link provided for this purpose in the General Shareholders' Meeting area of the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com). In addition, in order to ensure the quality of the connection to the remote attendance channel, all shareholders or their representatives who have the necessary passwords and wish to attend the Meeting remotely may send an email to asistentesjunta@gruposantander.com before 7:00 p.m. (CEST) on 31 March 2022 (the daybefore the Meeting isheld on second call)confirming their intention to attend remotely.
Once registered as a remote attendee within the indicated period, if any attendee is disconnected from the application for external reasons or if they do so voluntarily, theymayaccesstheapplicationagainandcontinuetoattendtheMeetingremotely, unless the attendee has expressly informed the Notary that they have left the Meeting.
Our Shareholder Helpline (+34 91 276 92 90) offers the necessary assistance for proper connection and registration. A document with FAQs is also available in the GeneralShareholders' Meeting section of ourcorporate website, which provides all the information regarding Remote Attendance.
Remote attendance registration
Remote attendance will be available via www.juntasantander.com.
This page can also be accessed via the link provided in the General Shareholders' Meeting section of the Bank's corporate website (www.santander.com).
Remote attendance can be accessed by entering one of the following credentials:
Banco Santander's Digital Banking passwords for individuals.
Openbank Digital Banking passwords for individuals.
Specifc Shareholders' Meeting passwords for remote attendance and exercising advance proxy-granting and voting. This option is available for shareholders who are legal entities or all shareholders who are individuals but do not have the above Santander or Openbank passwords.
These passwords can be requested at no cost via www.juntasantander.com, and the corresponding contract must be signed at any Banco Santander branch or, solely in the case of individuals, using a CERES certifcate or electronic ID card (not enabled on mobile devices).
Remote attendance registration
Once the credentials have been entered correctly, select the
1
option "Remote attendance" and then "Attendee registration"
on the left menu.
2
3
Remote attendance registration
You will then need to select the cards with which you wish to attend the Meeting remotely. You may selectjustsome of them or select them all at once by ticking the frst box.
Once you have selected the cards, you must read until the end and accept the terms and conditions and data protection clauses.
Where appropriate, the application willshow the remote attendee the proxies they have been granted, provided the Bank has received them within the set deadlines.
