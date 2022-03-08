Banco Santander S A : Remote Attendance Manual

General Remote attendance Broadcast considerations registration

General considerations

This manual sets out the procedure our shareholders or their representatives should follow to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely by connecting to the venue where the Meeting is held in real time.

Remote attendance ofers the same opportunities to participate in ourGeneral Shareholders' Meeting as attending physically. Shareholders will be able to follow the entire Meeting through its live broadcast, vote, participate or send communications to the Notary. Remote attendees' shares will be considered for quorum purposes in terms of validly establishing the General Meeting.

Shareholders or representatives who attend remotely by registering on the corporate website (www.santander.com) or at www.juntasantander.com, should bear in mind that if they have previously granted a proxy or voted remotely, regardless how they have done so, that proxy or vote will be rendered null. For those who only wish to follow the Meeting in real time, a link will be provided on the corporate website (www.santander.com), in the General Shareholders' Meeting section, which will give them access to the Meeting's broadcast, without having to register.

In order to attend remotely, please take the following into account: