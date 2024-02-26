Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Banco Santander, S.A. (“Santander” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SAN). Investors who purchased Santander securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SAN.

On February 4, 2024, the Financial Times published an article reporting that Iran had used Santander accounts “to covertly move money around the world as part of a vast sanctions-evasion scheme.” Specifically, Iran’s state-controlled Petrochemical Commercial Company allegedly moved money through a Santander UK business bank account via a front company. On this news, Santander’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.24 per ADR, or 5.74%, to close at $3.94 per ADR on February 5, 2024.

