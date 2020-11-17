Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Santander Brasil to assess the potential spin-off of Getnet to support the global consolidation of Santander Group's merchant acquiring franchise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:41am EST

Santander Brasil to assess the potential spin-off of

Getnet to support the global consolidation of Santander

Group's merchant acquiring franchise

  • The board of directors of Santander Brasil has approved initiating a study for the potential spin-off, which would transfer ownership of Getnet to Santander Brasil's shareholders, including its majority shareholder Santander Group.
  • The potential spin-off is part of Santander Group's plans to consolidate its payments franchises globally, building on the strength of its payments businesses.

Madrid, 16 November 2020 - PRESS RELEASE

The board of directors of Santander Brasil today announced that it is to begin a study into the potential spinoff of its merchant payment business, Getnet. The move would support the group's plans to consolidate its merchant acquiring franchise, further improving the services it offers customers while creating value for shareholders.

Following the potential spin-off, Santander Brasil's current shareholders would become Getnet's direct shareholders, on a pro rata basis, based on the same percentages of shareholding that they hold in Santander Brasil. Santander Group currently owns 89.51% of Santander Brasil, with the remaining shares held by minority shareholders.

The potential spin-off is subject to the completion of the aforementioned study, as well as the necessary approvals, including from shareholders and applicable regulators. Santander will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any relevant developments related to the above.

In October, Santander announced plans to bring together its most disruptive payments businesses, including the Getnet global franchise, within a new autonomous business to compete with global digital payments platforms. That company is called PagoNxt and will focus on accelerating growth in three business areas: merchant solutions; trade solutions for SMEs that trade internationally; and consumer digital products and services.

To support Santander's growth ambitions in this highly attractive market, the bank today acquiredhighly specialised technological assets from Wirecard.

Corporate Communications

Ciudad Grupo Santander, edificio Arrecife, planta 2

28660 Boadilla del Monte (Madrid). Tel. +34 91 2895211 comunicacion@gruposantander.com www.santander.com- Twitter: @bancosantander

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
04:41aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Brasil to assess the potential spin-off of Getne..
PU
01:25aBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A : to Consider Potential Getnet Spin-Off
DJ
11/16Santander Brasil mulling spinoff of Getnet amid plans to build global card ac..
RE
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- 3rd Updat..
DJ
11/16Wirecard's tech assets and platform bought by Banco Santander
RE
11/16WIRECARD : Santander Acquires Certain Wirecard Technology Assets in Europe
DJ
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
11/16BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander acquires technology assets from Wirecard, accele..
PU
11/16PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks -- Update
DJ
11/16BANCO SANTANDER S A : Information Memorandum (Disponible solo en inglés)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 393 M 52 629 M 52 629 M
Net income 2020 -8 460 M -10 029 M -10 029 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,75x
Yield 2020 3,46%
Capitalization 40 738 M 48 239 M 48 296 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 192 578
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 2,33 €
Last Close Price 2,35 €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-34.23%48 239
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.85%347 739
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.69%233 571
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.83%202 437
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.42%132 969
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-2.29%108 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group