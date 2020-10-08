Banco Santander S A : Santander UK launches its fourth annual Trade Barometer report

The report, presented yesterday at a virtual launch event, tracks the sentiment and attitude of UK businesses in relation to international trade.



This year's report is released at a very interesting moment in terms of international trade, as businesses response to covid-19 and Brexit is top of the agenda once again.

Here are the key findings:

Growth prospects of internationally focussed companies are actually higher now than in Autumn 2019, showing how important these companies will be to the UK economic recovery.

Europe still the main source of activity and growth for UK companies, but Brexit remains a key concern.

Continued growth of interest outside of Europe with US, Australia and China topping the wish list for international trade deals.

The research reveals that while companies performance has been significantly weakened by the coronavirus crisis, 59% of businesses with an international focus remain optimistic about their prospects for growth over the next three years, reinforcing why we focus on both international and high-growth companies. Further, 26% of companies say international trade will be more important moving forward whereas only 5% say it will be less important, showing businesses recognise that in a depressed domestic environment, targeted international trade opportunities can help deliver the economic revival we all so desperately need.

More than 100 clients and prospects attended the virtual launch event. There were a questions-and-answers session with the audience as well as breakout sessions on specific trends in the manufacturing, food and drink, and retail and wholesale sectors.

You can access the full report here.