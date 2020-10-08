Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Santander UK launches its fourth annual Trade Barometer report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 10:35am EDT

The report, presented yesterday at a virtual launch event, tracks the sentiment and attitude of UK businesses in relation to international trade.

This year's report is released at a very interesting moment in terms of international trade, as businesses response to covid-19 and Brexit is top of the agenda once again.

Here are the key findings:

  • Growth prospects of internationally focussed companies are actually higher now than in Autumn 2019, showing how important these companies will be to the UK economic recovery.
  • Europe still the main source of activity and growth for UK companies, but Brexit remains a key concern.
  • Continued growth of interest outside of Europe with US, Australia and China topping the wish list for international trade deals.

The research reveals that while companies performance has been significantly weakened by the coronavirus crisis, 59% of businesses with an international focus remain optimistic about their prospects for growth over the next three years, reinforcing why we focus on both international and high-growth companies. Further, 26% of companies say international trade will be more important moving forward whereas only 5% say it will be less important, showing businesses recognise that in a depressed domestic environment, targeted international trade opportunities can help deliver the economic revival we all so desperately need.

More than 100 clients and prospects attended the virtual launch event. There were a questions-and-answers session with the audience as well as breakout sessions on specific trends in the manufacturing, food and drink, and retail and wholesale sectors.

You can access the full report here.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 14:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
10:35aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander UK launches its fourth annual Trade Barometer re..
PU
04:30aBANCO SANTANDER S A : offers 500 scholarships to boost business English, in part..
PU
10/06ALLIANZ CEO : vast COVID-19 cost will anger many ordinary people
RE
10/06SANTANDER : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/02BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander introduces Santander One, a new simple account w..
PU
10/02BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Bank Expands Footprint with the Opening of a New..
PU
10/01BANCO SANTANDER S A : The transport, shipping and logistics sector is recovering..
PU
09/30SANTANDER : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
09/29BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Analyst and Investor Webcas..
AQ
09/29BANCO SANTANDER S A : Secretary's letter
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 336 M 52 120 M 52 120 M
Net income 2020 -9 320 M -10 956 M -10 956 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,99x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 27 992 M 32 940 M 32 907 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 194 284
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2,40 €
Last Close Price 1,69 €
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-54.77%32 940
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.68%303 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.83%240 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.56%164 106
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group