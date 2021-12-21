Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander S A : Santander agrees a multi-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

12/21/2021 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Formula 1 is one of the most watched sports in the world. It had a cumulative worldwide audience of 1.5 billion in 2021, according to Nielsen, with nearly half in the bank's markets in Europe (Spain, UK, Germany, France, Italy, among others) and the Americas (Brazil, Mexico, USA). 23 grand prix have been confirmed for 2022, with several taking place in the bank's largest markets. Formula 1 aims to become net zero by 2030.

In 2020, Santander was the world's leading bank in renewable energy finance. Its investment banking arm, Santander CIB, has dedicated teams that advise clients on their green transition. The bank has also been carbon neutral in its own operations since 2020 and is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions in all its lending, advisory and investment activities by 2050. Furthermore, its car financing operations in Europe (Santander Consumer Finance), the USA (Santander Consumer USA) and other markets are supporting the development of sustainable mobility solutions.

Ana Botín, executive chairman of Santander, said: "We are very excited to work with Ferrari again, and support them in the green transition. Santander is fully committed to tackling climate change, and as Europe's leading provider of auto finance, we are determined to help the auto industry as it goes green. Our new partnership with Ferrari will accelerate our common progress."

John Elkann, chairman of Ferrari, said: "It's an honour to team up again with a global financial institution like Santander, which is committed to responsible banking and has shown leadership in renewable energy finance and ESG (environmental, social and governance) advisory services all around the world. We look forward partnering with them to deliver our key objective of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. We believe Formula One with its innovations and technological developments will benefit our industry and ultimately society as a whole."

For 70 years, F1 and its teams' investments have served as a test bed for several technological developments from aerodynamics to brake design, which has helped the car industry reduce CO2 emissions. Since 2014, F1 cars have become 50% more fuel efficient. F1 aims to unveil in 2026 the new Formula 1 engine - the second-generation hybrid power unit - which will be carbon neutral and powered by advanced sustainable fuel.

Scuderia Ferrari is streamlining its logistics with lower transportation weight, bans on single-use plastics and other measures. This year, the FIA awarded Ferrari the three-star environmental accreditation.

Banco Santander had already played a part in Formula 1 from 2007 and 2017, enjoying a successful partnership with Scuderia Ferrari from 2010. Besides F1, the bank is also a major promoter of European and Latin American football competitions. It currently sponsors Spain's LaLiga Santander and the Conmebol Libertadores. Furthermore, it supports several other popular sports in Europe and Latin America.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 11:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
04:38aFitch Rates Santander Bank Auto Credit-Linked Notes Series 2021-1
AQ
12/20Merlin Properties Board Backs CEO After Shareholder Calls For Dismissal
MT
12/20Merlin Properties to Hold Board Meeting to Discuss Leadership Changes
MT
12/20SANTANDER : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
12/19Santander's US Unit Again Extends Santander Consumer USA Tender Offer
MT
12/17SANTANDER : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
12/17Banco Santander Extends Tender Offer to Acquire Santander Consumer USA
MT
12/17SANTANDER : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
12/17Stellantis Taps Three of Europe's Biggest Lenders to Boost Auto Financing Operations
MT
12/17Stellantis Reorganizes Financing Agreements With Banks, Plans Leasing JV -- Update
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 006 M 51 980 M 51 980 M
Net income 2021 7 668 M 8 664 M 8 664 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,26x
Yield 2021 4,80%
Capitalization 47 022 M 53 145 M 53 129 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 193 303
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,75 €
Average target price 3,85 €
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.8.53%53 145
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.37%454 934
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.40%353 225
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 662
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.34%200 487
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.24%186 802