Banco Santander S A : Santander awarded for innovation in human resources

Alexandra Brandão, the global head of Human Resources, underlines that, 'This acknowledgement reflects Santander's commitment to innovation and transformation in all people management processes. We believe it is essential to listen to employees, to be aware of their needs, to know whether the initiatives put in place are obtaining the expected results and to identify what plans and initiatives should be followed to meet their needs and those of the business. This award is the result of the work done by all of the global and local teams to make Santander a better place for people every day.'

The award ceremony took place in Madrid on 26 November at an event presided by Yolanda Díaz, the Spanish Minister for Work and Social Economy. Luis Aranguez, from Global HR, accepted the award on behalf of Santander.