BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : Santander awarded for innovation in human resources

12/01/2020 | 04:59am EST
Alexandra Brandão, the global head of Human Resources, underlines that, 'This acknowledgement reflects Santander's commitment to innovation and transformation in all people management processes. We believe it is essential to listen to employees, to be aware of their needs, to know whether the initiatives put in place are obtaining the expected results and to identify what plans and initiatives should be followed to meet their needs and those of the business. This award is the result of the work done by all of the global and local teams to make Santander a better place for people every day.'

The award ceremony took place in Madrid on 26 November at an event presided by Yolanda Díaz, the Spanish Minister for Work and Social Economy. Luis Aranguez, from Global HR, accepted the award on behalf of Santander.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 09:58:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 44 416 M 53 184 M 53 184 M
Net income 2020 -8 508 M -10 187 M -10 187 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,92x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 41 890 M 50 066 M 50 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 192 578
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 2,41 €
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-32.37%50 066
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%359 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%273 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%243 606
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%198 979
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%167 675
