  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
News 
Summary

Banco Santander S A : Santander finances renewable energy projects able to power 9.2 million homes a year

03/10/2022 | 05:33am EST
Environment and climate change

As a founder member of the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), Santander's main climate change objective is to become net zero in CO2 emissions by 2050. Its roadmap started out last year with initial decarbonization targets for lending to thermal coal and power generation customers. They include ending financial services to customers if more than 10% of their revenue depends on coal and eliminating exposure to coal mining by 2030. Santander is already in contact with customers to review their transition plans.

Based on the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) guidelines - a global benchmark for the finance industry -, Santander has been measuring not only the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of customers in carbon-intensive industries (i.e. power generation, oil and gas, mining and metals, and transport) per its materiality assessment, but also its own contribution to them. Because most GHG emissions stem from businesses and value chains within those industries, they are most capable of reducing emissions to help achieve targets.

Santander will disclose new decarbonization targets for oil and gas; mining and metals (coal); and aviation (part of its transport portfolio) in September this year, and for property, car production, auto loans, cement, agriculture and some sub-industries by March 2024 to aid its customers' transition to a greener economy.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 48 498 M 53 732 M 53 732 M
Net income 2022 8 129 M 9 007 M 9 007 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,03x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 49 369 M 54 696 M 54 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 182 672
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,89 €
Average target price 3,88 €
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-1.63%54 696
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.98%394 023
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.75%330 982
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%244 659
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.46%187 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-8.87%179 407