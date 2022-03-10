Banco Santander S A : Santander finances renewable energy projects able to power 9.2 million homes a year

Environment and climate change

As a founder member of the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), Santander's main climate change objective is to become net zero in CO 2 emissions by 2050. Its roadmap started out last year with initial decarbonization targets for lending to thermal coal and power generation customers. They include ending financial services to customers if more than 10% of their revenue depends on coal and eliminating exposure to coal mining by 2030. Santander is already in contact with customers to review their transition plans.

Based on the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) guidelines - a global benchmark for the finance industry -, Santander has been measuring not only the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of customers in carbon-intensive industries (i.e. power generation, oil and gas, mining and metals, and transport) per its materiality assessment, but also its own contribution to them. Because most GHG emissions stem from businesses and value chains within those industries, they are most capable of reducing emissions to help achieve targets.

Santander will disclose new decarbonization targets for oil and gas; mining and metals (coal); and aviation (part of its transport portfolio) in September this year, and for property, car production, auto loans, cement, agriculture and some sub-industries by March 2024 to aid its customers' transition to a greener economy.