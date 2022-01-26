Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander S A : Santander launches Zinia, its new buy now, pay later service

01/26/2022 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zinia's BNPL service simplifies shopping by offering customers the opportunity to pay in interest-free instalments in a matter of seconds, either online or through physical points of sale. Zinia users will also benefit from other services in their Zinia app, including exclusive offers and financing alternatives.

For partner merchants, Zinia allows them to offer customers a fast and secure payment option, improving the customer experience, increasing sales and repeat business as a result.

According to the CEO of Openbank and Santander Consumer Finance, Ezequiel Szafir, "Today we are launching a new platform that offers consumers a convenient and flexible payment option with the security and trust provided by a large financial group like Santander. We are delighted with Zinia's early expansion and aim to become a leader in the buy now, pay later market".

Zinia uses artificial intelligence-based credit assessment technology developed by Openbank (Santander's leading digital bank which already serves 1.7 million customers across five countries in Europe and the Americas) to make real-time credit decisions with the standards expected from a regulated bank. That, combined with Santander Consumer Finance's scale (a consumer credit leader with operations in 18 countries, €120 billion in assets and over 19 million customers worldwide), and long standing relationships with merchants makes Zinia a unique, state-of-the-art platform.

Zinia is the first project developed by Santander's Digital Consumer Bank (DCB), which combines Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) and Openbank. SCF is the leading consumer finance bank with a presence in 16 European countries, USA and Canada offering products and services to more than 19 million customers and 130,000 points of sale. Openbank is Santander's digital bank with a full catalogue of financial products and its own state-of-the-art digital platform. SCF's scale and Openbank's digital capabilities make DCB one of the largest digital consumer finance banks in the world.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
05:06aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander launches Zinia, its new buy now, pay later service
PU
04:35aSpain's Santander launches buy now, pay later platform across its markets
RE
01/24Brazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/24Early redemption notice
AQ
01/21Santander's US Unit Extends Tender Offer for Remaining Shares of Santander Consumer USA..
MT
01/21Early Redemption Notice Series 1137
AQ
01/21Banco Santander Unit Extends Tender Offer for Remaining Shares of Santander Consumer US..
MT
01/21Fitch Affirms Santander UK Group Holdings at 'A'/Stable
AQ
01/20SANTANDER : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
01/20BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Spain, second company in the world with best employee cond..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 214 M 52 157 M 52 157 M
Net income 2021 7 839 M 8 847 M 8 847 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,61x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 51 614 M 58 223 M 58 251 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 193 303
Free-Float -
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3,02 €
Average target price 3,90 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.2.82%58 223
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.46%431 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.11%366 976
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%251 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.69%208 240
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.50%205 753