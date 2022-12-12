Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:46 2022-12-12 am EST
2.776 EUR   -0.36%
08:34aBanco Santander S A : Santander opens tech hubs in Malaga and Warsaw to boost transformation
PU
02:00aSantander Appoints Silver Lake Co-Founder Glenn Hutchins to Board
DJ
12/10Banco Santander S A : proposes Glenn Hutchins as new independent board director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander S A : Santander opens tech hubs in Malaga and Warsaw to boost transformation

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The hubs will house some 1,400 tech professionals to support business areas.

Santander is advertising around 750 tech jobs on its new website, betechwithsantander.com.

Madrid, 12 December 2022.
Banco Santander has opened new tech hubs in Malaga, Spain and in Warsaw, Poland to support business units. Together, they will employ some 1,400 professionals with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and maths ("STEM"), who will contribute to the bank's digital and business transformation.

Both hubs are already operational and have started hiring different profiles which will initially support the business functions of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (SCIB). Technology is a strategic driver for Santander to create the best products and services for its customers. In particular, the bank is hiring experts in platforms and application programming interfaces (APIs); cloud computing; big data; networks; development, security and operations (DevSecOps); artificial intelligence (AI); software development; enterprise architecture; and cybersecurity.

Technology is a strategic business driver, especially in banking, where digitalized products and services are a major part of our regular business - and this trend is growing. We understand the opportunity that the changing role of technology means for business growth.

Dirk Marzluf, SantanderSantander's Global Head of Technology & Operations (T&O)

These new hubs will increase connectivity between Santander's markets under its One Europe operating model. Malaga and Warsaw have both become vibrant hubs for technology and innovation, attracting world class talent and offering an outstanding quality of life. The Group has similar hubs in Bilbao and Valencia (which support Openbank); Valladolid (Santander Consumer Finance); Solares, Cantabria; and at central services across its footprint.

Banco Santander has immersed itself in an ambitious push to hire tech experts through its BeTech! programme. In December, it set up a new website, betechwithsantander.com. It consolidates all job offers, many of which are for the two new tech hubs. Currently, the Group has over 750 tech roles on offer.

Due to the growing demand for tech experts across markets (especially in financial institutions), Santander has developed a strategy to attract IT talent. In 2020, it established its BeTech! with Santander programme to hire 1,000 IT experts in Spain and 3,000 across the globe in a push to turn Santander into the best open financial services platform, with cutting-edge technology and innovative talent that will accelerate its digital and tech transformation.

Our new teams in Malaga and Warsaw will be a part of one of the biggest transformation project in the financial sector of the world. A project in constant growth, thanks to tech driven, open minded, diverse team with strong purpose behind, working in the environment that will continue to evolve in the future. We are excited to embark on our next chapter of growth in our critical markets, with great talents, who are highly skilled and competent. Our ambition is to become the sector's top employer of tech professionals, and that means how we want to attract and help the professionals to grow and develop with us.

Alexandra Brandao, Santander's Global Head of Human Resources

In 2019 the Group announced it will invest €20 billion in digital and technology over the next four years. The bank has already migrated 90% of its infrastructure to the cloud. Recently, Santander announced it would be launching Gravity, its own customizable software, which has digitalized its core banking business. For the first time, more than 50% of Santander's customers use its digital channels, and 56% of total sales are made on its website or mobile app.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
08:34aBanco Santander S A : Santander opens tech hubs in Malaga and Warsaw to boost transformati..
PU
02:00aSantander Appoints Silver Lake Co-Founder Glenn Hutchins to Board
DJ
12/10Banco Santander S A : proposes Glenn Hutchins as new independent board director
PU
12/09Trending : Santander Fined More Than $130 Million Over Money-Laundering Failure..
DJ
12/09Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Friday
MT
12/09Sector Update: Financial
MT
12/09Producer Prices Data Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Stock Futures Rise Pre-Bell Friday
MT
12/09Banco Santander's UK Unit Accepts Nearly $132 Million Fine for Anti-Money Laundering Fa..
MT
12/09TOP NEWS: Santander UK fined GBP108 million by finance watchdog
AN
12/09SANTANDER : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 52 018 M 54 819 M 54 819 M
Net income 2022 9 158 M 9 652 M 9 652 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,12x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 46 534 M 49 040 M 49 040 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 203 376
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,79 €
Average target price 4,01 €
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-5.25%49 040
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%387 652
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%259 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.59%210 023
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.42%161 946
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%153 785