FINAL TERMS
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - Other than with respect to offers during the Offer Period or sales of the Notes, or the Notes otherwise being made available, in Poland during the period from (and including) 7 May 2024 to (and including) the Maturity Date, the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, save as provided above, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or
- not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
MIFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and ECPs - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in MiFID II; (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Notes to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.
Final Terms dated 24 April 2024
Santander International Products plc
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 549300EBI9IZCEJIF589
Issue of up to PLN 200,000,000 Capital Protected Notes Linked to Visa Inc and Paypal Holdings Inc shares
Guaranteed by
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
under the
EUR 10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so:
- in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 7 of Part B below, provided such person is a Dealer or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus (as defined below) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
- otherwise, in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 25 July 2023 which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. These Final Terms contain the final terms of the Notes and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. Prospective investors should note that investing in the Notes entails certain risks including (without limitation) the risk that the Issue Price may be greater than the market value of the Notes and the risk that the Calculation Agent may exercise its discretion in such a way as to affect amounts due and payable under the Notes and/or their Maturity Date. For a more detailed description of certain of the risks involved, see "Risk Factors" on pages 23 to 85 of the Base Prospectus.
A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus has been published on the website of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin (www.live.euronext.com) in an agreed electronic format.
(i)
Issuer:
Santander International Products plc
Guarantor:
Banco Santander, S.A.
(i)
Series Number:
1974
Tranche Number:
1
Date on which the Notes will be
Not Applicable
consolidated and form a single
Series:
Applicable Annex(es):
Annex 1: Equity Linked Conditions
Annex 7: Payout Conditions
Type of securities:
Notes
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Polish Zloty ("PLN")
Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes:
Series:
Up to PLN 200,000,000
Tranche:
Up to PLN 200,000,000
Issue Price:
100% of the Aggregate Principal Amount
(i)
Specified Denominations:
PLN 5,000
Calculation Amount:
PLN 5,000
(i)
Issue Date:
7 June 2024
Interest Commencement Date:
Issue Date
Trade Date:
31 May 2024
Maturity Date:
8 December 2025, adjusted in accordance with the
Modified Following Business Day Convention
Interest Basis:
Equity Linked: please see the section
headed
"Provisions Applicable to Equity Linked Notes" below
for more details
Redemption/Payment basis:
Redemption at par
See item 32 below
Reference Item(s):
The following Reference Item(s)(k) (from k = 1 to k =
2) will apply for Interest determination purposes:
For k=1: Common stock (each a "Share") of VISA
INC-CLASS A SHARES (the "Share Issuer")
|(Bloomberg Code: V US )
(ISIN:
US92826C8394)
For k=2: Common stock (each a "Share") of PAYPAL
HOLDINGS INC (the "Share Issuer") (Bloomberg
|Code: PYPL US ) (ISIN: US70450Y1038)
Change
of
Interest
or
Not Applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Put/Call Options:
Not Applicable
Settlement Exchange Rate Provisions:
Not Applicable
(i)
Status of the Notes:
Senior
Status of the Guarantee:
Senior Preferred
Date
Board
approval
for
27 March 2024
issuance of Notes obtained:
Knock-in Event:
Not Applicable
Knock-out Event:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
Interest:
Applicable
Interest Payment Date(s):
8 December 2025, adjusted in accordance with the
Modified Following Business Day Convention
Margin(s):
Not Applicable
Minimum Interest Rate:
Not Applicable
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not Applicable
Day Count Fraction:
Not Applicable
Rate of Interest:
In respect of the Interest Payment Date the Rate of
Interest shall be determined by the Calculation Agent in
accordance with the following formula(e):
Rate of Interest (ix) - Digital One Barrier:
(A)
If the Coupon Barrier Condition is satisfied in
respect of a ST Coupon Valuation Date:
Constant Percentage 1;
(B)
Otherwise:
Constant Percentage 2
Where:
"Constant Percentage 1" means 9.00% "Constant Percentage 2" means 6.00% "Coupon Barrier" means 100%.
"Coupon Barrier Condition" means, in respect of the ST Valuation Date, that the Coupon Barrier Value on such ST Valuation Date, as determined by the Calculation Agent, is greater than or equal to Coupon Barrier.
"Coupon Barrier Value" means, in respect of the ST Coupon Valuation Date, Worst Value.
"Initial Closing Price" means the RI Closing Value of a Reference Item on the Valuation Date, which shall be the Strike Date.
"RI Closing Value" means, in respect of a Reference Item and the ST Valuation Date, the Settlement Price (as defined in the Equity Linked Conditions).
"RI Initial Value" means, in respect of a Reference
Item, the Initial Closing Price.
"RI Value" means, in respect of a Reference Item and
the ST Valuation Date, (i) the RI Closing Value for such
Reference Item in respect of such ST Valuation Date,
divided by (ii) the relevant RI Initial Value (expressed
as a percentage).
"ST Coupon Valuation Date(s)" means the Coupon
Valuation Date.
"ST Valuation Date" means each ST Coupon
Valuation Date or, for the purposes of the Initial
Closing Price, the Strike Date.
"Worst Value" means, in respect of a ST Valuation
Date, the RI Value for the Reference Item(s) with the
lowest or equal lowest RI Value for any Reference Item
in the Basket in respect of such ST Valuation Date.
Specified
Interest
Amount
Not Applicable
Multiplier:
Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Not Applicable
Floating Rate and CMS Linked Note
Not Applicable
Provisions
Equity
Linked
Note
interest
Applicable - please refer to "Provisions Applicable to
provisions:
Equity Linked Notes" below, for more information
Inflation
Linked
Note
interest
Not Applicable
provisions:
ETF
Linked
Note
interest
Not Applicable
provisions:
Fund
Linked
Note
interest
Not Applicable
provisions:
Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked
Not Applicable
Note interest provisions:
EUA Contract Linked Note interest
Not Applicable
provisions:
Reference Item Rate Linked Note
Not Applicable
interest provisions
Zero Coupon Note Provisions
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
Call Option
Not Applicable
Put Option:
Not Applicable
Final Redemption Amount of each
Calculation Amount * 100%
Note:
Final Payout:
Not Applicable
Automatic Early Redemption:
Not Applicable
Early Redemption Amount:
Early Redemption Amount (Tax) per
Market Value less Associated Costs
Calculation Amount
payable
on
redemption for taxation reasons:
Redemption
Amount(s)
per
Market Value less Associated Costs
Calculation Amount payable on an
event of default:
Termination
Amount(s)
per
Not Applicable
Calculation Amount payable on an
occurrence of an Extraordinary Fund
Event:
Early
Redemption
Amount
per
Market Value less Associated Costs
Calculation Amount payable following
an early redemption in all other cases
pursuant to the Conditions:
Fair Market Value Interest Element:
Applicable
Equity
Linked
Note
redemption
Not Applicable
provisions:
ETF
Linked
Note
redemption
Not Applicable
provisions:
Inflation Linked
Note redemption
Not Applicable
provisions:
Credit
Linked
Note
redemption
Not Applicable
provisions:
Fund
Linked
Note redemption
Not Applicable
provisions:
EUA
Contract
Linked Note
Not Applicable
Redemption Provisions:
Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked
Not Applicable
Note redemption provisions:
Reference Item Rate Linked Note
Not Applicable
redemption provisions
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO EQUITY LINKED NOTES
Equity Linked Note Provisions:
Applicable
The provisions of Annex 1 of the Terms and Conditions
(Additional Terms and Conditions for Equity Linked
Notes) shall apply
Type of Notes:
Share Basket Linked Notes
Share(s)/Share
Basket/Single
Reference Items (k)
Share
Index/Share
Index
Basket:
Share Index Sponsor(s):
Not Applicable
Exchange(s):
In respect of k=1: New York Stock Exchange
In respect of k=2: NASDAQ GS
Related Exchange(s):
All Exchanges
Exchange Business Day:
(All Shares Basis)
Scheduled Trading Day:
(All Shares Basis)
Exchange
Business
Day
Modified Following Business Day Convention
Convention:
Strike Date:
31 May 2024
Strike Period and Strike Days:
Not Applicable
Averaging:
Not Applicable
Coupon Valuation Date(s):
28 November 2025
Coupon Valuation Time:
Scheduled Closing Time
Redemption Valuation Date(s):
Not Applicable
Redemption Valuation Time:
Not Applicable
Observation Date(s):
Not Applicable
Observation Period:
Not Applicable
Valuation
Date
and Specified
The definition of "Valuation Date" in Condition 21 will
Maximum Days of Disruption:
apply, for which purpose the Specified Maximum Days
of Disruption will be equal to three Scheduled Trading
Days
Exchange Rate:
Not Applicable
Business Day Convention:
Modified Following Business Day Convention
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO ETF LINKED NOTES
ETF Linked Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO INFLATION LINKED NOTES
Inflation Linked Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO CREDIT LINKED NOTES
Credit Linked Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO FUND LINKED NOTES
Fund Linked Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO FOREIGN EXCHANGE (FX) RATE LINKED NOTES
Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked Not Applicable
Note Provisions:
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO EUA CONTRACT LINKED NOTES
EUA Contract Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO REFERENCE ITEM RATE LINKED NOTES
Reference Item Rate Linked Note Not Applicable
Provisions:
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO PHYSICAL DELIVERY, VARIATION OF SETTLEMENT AND PAYMENT DISRUPTION
Provisions applicable to Physical
Not Applicable
Delivery:
Variation of Settlement:
The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement
in respect of the Notes as set out in Condition 7(k)(ii)
Payment Disruption Event:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO PARTLY PAID NOTES
Partly Paid Notes:
Not Applicable
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
Form of Notes:
Bearer Notes:
Temporary Global Note exchangeable for a Permanent
Global Note which is exchangeable for definitive
Bearer Notes in the limited circumstances specified in
the Permanent Global Note
Additional Business Centres:
T2 and Warsaw
Additional Financial Centre for
T2 and Warsaw
Condition 7(j):
New Global Note Form:
No
Talons for future Coupons or Receipts
No
to be attached to definitive Bearer
Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
Details relating to Instalment Notes:
Not Applicable
amount
of
each
instalment
("Instalment Amount"), date on
which each payment is to be made
("Instalment Date"):
Consolidation provisions:
Not Applicable
Calculation Agent:
Banco Santander, S.A.
Modifications:
Not Applicable
Renminbi Settlement Centre(s):
Not Applicable
PURPOSE OF FINAL TERMS
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required for issue and admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin of the Notes described herein pursuant to the EUR 10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Santander International Products plc.
RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer and the Guarantor accept responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. Information relating to each Reference Items has been extracted from Bloomberg. Each of the Issuer and the Guarantor confirms that such information has been accurately reproduced and that, so far as it is aware, and is able to ascertain from information published by Bloomberg, no facts have been omitted which would render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
Signed on behalf of the Guarantor:
By:
By:
_______________________
_______________________
Duly authorised
Duly authorised
By:
_______________________
Duly authorised
PART B - OTHER INFORMATION
LISTING
Listing
The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext
Dublin ("Euronext Dublin")
Admission to trading
Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its
behalf) to Euronext Dublin for the Notes to be
admitted to the Official List and trading on its
regulated market with effect from the Issue Date
Estimate of total expenses related
EUR 1,500
to admission to trading
RATINGS
Ratings:
The Notes to be issued have not been rated
INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE/OFFER
Save as discussed in "Plan of Distribution" and "General Information", so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the Notes has an interest material to the offer.
REASONS FOR THE OFFER, ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS AND ESTIMATED TOTAL EXPENSES
Reasons for the offer:
See "Use of Proceeds" in the Base Prospectus
Estimated net proceeds:
Up to PLN 200,000,000
Estimated total expenses:
(i)
EUR 1,500 (listing expenses)
(ii)
EUR 3,500 (legal expenses)
(iii)
EUR 1,750 (paying agency and tax agency
expenses)
PERFORMANCE OF INDEX/FORMULA/ETF/FUND/CURRENCY/REFERENCE ENTITY, EXPLANATION OF EFFECT ON VALUE OF INVESTMENT AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE REFERENCE ITEM
Information in relation to the past and future performance and volatility of VISA INC-CLASS A SHARES (ISIN: US92826C8394) and PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC (ISIN: US70450Y1038) and can be obtained free of charge from Bloomberg.
The Issuer does not intend to provide post-issuance information.
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
ISIN:XS2809343564
Common Code:
280934356
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco Santander SA published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 10:50:22 UTC.