FINAL TERMS PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - Other than with respect to offers during the Offer Period or sales of the Notes, or the Notes otherwise being made available, in Poland during the period from (and including) 7 May 2024 to (and including) the Maturity Date, the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, save as provided above, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the " UK PRIIPs Regulation ") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. MIFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and ECPs - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in MiFID II; (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Notes to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. Final Terms dated 24 April 2024 Santander International Products plc Legal entity identifier (LEI): 549300EBI9IZCEJIF589 Issue of up to PLN 200,000,000 Capital Protected Notes Linked to Visa Inc and Paypal Holdings Inc shares Guaranteed by

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. under the EUR 10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so: in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 7 of Part B below, provided such person is a Dealer or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus (as defined below) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or otherwise, in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances. PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 25 July 2023 which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. These Final Terms contain the final terms of the Notes and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. Prospective investors should note that investing in the Notes entails certain risks including (without limitation) the risk that the Issue Price may be greater than the market value of the Notes and the risk that the Calculation Agent may exercise its discretion in such a way as to affect amounts due and payable under the Notes and/or their Maturity Date. For a more detailed description of certain of the risks involved, see "Risk Factors" on pages 23 to 85 of the Base Prospectus. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus has been published on the website of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin (www.live.euronext.com) in an agreed electronic format. (i) Issuer: Santander International Products plc Guarantor: Banco Santander, S.A. (i) Series Number: 1974 Tranche Number: 1 Date on which the Notes will be Not Applicable consolidated and form a single Series: Applicable Annex(es): Annex 1: Equity Linked Conditions Annex 7: Payout Conditions Type of securities: Notes Specified Currency or Currencies: Polish Zloty ("PLN")

Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes: Series: Up to PLN 200,000,000 Tranche: Up to PLN 200,000,000 Issue Price: 100% of the Aggregate Principal Amount (i) Specified Denominations: PLN 5,000 Calculation Amount: PLN 5,000 (i) Issue Date: 7 June 2024 Interest Commencement Date: Issue Date Trade Date: 31 May 2024 Maturity Date: 8 December 2025, adjusted in accordance with the Modified Following Business Day Convention Interest Basis: Equity Linked: please see the section headed "Provisions Applicable to Equity Linked Notes" below for more details (further particulars specified in items 19 and 22 below) Redemption/Payment basis: Redemption at par See item 32 below Reference Item(s): The following Reference Item(s)(k) (from k = 1 to k = 2) will apply for Interest determination purposes: For k=1: Common stock (each a "Share") of VISA INC-CLASS A SHARES (the "Share Issuer") (Bloomberg Code: V US ) (ISIN: US92826C8394) For k=2: Common stock (each a "Share") of PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC (the "Share Issuer") (Bloomberg Code: PYPL US ) (ISIN: US70450Y1038) Change of Interest or Not Applicable Redemption/Payment Basis: Put/Call Options: Not Applicable Settlement Exchange Rate Provisions: Not Applicable (i) Status of the Notes: Senior Status of the Guarantee: Senior Preferred Date Board approval for 27 March 2024 issuance of Notes obtained: Knock-in Event: Not Applicable

Knock-out Event: Not Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE Interest: Applicable Interest Payment Date(s): 8 December 2025, adjusted in accordance with the Modified Following Business Day Convention Margin(s): Not Applicable Minimum Interest Rate: Not Applicable Maximum Interest Rate: Not Applicable Day Count Fraction: Not Applicable Rate of Interest: In respect of the Interest Payment Date the Rate of Interest shall be determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula(e): Rate of Interest (ix) - Digital One Barrier: (A) If the Coupon Barrier Condition is satisfied in respect of a ST Coupon Valuation Date: Constant Percentage 1; (B) Otherwise: Constant Percentage 2 Where: "Constant Percentage 1" means 9.00% "Constant Percentage 2" means 6.00% "Coupon Barrier" means 100%. "Coupon Barrier Condition" means, in respect of the ST Valuation Date, that the Coupon Barrier Value on such ST Valuation Date, as determined by the Calculation Agent, is greater than or equal to Coupon Barrier. "Coupon Barrier Value" means, in respect of the ST Coupon Valuation Date, Worst Value. "Initial Closing Price" means the RI Closing Value of a Reference Item on the Valuation Date, which shall be the Strike Date. "RI Closing Value" means, in respect of a Reference Item and the ST Valuation Date, the Settlement Price (as defined in the Equity Linked Conditions).

"RI Initial Value" means, in respect of a Reference Item, the Initial Closing Price. "RI Value" means, in respect of a Reference Item and the ST Valuation Date, (i) the RI Closing Value for such Reference Item in respect of such ST Valuation Date, divided by (ii) the relevant RI Initial Value (expressed as a percentage). "ST Coupon Valuation Date(s)" means the Coupon Valuation Date. "ST Valuation Date" means each ST Coupon Valuation Date or, for the purposes of the Initial Closing Price, the Strike Date. "Worst Value" means, in respect of a ST Valuation Date, the RI Value for the Reference Item(s) with the lowest or equal lowest RI Value for any Reference Item in the Basket in respect of such ST Valuation Date. Specified Interest Amount Not Applicable Multiplier: Fixed Rate Note Provisions Not Applicable Floating Rate and CMS Linked Note Not Applicable Provisions Equity Linked Note interest Applicable - please refer to "Provisions Applicable to provisions: Equity Linked Notes" below, for more information Inflation Linked Note interest Not Applicable provisions: ETF Linked Note interest Not Applicable provisions: Fund Linked Note interest Not Applicable provisions: Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked Not Applicable Note interest provisions: EUA Contract Linked Note interest Not Applicable provisions: Reference Item Rate Linked Note Not Applicable interest provisions Zero Coupon Note Provisions Not Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION Call Option Not Applicable Put Option: Not Applicable

Final Redemption Amount of each Calculation Amount * 100% Note: Final Payout: Not Applicable Automatic Early Redemption: Not Applicable Early Redemption Amount: Early Redemption Amount (Tax) per Market Value less Associated Costs Calculation Amount payable on redemption for taxation reasons: Redemption Amount(s) per Market Value less Associated Costs Calculation Amount payable on an event of default: Termination Amount(s) per Not Applicable Calculation Amount payable on an occurrence of an Extraordinary Fund Event: Early Redemption Amount per Market Value less Associated Costs Calculation Amount payable following an early redemption in all other cases pursuant to the Conditions: Fair Market Value Interest Element: Applicable Equity Linked Note redemption Not Applicable provisions: ETF Linked Note redemption Not Applicable provisions: Inflation Linked Note redemption Not Applicable provisions: Credit Linked Note redemption Not Applicable provisions: Fund Linked Note redemption Not Applicable provisions: EUA Contract Linked Note Not Applicable Redemption Provisions: Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked Not Applicable Note redemption provisions: Reference Item Rate Linked Note Not Applicable redemption provisions PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO EQUITY LINKED NOTES Equity Linked Note Provisions: Applicable

The provisions of Annex 1 of the Terms and Conditions (Additional Terms and Conditions for Equity Linked Notes) shall apply Type of Notes: Share Basket Linked Notes Share(s)/Share Basket/Single Reference Items (k) Share Index/Share Index Basket: Share Index Sponsor(s): Not Applicable Exchange(s): In respect of k=1: New York Stock Exchange In respect of k=2: NASDAQ GS Related Exchange(s): All Exchanges Exchange Business Day: (All Shares Basis) Scheduled Trading Day: (All Shares Basis) Exchange Business Day Modified Following Business Day Convention Convention: Strike Date: 31 May 2024 Strike Period and Strike Days: Not Applicable Averaging: Not Applicable Coupon Valuation Date(s): 28 November 2025 Coupon Valuation Time: Scheduled Closing Time Redemption Valuation Date(s): Not Applicable Redemption Valuation Time: Not Applicable Observation Date(s): Not Applicable Observation Period: Not Applicable Valuation Date and Specified The definition of "Valuation Date" in Condition 21 will Maximum Days of Disruption: apply, for which purpose the Specified Maximum Days of Disruption will be equal to three Scheduled Trading Days Exchange Rate: Not Applicable Business Day Convention: Modified Following Business Day Convention PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO ETF LINKED NOTES ETF Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO INFLATION LINKED NOTES

Inflation Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO CREDIT LINKED NOTES Credit Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO FUND LINKED NOTES Fund Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO FOREIGN EXCHANGE (FX) RATE LINKED NOTES Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked Not Applicable Note Provisions: PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO EUA CONTRACT LINKED NOTES EUA Contract Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO REFERENCE ITEM RATE LINKED NOTES Reference Item Rate Linked Note Not Applicable Provisions: PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO PHYSICAL DELIVERY, VARIATION OF SETTLEMENT AND PAYMENT DISRUPTION Provisions applicable to Physical Not Applicable Delivery: Variation of Settlement: The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement in respect of the Notes as set out in Condition 7(k)(ii) Payment Disruption Event: Not Applicable PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO PARTLY PAID NOTES Partly Paid Notes: Not Applicable GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES Form of Notes: Bearer Notes: Temporary Global Note exchangeable for a Permanent Global Note which is exchangeable for definitive Bearer Notes in the limited circumstances specified in the Permanent Global Note Additional Business Centres: T2 and Warsaw Additional Financial Centre for T2 and Warsaw Condition 7(j): New Global Note Form: No Talons for future Coupons or Receipts No to be attached to definitive Bearer

Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature): Details relating to Instalment Notes: Not Applicable amount of each instalment ("Instalment Amount"), date on which each payment is to be made ("Instalment Date"): Consolidation provisions: Not Applicable Calculation Agent: Banco Santander, S.A. Modifications: Not Applicable Renminbi Settlement Centre(s): Not Applicable PURPOSE OF FINAL TERMS These Final Terms comprise the final terms required for issue and admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin of the Notes described herein pursuant to the EUR 10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Santander International Products plc. RESPONSIBILITY The Issuer and the Guarantor accept responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. Information relating to each Reference Items has been extracted from Bloomberg. Each of the Issuer and the Guarantor confirms that such information has been accurately reproduced and that, so far as it is aware, and is able to ascertain from information published by Bloomberg, no facts have been omitted which would render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. Signed on behalf of the Issuer: Signed on behalf of the Guarantor: By: By: _______________________ _______________________ Duly authorised Duly authorised By: _______________________ Duly authorised