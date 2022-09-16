Advanced search
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:15 2022-09-16 am EDT
2.638 EUR   -1.44%
06:50aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Tobias Heilmaier joins Santander as head of SCIB Germany
PU
09/15Monte dei Paschi shareholders approve seventh cash call in 14 years
RE
09/15European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
Banco Santander S A : Tobias Heilmaier joins Santander as head of SCIB Germany

09/16/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Tobias Heilmaier joins Santander as head of SCIB Germany

  • The appointment - effective 1st December - will further consolidate Santander CIB`s leadership position and its regional offering in Europe.

Madrid, 16 September 2022 - PRESS RELEASE

Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (Santander CIB) announces today that Tobias Heilmaier will join the bank to lead Santander CIB in Germany.

Santander CIB has an extensive international footprint across Europe and the Americas, with strong capabilities across a range of areas such as Corporate Finance, Structured Finance, Working Capital Solutions, Cash Management, Trade Finance, Syndicated Loans, DCM, and Market Risk Management. Santander CIB's global sector focus on Energy, Infrastructure, TMT, Consumer Retail & Health, ESG, and Digital Solutions strengthens this geographical and global product approach.

Tobias has over 17 years experience in the financial sector. He joins Santander CIB from JP Morgan, where he was co-head of Investment Banking Germany and before that, co-head of Corporate Finance Coverage Germany. Prior to that, he worked at Goldman Sachs, where his last position was head of EMEA Chemicals as part of the Global Natural Resources team and where he was promoted to Managing Director in 2016.

His appointment will be effective 1st December. Tobias will report to Ignacio Dominguez-Adame, head of Santander CIB Continental Europe, and to Darren Jones, global head of Banking & Corporate Finance and Head of Santander CIB UK.

José M. Linares, global head of Santander CIB, said: "Germany is a very dynamic market, which plays a key role in our European capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome Tobias who will help us further strengthen our global franchise I am confident that his background and deep industry knowledge will support our growth ambition."

Banco Santander (SAN SM, STD US, BNC LN) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It has a meaningful presence in 10 core markets in the Europe, North America and South America regions, and is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions and governments. The bank's purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising over €120 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2025, as well as financially empowering more than 10 million people over the same period. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, Banco Santander had €1.2 trillion in total funds, 155 million customers, of which 26 million are loyal and 49 million are digital, 9,900 branches and 198,000 employees.

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) is Santander's global division that supports corporate and institutional clients, offering tailored services and value-addedwholesale products suited to their complexity and sophistication, as well as to responsible banking standards that contribute to the progress of society.

Corporate Communications

Ciudad Grupo Santander, edificio Arrecife, planta 2

28660 Boadilla del Monte (Madrid). Tel. +34 91 2895211 comunicacion@gruposantander.com www.santander.com- Twitter: @bancosantander

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 10:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
