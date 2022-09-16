Banco Santander S A : Tobias Heilmaier joins Santander as head of SCIB Germany

Tobias Heilmaier joins Santander as head of SCIB Germany

The appointment - effective 1 st December - will further consolidate Santander CIB`s leadership position and its regional offering in Europe.

Madrid, 16 September 2022 - PRESS RELEASE

Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (Santander CIB) announces today that Tobias Heilmaier will join the bank to lead Santander CIB in Germany.

Santander CIB has an extensive international footprint across Europe and the Americas, with strong capabilities across a range of areas such as Corporate Finance, Structured Finance, Working Capital Solutions, Cash Management, Trade Finance, Syndicated Loans, DCM, and Market Risk Management. Santander CIB's global sector focus on Energy, Infrastructure, TMT, Consumer Retail & Health, ESG, and Digital Solutions strengthens this geographical and global product approach.

Tobias has over 17 years experience in the financial sector. He joins Santander CIB from JP Morgan, where he was co-head of Investment Banking Germany and before that, co-head of Corporate Finance Coverage Germany. Prior to that, he worked at Goldman Sachs, where his last position was head of EMEA Chemicals as part of the Global Natural Resources team and where he was promoted to Managing Director in 2016.

His appointment will be effective 1st December. Tobias will report to Ignacio Dominguez-Adame, head of Santander CIB Continental Europe, and to Darren Jones, global head of Banking & Corporate Finance and Head of Santander CIB UK.

José M. Linares, global head of Santander CIB, said: "Germany is a very dynamic market, which plays a key role in our European capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome Tobias who will help us further strengthen our global franchise I am confident that his background and deep industry knowledge will support our growth ambition."

