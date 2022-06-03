Banco Santander S A : Total redemption and cancellation of the “Issuance of Banco Santander, S.A Mortgage Covered Bonds Series 4ª – June 2017” with ISIN code ES0413900491

Banco Santander, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, in relation to the "Issuance of Banco Santander, S.A Mortgage Covered Bonds Series 4ª - June 2017" ("Emisión de Cédulas Hipotecarias Banco Santander, S.A. Serie 4ª - Junio 2017"), with ISIN code ES0413900491, for a total amount of two billion euros (EUR 2,000,000,000), the Final Conditions of which were registered with the registries of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission on 27 June 2017, it intends to carry out on 7 June 2022 the total redemption and cancellation of the issue amounting up to two billion euros (EUR 2,000,000,000). The redemption and cancellation to be carried out on 7 June 2022 will be implemented through the early cancellation of twenty (20,000) mortgage covered bonds with a nominal value of one hundred thousand euros (EUR 100,000) each.

All the mortgage covered bonds to be early redeemed and cancelled are held by the Issuer.

This is hereby reported as other relevant information for the appropriate purposes.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 3 June 2022