    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/03 07:36:06 am EDT
2.984 EUR   +0.15%
BANCO SANTANDER S A : Total redemption and cancellation of the "Issuance of Banco Santander, S.A Mortgage Covered Bonds Series 4ª – June 2017" with ISIN code ES0413900491
PU
Santander Consumer expects to hike e-vehicle financing by 50%
AQ
Canada's Brookfield unit among sanitation companies seeking Brazil IPOs
RE
Banco Santander S A : Total redemption and cancellation of the "Issuance of Banco Santander, S.A Mortgage Covered Bonds Series 4ª – June 2017" with ISIN code ES0413900491

06/03/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Banco Santander, S.A. - Domicilio Social: Paseo de Pereda, 9-12. 39004 SANTANDER - R. M. de Santander, Hoja 286, Folio 64, Libro 5º de Sociedades, Inscripción 1ª. C.I.F. A-39000013

Banco Santander, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, in relation to the "Issuance of Banco Santander, S.A Mortgage Covered Bonds Series 4ª - June 2017" ("Emisión de Cédulas Hipotecarias Banco Santander, S.A. Serie 4ª - Junio 2017"), with ISIN code ES0413900491, for a total amount of two billion euros (EUR 2,000,000,000), the Final Conditions of which were registered with the registries of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission on 27 June 2017, it intends to carry out on 7 June 2022 the total redemption and cancellation of the issue amounting up to two billion euros (EUR 2,000,000,000). The redemption and cancellation to be carried out on 7 June 2022 will be implemented through the early cancellation of twenty (20,000) mortgage covered bonds with a nominal value of one hundred thousand euros (EUR 100,000) each.

All the mortgage covered bonds to be early redeemed and cancelled are held by the Issuer.

This is hereby reported as other relevant information for the appropriate purposes.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 3 June 2022

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 363 M 52 953 M 52 953 M
Net income 2022 8 368 M 8 977 M 8 977 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,01x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 50 001 M 53 637 M 53 637 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 198 204
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.1.33%53 637
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.96%387 691
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%295 688
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%238 871
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.30%184 499
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.88%171 817