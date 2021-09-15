Banco Santander S A : announces that it has completed the placement of preferred securities contingently convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of the Bank

The Bank also announces that, as of today, the report of the directors of the Bank concerning the basis and rules for the conversion of the CCPPs and the exclusion of preemptive subscription rights, issued in accordance with articles 414.2, 417.2 and 510 of the Spanish Companies Act (Ley de Sociedades de Capital), will be available on the Bank's website ( www.santander.com ). The aforementioned report will also be provided to the shareholders at the first general shareholders' meeting to be held after the Issue.

Once issued, the CCPPs will be eligible as additional tier 1 capital of the Bank under the European Regulation 575/2013. The CCPPs are perpetual, but they may be called under certain circumstances and would be converted into newly issued ordinary shares of Banco Santander if the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of the Bank or its consolidated group, calculated in accordance with European Regulation 575/2013, were to fall below 5.125%. As of 30 June 2021, the consolidated CET1 ratio of the Bank was 12.11%.

The CCPPs are issued at par and its remuneration, the payment of which is subject to certain conditions and to the discretion of the Bank, has been set at 3.625 % on an annual basis for the first 8 years, thereafter it will be reviewed every five years by applying a margin of 376 basis points on the rate resulting from the 5-yearMid-Swap Rate applicable.

