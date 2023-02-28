Banco Santander S A : (b.2.1) the report of the audit committee (which also includes the report on independence of the auditor) (section 4.5) (p. 202);

2022

Annual report

Unless otherwise specified, references in this annual report to other documents, including but not limited to other reports and websites, including our own, are for information purposes only. If the contents of such other documents and websites refer to this annual report, they are not nor should be considered part of it.

Unless the context suggests otherwise, 'Banco Santander' means Banco Santander, S.A., and 'Santander', 'the Group' and 'Grupo Santander' mean Banco Santander, S.A. and subsidiaries.