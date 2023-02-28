Banco Santander S A : (b.2.1) the report of the audit committee (which also includes the report on independence of the auditor) (section 4.5) (p. 202);
2022 Annual report
2022
Annual report
Unless otherwise specified, references in this annual report to other documents, including but not limited to other reports and websites, including our own, are for information purposes only. If the contents of such other documents and websites refer to this annual report, they are not nor should be considered part of it.
Unless the context suggests otherwise, 'Banco Santander' means Banco Santander, S.A., and 'Santander', 'the Group' and 'Grupo Santander' mean Banco Santander, S.A. and subsidiaries.
Consolidated directors' report
7 Business model and strategy
17 Responsible banking
Consolidated non-financial information statement
2022 Overview
Our ESG strategy
Building a more responsible bank
Our progress in figures
Further information
ESG reporting standards and references
Independent verification report
157 Corporate Governance
160 2022 Overview
166 Ownership structure
172 Shareholders. Engagement and general meeting
Board of directors
Management team
Remuneration
Group structure and internal governance
Internal control over financial reporting (ICFR)
Other corporate governance information
303 Economic and financial review
Economic, regulatory and competitive context
Group selected data
Group financial performance
Financial information by segments
399 Research, development and innovation (R&D&I)
Significant events since year end
Trend information 2023
410 Alternative performance measures (APM)
419 Risk management and compliance
Risk management and compliance
Risk management and control model
Credit risk
Market, structural and liquidity risk
Capital risk
Operational risk
Compliance and conduct risk
Model risk
Strategic risk
Climate and environmental risk
Auditor's report and consolidated financial statements
503 Auditor's report
513 Consolidated financial statements
529 Notes to the consolidated financial statements
765 Appendix
497 Glossary
808 General information
This report was approved unanimously by our board of directors on 27 February 2023
Our approach to this document
We changed the layout of our consolidated directors' report in 2018 to include the contents previously provided in these documents, which we no longer prepare separately:
Annual report
Consolidated directors' report
Annual corporate governance report (CNMV format document)
Board committee reports
Sustainability report
Annual report on our directors' remuneration (CNMV format document)
Auditors' reviews
As required by law, our 2022 consolidated directors' report was subject to three reviews by our independent statutory auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L. They can be summarized as follows:
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L. verified that the information in this report is consistent with our consolidated financial statements and that its contents comply with applicable regulation. For more details, see 'Other information: Consolidated management report section of the'Auditor's report'within 'Auditor's report and consolidated annual accounts'.
The consolidated directors' report also includes all information required by Spanish Act 11/2018 on non-financial information and diversity. It can be found in the 'Responsible banking'chapter, which constitutes the consolidated non-financial information statement (NFI).
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L. issued a verification report, with limited assurance, on the non-financial and diversity information indicators as required by Spanish Act 11/2018 and included in this consolidated directors' report. To read the verification report, see the 'Independent verification report'in the 'Responsible banking'chapter.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L. issued an independent reasonable assurance report on the design and effectiveness of Banco Santander's internal control over financial reporting, which can be found in section8.6of the 'Corporate governance'chapter.
Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures
This report contains financial information prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and taken from our consolidated financial statements, as well as alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015, and other non-IFRS measures. The APMs and non-IFRS measures were calculated with information from Grupo Santander; however, they are neither defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework nor audited or reviewed by our auditors.
We use the APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider them to be useful metrics for our management and investors to compare operating performance between accounting periods.
Nonetheless, the APMs and non-IFRS measures are supplemental information; their purpose is not to substitute the IFRS measures. Furthermore, companies in our industry and others may calculate or use APMs and non-IFRS measures differently, thus making them less useful for comparison purposes.
For more details on APMs and non-IFRS measures, see section 8 of the 'Economic and financial review'.
Non-financial information
This report contains, in addition to financial information, non- financial information (NFI), including environmental, social and governance-related metrics, statements, goals, commitments and opinions. The NFI can be found throughout the report but mostly in the 'Responsible banking'chapter.
NFI is included to comply with Spanish Act 11/2018 on non- financial information and diversity and to provide a broader view of our impact. NFI is not audited nor, save as expressly indicated under 'Auditors' reviews', reviewed by an external auditor. NFI is prepared following various external and internal frameworks, reporting guidelines and measurement, collection and verification methods and practices, which are materially
different from those applicable to financial information and are in many cases emerging and evolving. NFI is based on various materiality thresholds, estimates, assumptions, judgments and underlying data derived internally and from third parties. NFI is thus subject to significant measurement uncertainties, may not be comparable to NFI of other companies or over time or across periods and its inclusion is not meant to imply that the information is fit for any particular purpose or that it is material to us under mandatory reporting standards. NFI is for informational purposes only, without any liability being accepted in connection with it except where such liability cannot be limited under overriding provisions of applicable law.
Forward-looking statements
Banco Santander hereby warns that this annual report contains "forward-looking statements", as defined by the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be understood through words and expressions like "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future", "commitment", "commit", "focus", "pledge" and similar expressions. They include (but are not limited to) statements on future business development, shareholder remuneration policy and NFI. However, risks, uncertainties and other important factors may lead to developments and results that differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in forward-looking statements.
The important factors below (and others described elsewhere in this report), as well as other unknown or unpredictable factors, could affect our future development and results and could lead to outcomes materially different from what our forward- looking statements anticipate, expect, project or assume:
general economic or industry conditions (e.g., an economic downturn; higher volatility in the capital markets; inflation; deflation; changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; and the effects of the war in Ukraine or the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy) in areas where we have significant operations or investments;
climate-relatedconditions, regulations, targets and weather events;
exposure to market risks (e.g., risks from interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices and new benchmark indices);
potential losses from early loan repayment, collateral depreciation or counterparty risk;
political instability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US;
legislative, regulatory or tax changes (including regulatory capital and liquidity requirements), especially in view of the UK's exit from the European Union and greater regulation prompted by financial crises;
acquisition integration and challenges arising from deviating management's resources and attention from other strategic opportunities and operational matters;
uncertainty over the scope of actions that may be required by us, governments and other to achieve goals relating to climate, environmental and social matters, as well as the evolving nature of underlying science and industry and governmental standards and regulations; and
changes affecting our access to liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, especially due to credit spread shifts or credit rating downgrade for the entire group or core subsidiaries.
Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and future estimates about Santander's and third-parties' operations and businesses and address matters that are uncertain to varying degrees, including, but not limited to developing standards that may change in the future; plans, projections, expectations, targets, objectives, strategies and goals relating to environmental, social, safety and governance performance, including expectations regarding future execution of Santander's and third parties' energy and climate strategies, and the underlying assumptions and estimated impacts on Santander's and third-parties' businesses related thereto; Santander's and third-parties' approach, plans and expectations in relation to carbon use and targeted reductions of emissions; changes in operations or investments under existing or future environmental laws and regulations; and changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements, including those related to climate-related initiatives.
Forward-looking statements are aspirational, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only, speak only as of the date of approval of this annual report and are informed by the knowledge, information and views available on such date and are subject to change without notice. Banco Santander is not required to update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
