    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/28 06:32:32 am EDT
2.806 EUR   +1.14%
06:26aBANCO SANTANDER S A : communicates the transactions over its own shares which it has carried out between 19th and 27th April under the buyback programme
PU
05:45aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander and EIT InnoEnergy join forces to accelerate the energy transition
PU
04/28BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Banco Santander S A : communicates the transactions over its own shares which it has carried out between 19th and 27th April under the buyback programme

04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Bank" or "Banco Santander"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Reference is made to our notice of inside information of March 14, 2022 (official registry number 1360), relating to the buyback programme of own shares (the "Buy-back Programme") approved by the Board of Directors of Banco Santander.

Pursuant to article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse of 16 April 2014, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, the Bank informs that it has carried out the following transactions over its own shares between 19/04/2022 and 27/04/2022 (both inclusive):

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Weighted Average

Price (€)

19/04/2022

SAN.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6,500,000

3.1553

20/04/2022

SAN.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6,700,000

3.2227

21/04/2022

SAN.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6,000,000

3.2142

22/04/2022

SAN.MC

Purchase

XMAD

7,000,000

3.1888

25/04/2022

SAN.MC

Purchase

XMAD

10,500,000

3.1050

26/04/2022

SAN.MC

Purchase

XMAD

11,150,000

3.0077

27/04/2022

SAN.MC

Purchase

XMAD

12,000,000

2.8247

TOTAL

59,850,000

Issuer name: Banco Santander, S.A. - LEI 5493006QMFDDMYWIAM13

Reference of the financial instrument: ordinary shares - Code ISIN ES0113900J37

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex I.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 28 April 2022

ANNEX I

Detailed information on each of the transactions carried out within the context of the Buy-back Programmebetween 19/04/2022 and 27/04/2022 (both inclusive)

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
