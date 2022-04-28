Banco Santander S A : communicates the transactions over its own shares which it has carried out between 19th and 27th April under the buyback programme

Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Bank" or "Banco Santander"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Reference is made to our notice of inside information of March 14, 2022 (official registry number 1360), relating to the buyback programme of own shares (the "Buy-back Programme") approved by the Board of Directors of Banco Santander.
Pursuant to article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse of 16 April 2014, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, the Bank informs that it has carried out the following transactions over its own shares between 19/04/2022 and 27/04/2022 (both inclusive):
|
Date
|
Security
|
Transaction
|
Trading Venue
|
Number of shares
|
Weighted Average
Price (€)
|
19/04/2022
|
SAN.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
6,500,000
|
3.1553
|
20/04/2022
|
SAN.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
6,700,000
|
3.2227
|
21/04/2022
|
SAN.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
6,000,000
|
3.2142
|
22/04/2022
|
SAN.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
7,000,000
|
3.1888
|
25/04/2022
|
SAN.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
10,500,000
|
3.1050
|
26/04/2022
|
SAN.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
11,150,000
|
3.0077
|
27/04/2022
|
SAN.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
12,000,000
|
2.8247
|
TOTAL
|
59,850,000
Issuer name: Banco Santander, S.A. - LEI 5493006QMFDDMYWIAM13
Reference of the financial instrument: ordinary shares - Code ISIN ES0113900J37
Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex I.
Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 28 April 2022
ANNEX I
Detailed information on each of the transactions carried out within the context of the Buy-back Programmebetween 19/04/2022 and 27/04/2022 (both inclusive)
Disclaimer
