Banco Santander S A : informs of the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (“MREL”) determined by the Single Resolution Board and notified by the Bank of Spain

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Banco Santander"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby announces: OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION The Bank of Spain has formally notified the binding minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, both total and subordinated (Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities, 'MREL'), for the resolution group headed by Banco Santander1 (the 'Resolution Group'), as determined by the Single Resolution Board. This requirement will become effective on 1 January 2022 and will replace the previously applicable one which was announced through a material fact on 28 November 2019 (CNMV registration number 284012). The MREL requirement ('Total MREL') has been set in terms of the Resolution Group's total risk- weighted assets (Total Risk Exposure Amount, 'TREA') and in terms of leverage exposure (Leverage Ratio Exposure, 'LRE'); within this Total MREL, a requirement which must be met through own funds and subordinated eligible liabilities ('Subordinated MREL') has been determined. In accordance with the above- mentioned notice from the Bank of Spain, the Resolution Group must comply with the following MREL requirement2: Requirements in terms of 'TREA' Requirements in terms of 'LRE' 2022 2024 2022 2024 Total MREL 29.85% 31.89% Total MREL 13.82% 13.82% Subordinated MREL 9.04% 9.04% Subordinated MREL 6.02% 6.02% As of 30 September, 2021, the structure of own funds and eligible liabilities of the Resolution Group meets the intermediate targets of the requirement determined by the Single Resolution Board effective on 1 January, 20223: In accordance with the Multiple Point of Entry ("MPE") resolution strategy of Santander Group: the Resolution Group is composed of Banco Santander and its subsidiaries belonging to the same resolution group, mainly the entities of the sub-group headed by Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.;

sub-group headed by Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.; a portion of the MREL requirement is calculated based on the intragroup exposures between the Resolution Group and the other resolutions groups of Santander Group (" MPE Add-On "); and

"); and the amount resulting from the difference between the total risk-weighted assets and the risk-weighted assets linked to the MPE Add-On (" TREA post MPE Add-On ") is taken into account for purposes of calculating the Combined Capital Buffer. The requirements have been calculated with information as of 31 December 2019. The requirements in terms of TREA do not include the relevant Combined Capital Buffer that may be applicable, which is calculated quarterly and is applied on the TREA post MPE Add-On. As of 30 September, 2021: The TREA is 369,552 million euros and the TREA post MPE Add-On is 292,398 million euros.

Add-On is 292,398 million euros. The LRE is 714,816 million euros.

The Combined Capital Buffer is 3.51%.

Total MREL requirement plus the Combined Capital Buffer, in terms of TREA, is 32.66%.

Own funds and eligible liabilites Own funds and eligible liabilites as of 30 September, 2021, in terms of 'TREA' as of 30 September, 2021, in terms of 'LRE' Total 34.59% Total 17.88% Subordinated 31.03% Subordinated 16.04% Banco Santander's funding plan has been built to further strengthen MREL ratios and to comply with the final requirement by 1 January 2024, as well as with the applicable intermediate targets of the requirement determined by the Single Resolution Board. Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 14 December 2021

