Banco Santander S A : QUOTES-Top banker Orcel and Santander head to court over disputed CEO offer

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - A hearing pitting Andrea Orcel
against Santander over the withdrawal of an offer to
make him chief executive began on Wednesday with the Italian
banker and the Spanish bank's chairman Ana Botin both present at
the Madrid court.
Following are some of the key quotes from the hearing:
SANTANDER CHAIRMAN ANA BOTIN
"Orcel's appointment was never formalized. The contract was
never fulfilled."
"In 30 years I have never seen a contract where a maximum
figure was given...The maximum figure was to be negotiated and
Mr. Orcel was supposed to do everything possible to bring it
down."
"For decades Mr. Orcel was the bank's most important
strategic advisor...We were fully confident that we were not
competing (with UBS)."
"We were negotiating the buyout figure until December, and
there were different positions within UBS' board."
"The buyout figure was not agreed, the maximum figure was
set and the board decided to communicate the appointment on the
basis that the overall package would be in line with the market.
But the board did not approve the buyout figure"
"Context is what matters. The opinion of some of the board,
or one board member is not the position of the board, not if
it's about something important, something which must go to the
shareholders. That's how these informal exchanges should be
understood."
SANTANDER LAWYER JOSE MIGUEL FATAS
"What Orcel is saying now is 'I should be compensated for
what I have lost from UBS', which has never been sought in this
claim, and this party considers it is not part of the claim."
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, compiled by Nathan Allen)