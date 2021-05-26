Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Banco Santander, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander S A : Santander CIB launches an asset distribution pilot supported by CrossLend

05/26/2021 | 05:13am EDT
Santander Corporate and Investment Banking's Private Debt Mobilization team has launched together with CrossLend a pilot with Santander Spain assets to mobilize Spanish SME and leveraged loans.

CrossLend is a Berlin-based digital debt marketplace providing technology for debt data handling as well as securitisation and distribution service.

This pilot is the very first step to build a private marketplace for assets distribution to investors. It could also become a new platform for intra-group asset rebalancing, by proactively mobilizing balance sheet assets and ultimately deploying 'originate to share (OTS)' business models.

The marketplace is intended to be a new distribution channel for small loans/portfolios coming from various businesses (retail, consumer, non-performing loans, etcetera).

CrossLend technology will enable a complementary channel for investors to access diversified investment opportunities to optimise yields, whilst developing a technology that can contribute to building the infrastructure for a Pan-European platform.

CrossLend's marketplace brings an extra channel to connect Santander with the market, supporting existing settlement technologies and providing alternative settlement opportunities. It also enables implementing various applications to support new business activity (originate to share) and increases efficiency of existing businesses.

Mouro Capital, an autonomously managed venture capital fund focused on fintechs and adjacent businesses participated by Santander, invested in CrossLend in 2019.

Javier Rodríguez de Colmenares, global head of Private Debt Mobilitisation (PDM) at Santander CIB, said: 'This pilot is a good example of collaboration across divisions and geographies, which is an essential factor to continue embedding innovation into the organisation. Furthermore, this is a great opportunity to work with investees from Mouro Capital such as CrossLend, to move towards a future of more industrialised asset mobilization. In turn, this could provide more tools to all divisions of the group to accelerate their balance sheet rotation velocity, enhancing their return on capital.'

Manuel Silva Martínez, general partner at Mouro Capital, said: 'We invested in CrossLend under the hypothesis that their technology is able to make capital markets more efficient, transparent, and bring together more participants. The new products that Santander has successfully piloted bring in process efficiencies and product capabilities that are a breakthrough for the industry.'

Oliver Schimek, CEO and founder of Crosslend, said: 'The future of banking requires technology that industrializes today's processes and allows the bank to offer services that seamlessly integrate value. We are proud to be part of Santander's journey of digitizing the bank's backend to prevail in the competition.'

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 44 369 M 54 336 M 54 336 M
Net income 2021 5 771 M 7 068 M 7 068 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 58 416 M 71 483 M 71 538 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 190 175
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,32 €
Last Close Price 3,37 €
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.32.96%71 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.37%495 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.60%365 310
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%273 326
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.30.94%213 002
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%201 577