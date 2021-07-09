Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander S A : Santander Consumer Finance and European Investment Fund sign EUR 50 million deal to support investment in education in Spain and Benelux

07/09/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santander Consumer Finance will support education through agreements with institutions to offer their students favourable terms on financing.

This programme bolsters the group's commitment to reskilling and upskilling in the changing job market.

Madrid, 9 July 2021.
Santander Consumer Finance, the Universia Foundation and the European Investment Fund (EIF) signed an agreement to promote investment in education in Spain and Benelux, especially in skills training for the new job market. Under the agreement, the EIF will pledge nearly €50 million to fund skills and career development to enhance employability.

Santander Consumer Finance, a steadfast supporter of education, will sign agreements with universities and business schools in Spain and the Benelux region to offer their students favourable terms on financing. It is joining Grupo Santander in its commitment to reskilling and upskilling for the ever-changing job market.

Banco Santander has been firmly committed to education for 25 years. This year, it expanded its scholarship programmes with initiatives for students and professionals of all ages. Its new strategy aims to foster equal opportunity, employment and prosperity for everyone in an ever-changing world where digitalization and globalization are on the rise and lifelong learning will be essential for better job prospects.

Recent scholarships include Santander Tech | Digital Reskilling - Ironhack; Santander Tech | Emerging Technologies Programme - MIT Professional Education; and Santander Skills | Professional Development - ESADE.

The EIF is channelling funds through its Skills & Education Guarantee Pilot (S&E Pilot). This programme, which aims to stimulate investments in education and training, opens up access to financing that helps bridge the skills and education gap in Europe caused by the social and technological transformation of the economy. It is possible due to support from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), which aims to fund and implement productive investments and expand access to financing in the European Union.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
06:22aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander Consumer Finance and European Investment Fund s..
PU
01:19aMARKET CHATTER : Santander To Ban UK Customers From Making Payments To Binance
MT
07/08BANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander and the Miguel Castillejo Foundation join force..
PU
07/08BANCO SANTANDER S A  : and Esade open 2,500 “Santander Skills | Upskill yo..
PU
07/08BANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander to Allow Permanent Remote Work for Certain US S..
MT
07/07BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Banco Santander Chile to $1..
MT
07/07BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : Scotiabank Upgrades Banco Santander Mexic..
MT
07/07BANCO SANTANDER CHILE  : Scotiabank Downgrades Banco Santander Chile to Sector P..
MT
07/06BANCO SANTANDER S A  : and the General Secretariat for Penitentiary Institutions..
PU
07/06SANTANDER  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 193 M 52 369 M 52 369 M
Net income 2021 5 519 M 6 540 M 6 540 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 52 928 M 62 696 M 62 720 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 190 175
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3,06 €
Average target price 3,46 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.20.47%69 374
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.78%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.94%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.14%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.56%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.92%202 066