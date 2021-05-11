Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander S A : Santander Consumer Finance begins operations in Greece

05/11/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santander Consumer Finance will offer financing services to the dealership network and customers of the Syngelidis Group, which is one of Greece's largest vehicle importers and distributes Peugeot, Citroën and DS at over 80 dealerships.

Its local headquarters will be in Athens.

Its arrival expands its footprint in Europe (where it already operates in 16 countries) and consolidates its leadership in auto finance.

Athens, 11 May 2021 - PRESS RELEASE
Santander Consumer Finance, Europe's consumer finance leader, has begun operations in Greece after reaching an agreement with the Syngelidis Group to offer financing services to its dealerships and customers.

The Syngelidis Group, one of Greece's largest car importers, has been active in the automotive industry since 1970. Its network of over 80 dealerships, the widest in the country, imports and sells Peugeot, Citroën and DS.

The agreement brings Santander Consumer Finance to a new market, strengthening its leadership in auto finance in Europe, where it already operates in 16 countries (Austria, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) at more than 130,000 dealers and retailers.

Eleni Chronea, Santander Consumer Finance business head in Greece, says: 'The agreement with Syngelidis Group is a great honour and a source of pride for the Santander Consumer team, as a trusted financial partner for a leading automotive group in Greece. It has allowed us to enter a market where we were not present and, thus, strengthen our leadership in Europe.'

Pol Syngelidis, chairman and managing director of Syngelidis Group, adds: 'We are very excited to have a partner like Santander Consumer Finance, a leader in auto finance, who will provide us with a lot of support to face the current challenges in the industry and continue to successfully develop our business'.

Santander Consumer Finance's operations are headquartered on Kiffissias Avenue in Athens. Its official presentation to Syngelidis Group dealers and first financing operation in Greece took place last March.

Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) is a leading consumer finance company present in 15 European countries, China and Canada. More than 15,000 professionals provide leading consumer finance products and services to more than 18 million customers and 130,000 point-of-sale partners at the close of 2020. SCF offers a wide range of consumer finance and banking solutions, mainly through point-of-sales, where the company has developed a unique expertise, and direct-to-consumer channels such as branches, phone centers and online. SCF is part of Santander, one of the largest financial groups in the world.

Banco Santander (SAN SM, STD US, BNC LN) is a leading retail and commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It has a meaningful presence in 10 core markets in the Europe, North America and South America regions, and is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. Its purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising over €120 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2025, as well as financially empowering more than 10 million people over the same period. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, Banco Santander had €1.1 trillion in total funds, 149 million customers, of which 23.4 million are loyal and 44.2 million are digital, 10,800 branches and 190,000 employees.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
06:12aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander Consumer Finance begins operations in Greece
PU
05/10PRESS RELEASE : Symrise signs EUR 500 million sustainability-linked Revolving Cr..
DJ
05/07BANCO SANTANDER S A  : Issues Convertible Preferred Securities
MT
05/06BANCO SANTANDER S A  : announces that it has completed the placement of preferre..
PU
05/05DGAP-ADHOC : OPDEnergy, S.A.: Decision to postpone the Offering and the Admissio..
DJ
05/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Yellen brings some relief
05/05TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Qualcomm, 3M, Caterpillar, Paramount, Under Ar..
05/05BANCO SANTANDER S A  : SEK Green Bond tap issuance for Santander Consumer Bank A..
AQ
05/05Spain's Opdenergy shelves IPO as green power stocks wobble
RE
05/04BANCO SANTANDER S A  : Institutional Presentation Q1'21
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 288 M 53 765 M 53 765 M
Net income 2021 5 639 M 6 846 M 6 846 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,67x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 57 230 M 69 598 M 69 477 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 190 175
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,27 €
Last Close Price 3,31 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.30.26%69 598
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.88%488 034
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.73%360 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%276 935
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 400
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%205 433