BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : Santander drives the future of women leadership with the second edition of the Santander Scholarships Women | Emerging Leaders – LSE programme

04/13/2021
In partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), 125 aspiring female leaders will be awarded a scholarship that delivers high-quality training to develop essential negotiation skills in an online format.

These scholarships are for women with between five- and twelve-years' professional experience who aspire to elevate to leadership positions in any sector.

Applications will be accepted at becas-santander.com until 16 June 2021.

Madrid, 13 April 2021 - PRESS RELEASE
Banco Santander, through Santander Universities and in partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), is launching the second edition of the Santander Scholarships Women | Emerging Leaders - LSE programme, to provide high-quality training to women with between five and twelve years' professional experience who aspire to elevate to leadership positions in any sector. These women must have a level of fluency in English equivalent to C1 or higher and be nationals of, or resident in: Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Poland, Uruguay, Peru, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The aim of this seven-week programme is to develop the potential of the new generations of women leaders, providing them with training, tools and negotiating skills so that they are more influential, persuasive, and effective in the leadership positions that they achieve in the future. This initiative is in line with Banco Santander's steadfast commitment to gender equality in all the countries in which it operates, promoting and empowering female talent with the aim of achieving effective equality. It is a commitment that places the bank among the ten most advanced companies in the world in this field, according to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Santander, which is also a signatory of the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, has a 40% presence of women on its Board of Directors, much higher than that of the large listed companies both in Spain and in Europe, and has set itself the target of 30% of women occupying senior management positions by 2025.

The programme, which is open to 125 women, is run by the London School of Economics and Political Science, one of the most prestigious international universities in the world, leading the way in the areas of innovation and leadership. The participants will receive online training in English to develop negotiating skills in essential concepts for the leaders of the future such as strategies, principles and the new trends in negotiation or the various, more advanced, and effective negotiation tactics and processes. They will learn how to analyse and effectively conduct a negotiation using proven techniques, explore conflict-resolution strategies and develop their communication skills.

'Banco Santander is recognised for its commitment to diversity and is also keen to contribute to a future in which women have an equal presence in leadership positions and on boards of directors. And to achieve this, it is crucial that we support the training of the new generations today. This is why we are very proud of this programme and to work in partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science', said Javier Roglá, global head of Santander Universidades.

Professor Connson Locke, Professorial Lecturer in Management and W50 Academic Director at LSE, added: 'We are delighted to offer the Santander Scholarships Women | Emerging Leaders - LSE programme in partnership with Santander Universities. It is a unique opportunity to support the next generation of women leaders through the development of their skills in basic competencies such as negotiation and communication. We think that the practical skills, strategies and tools acquired during this training will benefit the participants over the coming years on their leadership journey'.

These scholarships also offer a unique opportunity to share experiences with 125 women from different geographical and professional backgrounds in similar employment positions. This will encourage networking, which will be vital when the programme has finished.

The course will start on 6 October 2021 and potential applicants can view all of the requirements and apply at www.becas-santander.com until 16 June 2021.

Banco Santander and its support for higher education
Banco Santander, the leader in responsible banking, is firmly committed to progress and inclusive sustainable growth. It has a trailblazing, long-standing commitment to higher education through Santander Universities, which has been working in this area for 25 years and which sets it apart from the world's other financial institutions. Banco Santander has invested more than EUR 2 billion and awarded over 630,000 scholarships and grants since its establishment.

About the London School of Economics and Political Science
London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) was founded to know the causes of things, for the betterment of society. The school has an outstanding reputation for its academic excellence and it is one of the most international universities in the world. Its study of social, economic, and political problems focuses on the different perspectives and experiences of most countries. From its foundation LSE has aimed to be a laboratory of the social sciences, a place where ideas are developed, analysed, evaluated, and disseminated around the globe.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 10:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
