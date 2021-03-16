Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Santander S A : Santander launches EnergyFact– helping homeowners understand how to improve energy efficiency and save money

03/16/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santander, in partnership with Countrywide Surveying Services, has launched EnergyFact - a free, practical home energy report

The free report provides existing Santander mortgage customers with guidance to improve the energy efficiency of their home

The report comes as the Government consults on ways lenders can help improve homeowners' carbon footprint, and Santander Group has announced its ambition to achieve net zero carbon status by 2050

London, 11 March 2021
Santander is, from today, launching a free, 'Home Energy Report' - detailing steps customers could take to improve the energy efficiency of their home.

The EnergyFact report (attached), produced in partnership with Countrywide Surveying Services, will be available to all existing Santander mortgage customers1 who are looking to move to a new property, or take on additional borrowing on their existing mortgage2.

The report does not require a surveyor's visit and is generated through a new dedicated online portal by using energy information about the property from sources including the Energy Saving Trust and Landmark Valuation Services, along with detail provided by the customer about their property's size, age and construction, as well as their current utility usage.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 16:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
12:28pBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander launches EnergyFact– helping homeowners u..
PU
08:46aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander Private Banking To Buy $4.3 billion In Client A..
MT
08:30aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander to Buy Indosuez Wealth Management Business in M..
DJ
03/15BANCO SANTANDER S A  : Bringing businesses a wealth of food & drink sector insig..
PU
03/15New UniCredit CEO to Get Up to $8.9 Million in Annual Pay
MT
03/13UniCredit to pay new CEO Orcel up to 7.5 mln euros, documents show
RE
03/12Deutsche Bank CEO's 46% pay rise prompts backlash
RE
03/12Deutsche Bank CEO's 46% pay rise prompts backlash
RE
03/12Deutsche Bank CEO's 46% pay rise prompts backlash
RE
03/11BANCO SANTANDER S A  : Great Place to Work names Santander the best company to w..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 43 811 M 52 144 M 52 144 M
Net income 2021 4 668 M 5 556 M 5 556 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 50 788 M 60 606 M 60 447 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 184 667
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,12 €
Last Close Price 2,93 €
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.15.48%60 606
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.27%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.55%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.33%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.22%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.84%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ