Banco Santander S A : Santander launches EnergyFact– helping homeowners understand how to improve energy efficiency and save money

Santander, in partnership with Countrywide Surveying Services, has launched EnergyFact - a free, practical home energy report

The free report provides existing Santander mortgage customers with guidance to improve the energy efficiency of their home

The report comes as the Government consults on ways lenders can help improve homeowners' carbon footprint, and Santander Group has announced its ambition to achieve net zero carbon status by 2050

London, 11 March 2021

Santander is, from today, launching a free, 'Home Energy Report' - detailing steps customers could take to improve the energy efficiency of their home.

The EnergyFact report (attached), produced in partnership with Countrywide Surveying Services, will be available to all existing Santander mortgage customers1 who are looking to move to a new property, or take on additional borrowing on their existing mortgage2.

The report does not require a surveyor's visit and is generated through a new dedicated online portal by using energy information about the property from sources including the Energy Saving Trust and Landmark Valuation Services, along with detail provided by the customer about their property's size, age and construction, as well as their current utility usage.