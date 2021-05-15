Banco Santander S A : Santander says all UK services working again after technical difficulties

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Santander told UK
customers that all of its banking services were back up and
running late on Saturday after technical problems stopped cash
withdrawals and online account access for much of the day.
The bank has 14 million customers in Britain and apologised
to customers on Twitter for the difficulties.
"All of our banking services are now working as normal," the
bank said.
It had earlier advised customers to use other bank's ATMs to
withdraw money.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Mark Potter and Chris
Reese)