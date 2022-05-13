Banco Santander begins search for CEO's successor - Bloomberg News

May 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SA has begun the search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ana Botin, executive chair at the bank, and the board are seeking internal and external candidates for the job which has been held by Alvarez since November 2014, the report said.

Alvarez communicated internally he plans to step down, and the search for a replacement could take up to a year, the report added.

The Spanish lender's regional head of Europe, Antonio Simoes, and wealth management head Victor Matarranz are among the possible internal candidates being considered for the role, according to the report.

Alvarez had stayed on at the top job after Santander withdrew the offer to make Italian banker Andrea Orcel CEO in 2019, making a rare, unexpected U-turn on such a high-level appointment. (https://reut.rs/3MfNY1x) (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)