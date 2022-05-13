Log in
05/13 12:38:51 pm EDT
2.741 EUR   +3.30%
12:11pBanco Santander begins search for CEO's successor - Bloomberg News
RE
05/12Pillar 3 Disclosure report for 2021
AQ
05/11Housfy Real Estate, S.L. announced that it has received €30 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
Banco Santander begins search for CEO's successor - Bloomberg News

05/13/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Santander logo is pictured in Warsaw

May 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SA has begun the search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ana Botin, executive chair at the bank, and the board are seeking internal and external candidates for the job which has been held by Alvarez since November 2014, the report said.

Alvarez communicated internally he plans to step down, and the search for a replacement could take up to a year, the report added.

The Spanish lender's regional head of Europe, Antonio Simoes, and wealth management head Victor Matarranz are among the possible internal candidates being considered for the role, according to the report.

Alvarez had stayed on at the top job after Santander withdrew the offer to make Italian banker Andrea Orcel CEO in 2019, making a rare, unexpected U-turn on such a high-level appointment. (https://reut.rs/3MfNY1x) (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 2.81% 2.728 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.52% 9.696 Delayed Quote.-28.78%
