Banco Santander begins search for CEO's successor - Bloomberg News

May 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SA has
begun the search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Jose
Antonio Alvarez, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Ana Botin, executive chair at the bank, and the board are
seeking internal and external candidates for the job which has
been held by Alvarez since November 2014, the report said.
Alvarez communicated internally he plans to step down, and
the search for a replacement could take up to a year, the report
added.
The Spanish lender's regional head of Europe, Antonio
Simoes, and wealth management head Victor Matarranz are among
the possible internal candidates being considered for the role,
according to the report.
Alvarez had stayed on at the top job after Santander
withdrew the offer to make Italian banker Andrea Orcel CEO in
2019, making a rare, unexpected U-turn on such a high-level
appointment. (https://reut.rs/3MfNY1x)
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)