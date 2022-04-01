Banks help European shares rise amid gas supply worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* STOXX 600 up 3%; banks rise 1%
* Santander firms on reiterating profitability targets
* Sodexo slumps on narrowing revenue forecast
April 1 (Reuters) - European shares rose slightly after
early sluggishness on Friday, as a rally in bank stocks helped
outweigh worries about economic growth and inflation, with
Europe facing a deadline to start paying for Russian gas in
roubles.
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off gas
supplies unless paid in local currency from April 1 — a move
that could exacerbate an energy crunch in the continent as
Russian gas imports account for about 40% of Europe's
consumption.
The move comes as a response to Russia's increasing economic
isolation following its invasion on Ukraine. Worries about the
fallout from the war, compounded by likely central bank
tightening to control surging inflation, saw the pan-European
STOXX 600 index mark its first quarterly loss in two
years last month.
The index on Friday rose 0.3%. Banks 1.1%
with Spanish lender Santander firming 3.1% after
reiterating its 2022 profitability target.
Given that not all Russian banks have been sanctioned,
markets are calm on hopes that some compromise can be made for
gas payments, said Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at BCA
Research.
"If this goes to the worst case where supplies are cut off,
it's not good for Europe, end of story. Markets will sell-off."
Negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to
resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south
and east.
Adding to worries were data sets on Friday that pointed to
slowing activity in Asia as well as Europe.
"The key question for Q2, maybe even Q3, is when are we
going to get the peak inflation," Joshi said. "Because once we
get to a peak in inflation, that will take pressure off long
bond yields and one of the headwinds for markets will start to
disappear."
"But that will mean that the nature of the market will
change – the long duration stocks will do better than short
duration stocks. Banks, cyclicals and oil stocks which have
performed well will reverse."
Technology stocks have been one of the worst
performers last quarter on inflation worries, down 17%. They led
declines on Friday too, down 0.5%.
In France, volatility could also stem from French
presidential elections due this month. But analysts do not
expect much of an impact as President Emmanuel Macron is widely
expected to be re-elected.
Among individual stocks, French catering and food services
group Sodexo fell 7.9% on narrowing its full-year
organic revenue growth forecast, citing uncertainties due to
COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Uttaresh.V)