Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:34:20 2023-04-25 pm EDT
3.355 EUR   -5.27%
12:04pBanks shares fall as earnings disappoint
AN
11:03aFinancial, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
10:58aBanco Santander Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Fall
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banks shares fall as earnings disappoint

04/25/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in Europe closed lower on Tuesday, with jitters in the banking sector re-emerging after less-than-stellar quarterly numbers from US regional lender First Republic.

Banking shares in Europe also fell, with quarterly results from Santander and UBS not receiving rave reviews either.

It was a better day for consumer-focused stocks, however, though Primark owner Associated British Foods was an exception.

The FTSE 100 index lost 21.07 points, or 0.4%, at 7,891.13 on Tuesday. The FTSE 250 slipped 11.55 points, or 0.1%, at 19,215.39, and the AIM All-Share ended down 4.59 points, or 0.6%, at 824.26.

The Cboe UK 100 ended down 0.3% at 789.74, the Cboe UK 250 lost 0.4% at 16,816.77, and the Cboe Small Companies down 0.1% at 13,323.45.

In European equities on Tuesday, the CAC 40 index in Paris lost 0.6%, though the DAX 40 in Frankfurt edged up 0.1%.

Major equity benchmarks in New York were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4%, the S&P 500 lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.0%.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2404 late Tuesday afternoon in London, lower compared to USD1.2457 at the close on Monday. The euro stood at USD1.0983 down against USD1.1026 late Wednesday. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY133.98, lower compared to JPY134.38.

The yen was on the up amid risk-off trade on Tuesday, while the greenback was supported by President Joe Biden announcing a US re-election bid.

Biden announced Tuesday he is running for re-election in 2024, plunging at the record age of 80 into a ferocious new White House campaign "to finish the job".

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms," Biden wrote on Twitter, along with a video.

A big week for banking sector earnings kicked off with a whimper. Shares for European banking stocks were largely weaker as investors picked apart earnings from Santander and UBS.

Santander fell 6.0% in Madrid. It posted a profit hike though windfall taxes in Spain kept a lid on growth.

Weaker profit in its Brazil division also spooked investors.

UBS lost 2.2%. In its first quarterly report since the hastily-arranged takeover of stricken compatriot Credit Suisse, UBS reported a profit miss.

The Swiss bank reported a net profit of USD1.03 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down 47% from USD1.94 billion in the previous year, and falling short of consensus of USD1.7 billion.

Over in New York, a sharp share price fall for First Republic was one of the major stories. The stock plunged 30%.

First Republic – which announced a major employee downsizing to cut costs – reported deposits of USD104.5 billion at the end of March, a drop of nearly USD72 billion from the level at end-2022.

It is the bank's first batch of earnings since Silicon Valley Bank's dramatic collapse in March raised alarm bells about the vulnerabilities of regional lenders.

Also spooking investors, management took no questions during a subsequent earnings call.

Among large-cap London-listed banks, Standard Chartered is the first to report, announcing quarterly results on Wednesday.

While banking earnings underwhelmed, makers of consumer goods impressed. Nestle rose 0.8% in Zurich and PepsiCo was up 2.2% in New York on well-received quarterly figures.

On the up in London, Whitbread shot up 4.6%.

In the financial year that ended March 2, the Premier Inn-owner posted pretax profit of GBP374.9 million, multiplied from GBP58.2 million the year before. Whitbread said this was above pre-pandemic levels, driven primarily by its Premier Inn UK division. Revenue surged to GBP2.63 billion from GBP1.70 billion.

In addition, Whitbread announced a GBP300 million share buyback programme.

Associated British Foods fell 5.1% after setting out a cautious outlook in its Primark retail arm.

The FTSE 100 constituent said it is "cautious about the resilience of consumer spending", as shoppers face rampant inflationary pressure.

"We expect like-for-like sales growth in the second half, although we expect that growth to moderate from that in the first half," Chair Michael McLintock said.

Elsewhere in London, Hyve rose 4.2% to 119.80 pence after the events organiser backed a new and improved takeover bid from funds advised by Providence Equity Partners.

The new bid of 121p per share is up from 108p previously. The bid values Hyve at GBP363 million on a fully diluted basis and values it at around GBP524 million on an enterprise basis.

Unbound fell 14% after clothing company WoolOvers Group ruled out making a takeover bid. Unbound in March had said it was in discussions with WoolOvers for a potential bid.

Brent oil was quoted at USD80.52 a barrel at late Tuesday afternoon in London, flat from USD82.10 late Monday. Gold was quoted at USD1,987.63 an ounce, up slightly against USD1,982.78.

Still to come on Tuesday are earnings from Google owner Alphabet and computing firm Microsoft.

Wednesday's local corporate calendar has first-quarter results from pharmaceutical firm GSK and trading statements from consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser and housebuilder Persimmon.

The economic diary has a consumer confidence reading from Germany at 0700 BST.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.08% 105.915 Delayed Quote.20.11%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -4.15% 1984 Delayed Quote.31.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.40% 0.60362 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.28% 88.69 Delayed Quote.0.30%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -5.97% 3.33 Delayed Quote.26.37%
BRENT OIL -1.77% 80.88 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.12998 Delayed Quote.0.24%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.93% 166.02 Delayed Quote.5.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.79% 1.2398 Delayed Quote.2.92%
CAC 40 -0.56% 7531.61 Real-time Quote.16.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.06% 0.668749 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.83% 98.254 Delayed Quote.2.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.65% 0.73364 Delayed Quote.0.07%
DAX 0.05% 15872.13 Delayed Quote.13.94%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.48% 33708.44 Real-time Quote.2.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.17% 5.5525 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.89% 146.932 Delayed Quote.4.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.77% 1.09722 Delayed Quote.2.69%
FTSE 100 -0.27% 7891.13 Delayed Quote.6.18%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.06% 19215.39 Delayed Quote.1.98%
GSK PLC 1.78% 1500.2 Delayed Quote.2.53%
HYVE GROUP PLC 4.35% 120 Delayed Quote.56.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.62% 0.011112 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.17% 1.634094 Delayed Quote.3.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012198 Delayed Quote.0.84%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.68% 0.666 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.39% 277.84 Delayed Quote.17.49%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.51% 1180.05 Real-time Quote.9.26%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.29% 11881.6 Real-time Quote.15.01%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.75% 115.52 Delayed Quote.7.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.64% 82.263 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.49% 0.6141 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
PEPSICO, INC. 2.27% 189.69 Delayed Quote.2.68%
PERSIMMON PLC -1.20% 1236 Delayed Quote.2.79%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.34% 6500 Delayed Quote.12.58%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.26% 1602.12 Real-time Quote.5.72%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -1.87% 620.6 Delayed Quote.1.61%
UBS GROUP AG -2.17% 17.8 Delayed Quote.5.75%
UNBOUND GROUP PLC -14.44% 7.7 Delayed Quote.16.13%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.77% 0.911494 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.12% 133.915 Delayed Quote.2.18%
WHITBREAD PLC 4.25% 3259 Delayed Quote.21.63%
WTI -1.84% 77.195 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
12:04pBanks shares fall as earnings disappoint
AN
11:03aFinancial, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
10:58aBanco Santander Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Fall
MT
09:50aBanco Santander : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:47aBanco Santander Brasil's Q1 Net Profit, Revenue Decline
MT
08:18aSantander : Confirmed guidance
Alphavalue
07:18aBank concerns hurt stocks ahead of US tech
AN
06:52aSantander Brasil posts Q1 net profit down 46.6%
RE
06:50aBanco Santander S A : Fixed income Investor Presentation Q1 2023
PU
06:50aBanco Santander S A : Fixed income Investor Presentation Q1 2023 (solo disponible en inglé..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 56 014 M 61 758 M 61 758 M
Net income 2023 9 609 M 10 595 M 10 595 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,99x
Yield 2023 4,87%
Capitalization 57 342 M 63 221 M 63 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 191 038
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,54 €
Average target price 4,68 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hector Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.26.37%63 221
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%412 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%237 260
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%231 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.95%168 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 986
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer