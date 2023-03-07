Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59:57 2023-03-07 pm EST
3.769 EUR   -2.31%
05:17pBrazil's Santander to sell 40% of WebMotors to Carsales.com for $240 mln
RE
03/06SANTANDER : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/06Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Banco Santander to EUR4.70 From EUR4.50, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Santander to sell 40% of WebMotors to Carsales.com for $240 mln

03/07/2023 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Santander Brasil SA said on Tuesday it will sell 40% of car-selling platform WebMotors to Australia's Carsales.com for 1.24 billion reais ($238.87 million).

Carsales will hold 70% of WebMotors after the deal is concluded, while Santander will own the remaining 30%.

The lender will continue as a partner of the platform in providing credit, insurance and other financial solutions to its users.

The deal will help Santander to "further expand the volume of car financing carried out by the platform", the bank's chief financial officer Angel Santodomingo, said in a statement.

The deal will be accompanied by a capital increase of A$500 million ($329 million) in Carsales, Santander said.

($1 = 5.1910 reais) ($1 = 1.5188 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Fabricio de Castro; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -2.40% 3.7655 Delayed Quote.37.66%
CARSALES.COM LTD 0.22% 22.64 Delayed Quote.8.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.45% 5.4824 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
05:17pBrazil's Santander to sell 40% of WebMotors to Carsales.com for $240 mln
RE
03/06SANTANDER : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/06Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Banco Santander to EUR4.70 From EUR4.50, Maintains ..
MT
03/06SANTANDER : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03SANTANDER : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/02Citibanamex faces exodus of customers as sale looms
RE
03/02Banco Santander S A : raises financial inclusion target to 15 million people by 2025
PU
03/01UniCredit plans 30% CEO pay hike linked to beating goals
RE
03/01SANTANDER : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/01SANTANDER : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 55 782 M 59 004 M 59 004 M
Net income 2023 9 470 M 10 017 M 10 017 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,54x
Yield 2023 4,75%
Capitalization 61 927 M 65 503 M 65 503 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 191 038
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,77 €
Average target price 4,52 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hector Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.37.66%67 765
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%420 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.93%272 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%214 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%176 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%162 103