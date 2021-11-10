Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/10 07:22:04 am
3.229 EUR   +1.17%
05:24aEarly Redemption Notice
AQ
11/08ANDREA ORCEL : Orcel defends role in MPS's Antonveneta deal
RE
11/08Ex-Santander Asset Management CEO Belinky joins Motive Partners
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-ICC proposes first global rules on sustainable trade finance

11/10/2021 | 07:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shipping containers sit stacked in the Port of Le Havre

LONDON (Reuters) -The standard setter for global trade finance flows has proposed a new set of rules to define sustainability in the trade finance arena, worth some $5 trillion a year, an executive told Reuters.

While governments and business sectors move quickly to set guidelines for some types of sustainable finance, there are no standards for trade finance. Those rules would apply to a third of global trade.

Agreeing on a common rulebook could help direct more trade flows toward efforts that reduce climate-warming emissions and that also meet the United Nations' development goals, said Andrew Wilson, policy director at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

While others have begun to set definitions for parts of the sustainable finance industry, such as green bonds, "none of those frameworks can be easily or reliably applied to the financing of trade," Wilson said on the sidelines of the COP26 climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Glasgow.

A framework for trade finance is considered more complicated as more parties are involved and entire supply chains need to be monitored, he said.

Banks and companies are assessing the sustainability of their trade deals in different ways that can be hard to reconcile.

On Wednesday, the ICC released a position paper that it expects to be formalised as guidelines in 2022. The paper was produced with the Boston Consulting Group based on input from more than 200 companies and banks including HSBC, Santander and Commerzbank.

More input would be sought, including with civil society and governments, before the framework is finalised to ensure support and consistency between the banks in how they classify transactions.

If the framework is considered workable, the ICC would look to develop sectoral standards for specific types of transactions, Wilson said.

While the ICC rules are not compulsory, the group is a recognised standard-setter, Wilson said, noting that its decisions are often referred to in court decisions.

He said he expected the framework to be under consultation until the second quarter of 2022, when a more detailed framework would be delivered. Final rules would then come in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Katy Daigle and Barbara Lewis)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
05:24aEarly Redemption Notice
AQ
11/08ANDREA ORCEL : Orcel defends role in MPS's Antonveneta deal
RE
11/08Ex-Santander Asset Management CEO Belinky joins Motive Partners
RE
11/05Banco Santander communicates the transactions over its own shares which it has carried ..
PU
11/03CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -70-
DJ
11/03CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -33-
DJ
11/03CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -32-
DJ
11/02Santander Consumer Bank AS issues inaugural NOK senior preferred green bond
AQ
10/29BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29Banco Santander Chile Reports Higher Q3 Profit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 45 836 M 53 055 M 53 055 M
Net income 2021 7 714 M 8 929 M 8 929 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,25x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 54 886 M 63 541 M 63 531 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 193 303
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3,19 €
Average target price 3,89 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.25.75%63 541
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.04%495 835
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.67%383 670
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 842
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.18%201 766
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.31%198 923