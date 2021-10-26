Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

FORM 6-K

Banco Santander, S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item 1 Report of Other Relevant Information dated October 26, 2021

Item 1

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander"), pursuant to the provisions of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), hereby announces the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Santander hereby advises that the presentation of Grupo Santander´s results for the third quarter of 2021 will take place tomorrow, Wednesday October 27, 2021. A presentation will be given to analysts via webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Madrid time), followed by a meeting with journalists at 12:00 p.m, where applicable covid19 safety protocols will be followed.

Both events will take place at Ciudad Grupo Santander - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid). The presentation to analysts can be followed online on Santander's corporate website, www.santander.com , and will be made public prior to its commencement via its notification to the CNMV and publication on the aforementioned corporate website.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 26 October 2021

